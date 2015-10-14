AMHVoices:Can’t we learn something from Marange?

IN response to ‘Plough back diamond proceeds into Manicaland’: But just tell me something. Isn’t national wealth something beyond the physical, nay spiritual? Look at this: For long years people lived in Marange and never realised there were diamonds. The country was prosperous. Then the people’s eyes were “opened” and they started picking alluvial diamonds and made money for survival during the most difficult years in the country’s history (2005-2010).
GUNGUWO,OUR READER
Then the State intervened with the police, army and some such instruments. Some top government officials even had diamond claims (Remember a diamond claim named after a certain woman’s breast?) The government took away the diamonds from the people and invited “friends from the East” to do the extraction. Then the politicians and top government officials started to benefit alone. Then the diamonds became scarce and went deeper into the ground.
They followed with their heavy machinery and started carrying diamond ore/soil to a diamond centre in Harare using trucks, instead of processing it there and creating jobs for locals.
The diamonds vanished completely! Now even the Community Share Ownership Trust Schemes have collapsed and the mining companies don’t know where to get the money. Can’t we get some spiritual lessons from this? Remember money/wealth is really spiritual.
Classifieds.co.zw
Tweets about ‘Plough back diamond proceeds into Manicaland’
Janina Tower
I simply want to say I’m very new to blogging and really loved this website. Probably I’m want to bookmark your website . You actually come with exceptional article content. With thanks for sharing with us your blog site.
Jesus Marin
hello!,I love your writing very much! percentage we keep in touch more about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this space to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Tractor Workshop Manuals
Hi there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site. Miss feather hair extensions
urban fashion
Hi, I do think this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return yet again since I book-marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.
who was I in my past life?
Do you believe past lives? Do you think is reincarnation real?
posters
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon every day. It will always be interesting to read articles from other writers and use a little something from their websites.
old cracked journal
Hi, I do believe this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit once again since I bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.