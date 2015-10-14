AMHVoices:Can’t we learn something from Marange?

IN response to ‘Plough back diamond proceeds into Manicaland’: But just tell me something. Isn’t national wealth something beyond the physical, nay spiritual? Look at this: For long years people lived in Marange and never realised there were diamonds. The country was prosperous. Then the people’s eyes were “opened” and they started picking alluvial diamonds and made money for survival during the most difficult years in the country’s history (2005-2010).

GUNGUWO,OUR READER

Then the State intervened with the police, army and some such instruments. Some top government officials even had diamond claims (Remember a diamond claim named after a certain woman’s breast?) The government took away the diamonds from the people and invited “friends from the East” to do the extraction. Then the politicians and top government officials started to benefit alone. Then the diamonds became scarce and went deeper into the ground.

They followed with their heavy machinery and started carrying diamond ore/soil to a diamond centre in Harare using trucks, instead of processing it there and creating jobs for locals.

The diamonds vanished completely! Now even the Community Share Ownership Trust Schemes have collapsed and the mining companies don’t know where to get the money. Can’t we get some spiritual lessons from this? Remember money/wealth is really spiritual.

Tweets about ‘Plough back diamond proceeds into Manicaland’

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw