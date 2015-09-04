Musona, Mutasa off to Europe

WARRIORS’ duo of Walter Musona and Wisdom Mutasa will finally leave the country today for Europe where they will start a new life in Slovakia.

BY HENRY MHARA

The former Aces Youth Soccer Academy and FC Platinum duo signed for Slovakia’s top league side FK Senika last month, but could not immediately link up with their teammates as they had not been granted visas.

However, they finally received their travel documents, issued in South Africa, on Wednesday.



Aces Youth Soccer Academy founder and director Nigel Munyati told NewsDay Sport on Wednesday that he had received the visas.

“The visas are ready so the boys are leaving on Friday (today),” said Munyati.

Musona and Mutasa underwent a three-week trial stint at the Super Liga outfit early last month and impressed coach Eduard Pagac who immediately initiated the start of contract negotiations which were successful.

Reports suggest that the Young Warriors stars will undergo medicals on arrival before each sign a one-year contract with an option to extend if they impress.

The trial was organised by Aces Youth Soccer Academy, who are the players’ rights owners, together with former Zimbabwe international midfielder Kennedy Chihuri.

The move to FK Senica is a breakthrough for the two players in particular Musona who has had trial spells in Tunisia with former African champions Esperance as well as twice at South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, but with no success.

It was, however, Young Warriors captain Mutasa’s first time to try and join a foreign club and he was successful at the first attempt.

By signing for FK Senica, the Zimbabweans stand a chance to break into the Dutch Eredivisie as FK Senica have a partnership with ADO Den Haag.

FK Senica are also friends with Brazilian side Cruzeiro who have Julio Baptista as one of their players and are coached by former Brazil and Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

They are one of the oldest clubs in their country and use the 5 070-capacity OMS Arena as their home ground.

Their biggest achievements have been runners-up finishes in the Slovakian Super Liga in 2010/11 and 2012/13 seasons while last season they lost in the final of the Slovak Cup.

FK Senica finished on fifth position last season in the 12-team Super Liga and are currently on eighth spot in the current season after four games.

