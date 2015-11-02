Caps United held

Caps United . . . . . . . (1) 1
Triangle . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1
CAPS United recovered from a goal down to earn a vital point in their battle for a top four finish against a battling Triangle in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.
BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA
The Green Machine went into the match on the backdrop of a 3-1 defeat to ZPC Kariba in the previous match, the first defeat since Lloyd Chitembwe took over the stewardship of the team.
And against Triangle, they started off brightly, carving out good chances and speedy winger Phineas Bhamusi forced defender Jimmy Dzingai into a desperate clearance after delivering a threatening cross in the penalty area.
Despite their dominance, the Green Machine found themselves trailing after the visitors scored through Hillary Bakacheza who picked the ball on the left flank and drilled a low ground shot that hit the upright post before finding its way into the nets.
The home side though refused to be cowed into submission and Leonard Tsipa came close on 33 minutes but shot wildly following a cross by Equatorial Guinea forward Antonio Fugo. Fugo then drew level a minute later when he side stepped his marker after receiving a pass from Joel Ngodzo who was the creative hub of the team and then placed the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper.
On 39 minutes, Triangle lost Bakacheza through injury and replaced him by Munyaradzi Chiwara.
In the second half, Caps United were dominant and Tsipa was unlucky on 59 minutes, his shot near the penalty area after he breached the Triangle defence crashed against the penalty area.
Chitembwe then pulled off Fugo on 64 minutes, replacing him with Dominic Chungwa as he sought to kill off the match but the two teams couldn’t be separated at the final whistle.
The result left Caps United stuck on fifth place with 38 points from 26 matches while Triangle took their points tally to 39. They remained on fourth position. There are four matches left before the end of the campaign.
Triangle coach Kelvin Kaindu said afterwards: “We came here looking for three points but unfortunately we got a point. We are happy with it. We have been picking points away from home than at home. We are gaining confidence playing away from home but we got too many yellow cards than our opponents. But to get a point against Caps United I can’t complain. Caps United are the only team that are a threat to our ambition of a top four finish.”
Chitembwe was equally pleased by the performance of his charges. “I thought we had a very good game. We played well, we created scoring chances and with a bit of luck we could have won the match. Our strikers were getting into scoring positions. I am happy with that,” Chitembwe said.
Caps United: J Muchambo, Z Biserki, J Jangano, C Munzabwa, S Makatuka, D Mukandi, J Ngodzo, H Zvirekwi,( T Mahori 80th), P Bhamusi, A Fugo, (D Chungwa 64th), L Tsipa
Triangle: A Reyners, D Phiri, (C Kamhapa 53rd) N Meson, J Dzingai, J Tigere, P Tonha, M Mukumba, (S Makundika 69th), P Manhanga, F Kuswatuka, H Bakacheza, (M Chiwara 39 min), T Muyendi
