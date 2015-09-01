Moyo rubbishes Makandiwa prophecy

HIGHER Education minister Jonathan Moyo yesterday rubbished United Family International Church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa’s prophecy about Zimbabwe’s untapped massive oil reserves as rubbish.
By Everson Mushava
“Prophets around the world say weird things. The difference in our case is that too many fools entertain the c**p,” Moyo said on his twitter handle.
He was responding to a tweet by journalist, Sure Kamhunga who had said: “Zimbabwe prophet says country has rich oil reserves, which he saw in his vision. No words.”
Social media users were generally contemptuous of the prophecy, with one saying “only a fool would believe such especially our leaders who once discovered processed diesel”.
Makandiwa on Friday told his followers at his church’s all-night vigil at the National Sports Stadium in Harare that God had showed to him huge oil reserves that would turn the country’s economic fortunes around.
Several government officials, parliamentarians, church leaders, captains of industry and international delegates attended the church service.
“But I’m seeing something. I’m seeing oil coming out of our grounds.
“Just in case you think I’m guessing, I will tell you the place no one knows about so you know that in this nation, there is a prophet from God,” Makandiwa said.
He said he had been taken by the spirit and was shown some oil reserves.
Makandiwa has in the past forecasted “miracle gold” and riches for the country, but this is yet to come to pass.
In 2007, President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF government was duped by a traditional healer, Rotina Mavhunga, also known as Nomatter Tagarira, into believing that diesel was oozing from a rock in Maningwa Hills in Chinhoyi.
Washy
We all hve choices, to believe the Professor or the Prophet of God–Amos 3:7. By the way, Jonso is not the first educated fool to challenge God, there r several before him & such example is found in 2 Kings 7:1-2,17. People never learn; surely there z nothing new under the sun.
Dzwastillionburg
For once I agree with Prof Moyo. Conmen like Makandiwa should actually be locked up for the amount of horse manure they spew whilst stealing people’s money. Where is the gold that this fake ‘profit’ promised at the last Judgment Yard? And what good will oil be when cars are going electric? Stupid conman, Makandiwa.
GOds voice
Once again it will be unBiblical to listen because its Makandiwa who said so.
There is need for 2 more confirmations of Makandiwas prophecy for us to know thats the voice of God. Simple
prophecy
The gold was there in Bindura wani nhai imi musangotaura zvamusingazive imi
mbizi
The whole bindura area is well known for its gold reserves, hapana miracle apa, tikwanirei
JAY SASCAM
Sir you are stupid. Uri saskam. Kombi yawakwira makseni iri electric here? Mporofita kana aporofita zvinoitika chete
Nzvonyson
I would like to ask @Washy some simple questions:
1. Who told you and the other idiots that Makandiwa is a man of God?
2. What makes you think that whats in the Bible is all fact?
3. Why shouldn’t people challenge Christianity or question the veracity of charlatans like Makandiwa?
4. If Makandiwa indeed has the powers that he claims to have, why doesn’t he go round all the hospitals treating terminally I’ll people?
tafamutekwe
No mate. Locking them up will only amplify these “profits” assumed godliness. Let the foolish so-called captains of Industry and the ever starry- eyed Government ministers believe this bullock at their own credibility. Remember the Chinhoyi Crew who went to pay homage to Rotina Mavhunga. That embarrassment is enough to last a lifetime and now its Makandiwa’s turn to deliver his own version of ‘spiritual diesel” to enrich a landlocked nation like ours. I guess even the Government Chief Geological Officer was in that congregation also chanting Amen to this monumental con- trick of the year.
doubtful
Even the son of man Jesus himself doubted himself at the last hour when he said “if possible take this burden off me”. Zvino kana mwari wacho achizvi dhauta kuzoti isu venyama.
Moses himself did he not doubt that his abilities when he was in front God himself. What of us simpletons. If God appears in “flesh” and sends you on an errand why would you doubt yourself especially the late great Moses himself. Tiregererei hedu isu vanhu venyama, when we doubt some of these Prophets.
jimmy
dats a lie Jesus did not doubt himself@ the last hour
mbizi
What did he do if that is not doubt? All his time in the ministry the man was asked a very simple question ” are you the son of God”… Guess what, he had no answer for it
Profit discerner
Ko when is Robert Mugabe going nhai amuprofits. Zvamunongorota zvemari, gold ne oiri isu tirimuhusungwa hwa Pharaoh Robert.
Kasu
kkkk. Wandipedza profit discerner. True prophets of the Bible were there to rebuke even the cruelest of leaders like Nebchadnezzer and Pharaoh, manje vedu ava they play to the turn and even build houses for Zanu torturers
prophecy
Even in the time of Jesus there where sick people infact people where dying so what more do you ask a man to do you dont even know what you are talking about futi…..kana usingazive nyarara rega ma”fools” acho isu tibenefite hedu
Profit Maker Ndiwa
Give us a date when the oil will be discovered, you stupid man.
shardreck
You wise man, do you know the day you are going to die? If no one knows the day or the hour, does it mean se are not going to die?
tsaga
washaya!!
prophecy haina izvozvo shaaa. inotaura ma dates nxaaaa
prophecy
stupid ndiwe ende uchazviona kuti ndiwe
Daniel
what about now an Australian company discovered oil in Muzarabani where Prophet Makandiwa comes
Kisstopher
Washy is an idiot.
Dzvairo
All those writing crap be careful or you shall be cursed pa next judgement night.
Hhhahaahaha
Doesnt the Bible say bless those you curse you and pray for those who persecute you?
These young preachers…
prophecy
the same bible rinoti wauchatuka achaveakatukwa waucharopafadza acharopafzadwawo wats wrong with you
josphat mugadzaweta
you think that makandiwa is god? how many prophecies did he make that did not materialise?
prophecy
the same bible rinoti wauchatuka achaveakatukwa waucharopafadza acharopafzadwawo wats wrong with you
Command Center
Yes, Makandiwa is a god, and Not God
Truth
Washy, you are a big fool my friend!
Prophet Isaiah
Jonso didnt challenge God.He challenged Makandiwa.
Mark
2 Thessalonians 2:10–12 (ESV)
10 and with all wicked deception for those who are perishing, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. 11 Therefore God sends them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false, 12 in order that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but
The above verse will just show the fool above who is a real fool. If you think quoting scriptures wrongly for your own sake will save you; pray very hard for you understand the scriptures o that you may be saved, for you shall also be punished for being deceived as the deceiver himself
Chaluvha
Moyo wairasa , now that you have mocked God , check your family , political liffe , business and health from this moment , you will discover that you carry a curse. None of the people that fought God succeeded . You have brought a curse to your family up to the forth generation . If you dont understand spiritual issues you better shut your mouth . I used to respect you as Professor but up today , now l know why people say they are some learned fools , its true .
mark
stupid threat from a mere mortal
prophecy
mere mortal you will see the power that God has placed in the tounge of that mere mortal
Upenyu
From the comments and the attendance it’s clear there are too many desperate and foolish people in Zimbabwe. People choosing to believe fairy tales rather than accept the obvious truths staring them in the face. A nation of delusional people.
mwana wamwari
mr washy madhakwa ne snake oil, makandiwa haaneyi namwari ari mu bhizinesi rekutengesa snake oil ne false hope. washy ndosaka uchipfeka mazitye ako makandiwa achirova ma label, dai maka bleswa muri marovha here. udhakwe mushe ne snake oil
mwana wamwari
ha wash vadhakwa ne snake oil. udhakwe mushe. makandiwa haazivi bible mari ndoyaanoziva. zora snake oil yako mushe. dai makableswa muchitengawo mazitye iye makandiwa achirova ma label
gunguwo
I’ve read this story and most of the reader comments. I have to this conclusion:
|”One day Jonso was walking alone along a bush path. He suddenly felt the call of nature and relieved himself right in the middle of the road and left. As fate would have it, a group of people coming from an all-night prayer meeting came to that particular spot and saw Jonso excreta. A fierce argument and fight broke out among the group members as they argued whether Jonso’s deposit was smelling good or bad, whether it was really green or yellowish green; whether it was heavy or light; whether it was dry or very moist. Some even suggested bringing bathroom scales, hygrometers to check for moisture content, smoke detectors, acid test meters and all sorts of things. Some held it between their fingers to check structure and composition. Meanwhile Jonso could see all the havoc his excreta was causing as he hid himself in a nearby bush and laughed heartily. He even wrote a paper and published it!!! Well done Professor Sorobudzi!
kp
Nhai vaJonathan hamuzi vemweya chamakagona kudzidza pfungwa dzevamwe not dzaMwari. u shall see it happening but u will not enjoy it. Dzidza kunyarara wakagona kuparadza zbc now wakueducation.U only carry title asi uri tsuro nanhasi.i pronounce curse bcz of what you say. From today u are cursed as u go out and curse as u come in
fchokwadi
AMEN!
Mwana Wa Mwari
Uchaona Mwari zvavachakuita, taurai zvamunoziva!! You will regret!!
Mwana Wa Mwari
You shall reap what you have sown, hant wadyara zvako!! You cant fight against God and win- uchazviona chete- tarisa hupenyu hwako kubva nhasi. You shall regret!!
Goredema
@Mwana you are just a poor stupid fool who is afraid of death. There is no heaven or hell, my poor deluded friend. All of us go into the ground and rot. Full stop. No amount of self-delusion will change that fact.
Mwana Wa Mwari
you shall see it for yourself, whether hell exists or not. you dont need to be told
Grace
Lol You killed me. Kana unenharo die now. Uchachibata chokwadi hako. Don’t even wait. Smh.
MikeG
Geredema, Please inbox me mgodonga06atgmaildotcom… please..
Eaza
God has given us the spirit of reconciliation, we just go around cursing people. When you have an AK47 you don’t just open fire at the slightest provocation. We are the light of the world, we were called to call others not to go around cursing them.
Truth
anaKp ibvaipa mhani, curse chii chacho? Mhombwe dzevanhu..nxaaa
Musona
All our politicians are Reserve-born and are highly superstitious and very primitive. They believe anything these fake prophets tell them. Mugabe has turned this country into one big backward Reserve.
Goredema
Stupid fool.
Lord Cremora of Zvimba
I was surprised to see Rugare Gumbo there..
justildo
Kkkkkkk on this one Jonathan l agree with u ,his prophesis had no meaning ať all ‘ as l was in e spirit with e Lord akandibvunza kuti oil unoona ichikukwanirai here Kkkkkkk hayasi sure God in his sušším created this country and he knws zvinotikwanira not to ask Makandinyepera wenyu uyu,and wht does e bible say aby prophets kana paine arikuda to have a bible discussn abt this these prophet lets have it with supporting verses then l can prove u kuti indeed he is a one of e false prophets ,vakatura in e bible kunzi nemazuva ekipedzisira vachaveko and man shall be deceived by their great works and Makandiwa ,Magaya and Hilbert Angel aka herbert mutumwa Kkkkkkk and their super fathers joshue and boateng they are fake,hanzi naMagaya stop blaming e police tht stamped happened in kwekwe it was a planned thing and everyone including e police are im dark
Knox
Imagine God asking a greedy conman like Makandinzwanaani how much oil the country needs? Kikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikiki……l
Mwana Wa Mwari
mademon ese akadzingwa pa Judgement night 3 will haunt you. chitarisa hupenyu hwako kubva nhasi, basa rokuonererwa muchitaura zvamusingazivi! I repeat, tarisa hupenyu hwako kubva nhasi!!
Goredema
@Mwana you are very stupid. You honestly think a cheap conman like Gandiwa is a real ‘prophet’? kikikikikikikikikikikiki…. Where is the gold he promised at the last judgment Yard? Hmmm? Kikikikikikikikikikikiki…..
Isaiah 54:17
Isaiah 54:17New King James Version (NKJV)
17 No weapon formed against you shall prosper,
And every tongue which rises against you in judgment
You shall condemn.
This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,
And their righteousness is from Me,”
Says the Lord.
@Goredema: you are evil than the devil himself
Yussuf
Goredema.. urimudema gore chairo.. around you is all darkness. You are a fool u don’t even research how our gold has risen x2 .
Pastor Farie
I dosent help to condemn people Mwana Wa Mwari. there is a lot of work to be done. Remember God is not a cruel God. He isnt Alla but Jehovha.
Pastor M'bollow
What’s wrong with Allah?
Lady Stop Itt of Matibili
@justildo you really killed me.. Imagine people were actually listening to that crap. Telling people what the want to hear – what sort of nonsense is that? Since this Gandiwa can see the future, why not tell us when Jesus is coming back…
Mwana Wa Mwari
Moto kwauri in Jesus’ name
Garba Lawal
mwana wasatani maybe coz zvawataura apa uri kuvenga hama yako,ukavenga hama yako unozoda sei Mwari wausina kuona
Profit M'borlow
I AM STILL WAITING TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE ‘BIG CHEF’ WHO WILL DIE IN A PLANE CRASH. MAGANDIWA YOU PROMISED TO TELL ALL AT JUDGMENT YARD. TELL US NOW!
Upenyu
lol, ridiculous. Sad sad desperate people, ‘casting spells’ on the internet. hamunyare?
Profit M'borlon
TELL US NOW GANDIWA WHO WILL DIE IN A PLANE CRASH… YOU PROMISED!
machakachaka
But Moyo did not rubbish Rotina Mavhunga. He kept quiet whilst the Mutasa and top cop Godwin Matanga were being conned by this woman. Why does Moyo now see lies in Prophet Makandiwa’s prophecy?
Ane Bhora ndiye Anomakwa
Muchaiona Oil but hamuilume!!!!!!!!!! 2 Kings7v 1 to 20!!!!!!!!
Mwana Wa Mwari
Ha, havailume mapenzi aya!!
Pastor Farie
Oil in this case is symbolism. Figurative speech. A parable.
Unless if its Anointing Oil
Dangerous Bharanzi
Or Anointing Weti…
Upenyu
Yes yes, if by ‘figurative’ you mean a lie. So eager to make excuses for this conman charlatan, it’s pathetic. Be better to yourself.
Owen
How unfortunate that the perennial flip flop per wishes nothing but evil for the country. I thought as a professor you would quickly instead of celebrating and mobilising your government to investigate before spewing garbage on a life changing prophecy. Your problem is a larger than life ego that makes you question God when you don’t even know if you going to win the Tsholotsho seat in 2018. You are not the minister of mines and as such you are not qualified to comment on a mineral related issue. Focus on your waning fortunes and growing irrelevance. You are as divisive as they come, no wonder why you were transfered from Information to education. Keep your mouth shut Jonathan. By the way the place is……. Any level headed educated fool would engage Prophet Makandiwa for more information but alas you don’t expect that from Jona. Get a life. How many lies have you told the Tsholotsho people vs the truth that God’s mouthpiece says day after day. You have attracted a curse and its a matter of time before your curse manifests (if it hasnt already).Am writing a book called “The Miseducation of Jonso”
Madzibaba Landbaron
Totenda taiwana oiri yacho nekuti izvi tatanga kuzvinzwa muno.Kune dzimwe nyika oiri inoprospekitiwa yowanikwa nemageologists hino kuno inowanikwa pamweya nekumhepo nemaporofita kana n’anga.Ko goridhe riye rakambotaurwa how far?Kusumukira kwemaindasitiri kuchauya rinhiko nhai vana vaporofeti?Ko uya wekufira mundege zvamakakanganwa kuzotiudza wani?Oiri iyi ichatibatsira seiko kana ngoda dziya dzataiti dzichasimudzira upfumi wenyika,dzakunzi dzakatopera tisina kana 1 Zimdollar zvaro ratakadya!Chiporofita chenyu ngachiite timeline kuti tigokwanisa kutenda kuti murivechokwadi uye musaisa zvituko pamusoro pevanhu nekuti Jesu wakati veregererei havana chavanoziva saka imi munotuka vanhu nekuti havana kutenda zvamunoreva muri vana ani?Mwari wenyu ndiye jehova watinoti mwari Rudo here kana kuti ndiDhiyabhorosi mupomeri nemuparadzi wehama?Tichatenda chiporofita chenyu taona mabasa enyu uye tayedza mweya yenyu kana ichimira pamirairo nemuzvipupuriro zvamwari webhaibheri.
Chinomakwanani!!!!!
Most people in Zimbabwe who think that they are educated are actually FOOLS!!!! you are still trying to find out kuti Prophet E.Makandiwa Muporofita here kana kuti haasi. you guys are you injured to think. someone querried hanzi miracle gold raaporofita ririkupi. waida kuriona kumba kwako iwe usingatendi!!! ask the Government they will tell you that this year the go;d that they have been getting after twelve months, this year they got it in six months!!! didnt you see that production of God in the country doubled in the last 6 months!!! do u do researches you guys or munongowawata!!! Did you see the Prophecy that he did for China!!! what then happened to China 8 months after the prophecy!!! vamunoti vaPorofita ndivo vakaita sei!!! munoziva muporofita here!! IWE POLITICIAN KANA MUPOROFITA AVAKUPOROFITA VHARA MAROMO AKO!!!!
Critic Pano
Get a life Chinomakwanani…
Truth
Pfusteeeke Chinomakwanani!
Critic Pano
People like to believe silly things and listen to a fake! How many times has he guessed and gotten it wrong. Don’t be blinded. There’s no where in the bible where prophets guessed. They were always spot on. All those following are blind. You talk more about this human being (prophet) than you talk of God. It’s always prophet said this and that, never God said ABC. It’s all about your prophet and not all about Christ when it is supposed to be that way. This guy is just like Ubert Angel. Look at the signs and look at the works. All you people have made this person rich and he is living the American dream while all of you are renting, struggling to make ends meet, forgetting charity beings at home…thats why you will remain poor. God helps those who helps themselves. Giving money to this fake isn’t gonna make you rich. Stop this stupidity. Matofo.!
Significant Watemwa
And this is the message I received from God on Saturday 29th . I do not think he released it to me only but to other people as well. This message came to me a I read the word of God. At that moment I was being blessed by God on trying to know who Jesus is. What he looks like, what form he is and what he is like. So much blessing. And immediately a voice came to me which just started ‘To the Zimbabweans.’ ( I do not think that it was related to a particular prophet or makandiwa but maybe to the prophets practice of blessings for money or whichever prophet is practising this thing). ‘Buying holy water is a confession that sin reigns in you. It is a condition of people who are not seeking God indeed. There is no record in the history of the Word that holy water was ever sold to anyone. But its roots is found in Papal Rome, the persecuting authority of its time. Only one instance, when Simon the sorcerer offered money to Peter and John so that he can be given the ability to lay hands on people so that they may be filled with the Holy Spirit. God is saying this is the condition of the Zimbabweans and his message to the Zimbabweans is exactly as Peter’s response to the Sorcerer. ‘May your money perish with you because you thought you could buy the gift of god with money. Anyone who buys the water means their heart is not right with God. For their hearts are full of bitterness and captive to sin. They do not want to repent their sins lest God should listen and forgive them and bless them. You think God is blind, you are the ones who are blind. And you will perish in your blindness and sins. No money has ever been exchanged for a gift of life or a gift from God. You cannot buy God’s gift whether for prosperity, healing or other including jobs. God is saying they will forever walk in blindness of sin. This is the hand of God against Elymas for trying to pervert the right ways of the Lord, and for being full of all kinds of deceit and trickery” Message ends. Now i thought – There are only two places where you can get healing water, from a hospital or a n’anga. If therefore these Prophets are not hospitals or are they? There has also been one church plus the other chosen religion nation who has persecuted christians, and has also offered life and paradise in exchange for money. So are Zimbabweans under persecution or under a malignant authority of spirit? I wondered. After the message I was led to Stephen. Be it verbal stones or actual rocks or any rocks of any kind. This message has to be said. It is not an insult but an instruction. Repent of your sins prophets and people alike, lest you be blinded and unable to see the light of the sun.
NQINDI
Thank you significant,you are correct,a gift of life is priceless whoever puts such prices is indeed the prince of darkness
Dangerous Bharanzi
God (for it is he): Hi there, Manu. How much oil do you guys need in Zim?
Gandiwa: Oh hi Goddy… I would say maybe 25 million litres..?
God: Oh come on Manu. That’s a bit steep. There won’t be enough left for Angola and Zambia.
Gandiwa: Why do you want to give them anything? They don’t have Judgment Yards in those countries.
God: They are all my children, just like you Manu. Judgment Yards don’t mean nothing..
Gandy: But I have been working on my Yard act for ten years, I think it’s unfair that I share the oil.
God: Please yourself Manu… Did I tell you, you are beginning to have an attitude problem. If you are not careful I will fire you from being my prophet after giving you three months notice as per Supreme Court judgment yard blah blah blah…
(continued onage 56)
Dangerous Bharanzi
@Significant Wamama get a life shasha…
pppp hjjjoojjupop
Child of God
Most people in Zimbabwe who think that they are educated are actually FOOLS!!!! you are still trying to find out kuti Prophet E.Makandiwa Muporofita here kana kuti haasi. you guys are you injured to think. someone querried hanzi miracle gold raaporofita ririkupi. waida kuriona kumba kwako iwe usingatendi!!! ask the Government they will tell you that this year the go;d that they have been getting after twelve months, this year they got it in six months!!! didnt you see that production of God in the country doubled in the last 6 months!!! do u do researches you guys or munongowawata!!! Did you see the Prophecy that he did for China!!! what then happened to China 8 months after the prophecy!!! vamunoti vaPorofita ndivo vakaita sei!!! munoziva muporofita here!! IWE POLITICIAN KANA MUPOROFITA AVAKUPOROFITA VHARA MAROMO AKO!!!!
Johnso
Child of God makanzi musi wejudgement nite ndipo pamuchaudzwa kuti Prominent person achafira mudenge ndiani asi haana chaakataura Makandiwa,chi miracle bby chakavigirweyi,seyi muchibhadhariswa kuona Muporofita wenyu,i could go on all day.Runaway with soul shamwari ichirpo
Ephy
The language of a child of God is different, it exudes love and is not abusive.
MIles
An Idiot Mwana is trying to curse people in the name of J..s. Back to you. Haana simba makandinya uyu. He is a business man. By the time you see it you will blame yourself for not being able to smell the coffee a long time. He is stealing from you blind. Ari kugadzira mari yake chete through explotation of silly people vanongobvimira when a profet tells you zvinhu zviri weird. Wake wahe
Muporofita haanyarari zvaanoudzwa naMwari
We all hve choices, to believe the Professor or the Prophet of God–Amos 3:7. By the way, Jonso is not the first educated fool to challenge God, there r several before him & such example is found in 2 Kings 7:1-2,17. People never learn; surely there z nothing new under the sun.
Good Speed!!!
AN ENGINNEER, OR A POLITICIAN IS NOT QUALIFIED TO COMMENT ON WHAT A SEER AND A PROPHET SAY BECAUSE AS AN ENGINEER AND A POLITICIAN ARE BOTH VERY VERY VERY BLIND AS FAR AS THE THINGS OF GOD AND THE THINGS OF THE SPIRIT ARE CONCERNED!!!!!!!!! IF PROPHET EMMANUEL SPEAKS, ITS GOD WHO IS SPEAKING!!! IF YOU TRY TO MESS AROUND WITH WHAT PROPHET E.MAKANDIWA PROPHECIES, THEN ASK THOSE THREE GUYS WHO CAME TO THE NATIONAL SPORTS STADIUM PRETENDING TO BE SIOCK AND TRYING TO TEST WHETHER THE PROPHET E.MAKANDIWA WAS SENT BY GOD OR NOT!! UNOFIRA MAHARA!!! KANA UCHIDA KUTAMBA HAKO NEVANHU VAMWARI TAMBA NETUMWE TUNOZVITI TIRI VAPOROFITA, KWETE PROPHET EMMANUEL MAKANDIWA!!!! UNOKUVARA!!!
Pastor M'bollow
Stupid brainwashed @Godspeed duzveē!
asriel
THANX Good .WE SHALL CLIMB A TOWER AND WATCH THE GOD OF THE PROPHET BRINGING THEM TO PROPHET MAKANDIWA 1COR 5VERSE 5 .ITS NOT AN EASY VERSE TO SEE
Kuda
How can Jonathan Moyo tell us about oil when he alone doesnt know his own history kwaakabva haakuzive nekwaanoenda haazive . Check history in any country minerals are discovered because they are hidden.Ask yourself Jonathan when did Dubai discover oil reserves even in the USA check people who started it noone believed but it changed fortunes of the people in the states now. Wadii kungomiririra nguva izviratidze. Dont bring your failure to other people kwawaenda kwese u have failed don’t impart the same grace to other people.
cosmas
It has been known since time immemorial that the Middle East has oil. It also claimed that Noah sealed his ark with crude oil. Discovering oil in Zimbabwe will not make the country rich. It has enough known resources already. Unfortunately they are in the wrong hands, people with no brain, shocking levels of corruption and incompetence. Whose priorities are amazing. Zimbabweans need wisdom. The DRC has all minerals, oil vast tracts of land but is one of the poorest countries on earth. Forget about the oil.
Do you not have gas? Coal in Zimbabwe? How come Hwange Power station is operating below 50% most of the time? its actually a stone’s throw from the mine.
Major dams are full yet people rely on rain water for crops. Lake Chivero’s water level has never lost significant amount of water yet Harare has no water.
The problems in Zimbabwe are more to do with corruption, incompetence misplaced priorities.
THE WATCHMAN
MUPOROFITA MUPOROFITA CHERO USINGAZVITENDI !!
mombe
Fools at Newsday….you keep saying he prophesied gold and has not been fulfilled …aaah you guys your seniors know about this pliz research
zanda
Moyo ..who is Moyo ? What does he know concerning spiritual things…
Pastor M'bollow
And you? @Zhanda what do you know?
melody siziba
am surprised with people who are pronouncing curses like that as if its a blessing,how can you curse with the same mouth you want to bless people,if Truly God was like that,i think everyone would be dead by now,Our God is a compassionate,loving God,muchenjere to end up being the cursed if you are not careful,a toungue is a small thing but it can built or destroy,regai vanotaura vataure ,even during the times of The prophets Moses,Daniel,Isaiah,Ezekiel,and even Jesus Christ they were there but Jesus didnt curse anyone who speaks agaist him like that,So which God are you saving because we want to see Christ in you
THE WATCHMAN
kana uchiri ku doubter Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, endaika kunanga dzamutenda, woenda picture ya Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, woudza nanga kuti ndisotereiwo munhu uyu anetsa!!! unzwe kuti inoti chii nanga iyoyo!!!! nhai Journalist muchiri kuda kufananidza Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa nana Rotina Mavhunga!!! Zimbabwe chamunogona kusaziva vaPorofita. saka munofunga kuti kana Prophet Makandiwa vachiporofita nokuona zvirikuitika kuChina thousands of Kilometres away, saka anotadza kuziva zvinoitika muZimbabwe!!! saka anotadza kuziva kuti nyika ino inosimuka sei!!! HE KNOWS!!! BUT we have VERY PROUD POLITICIANS IN ZIMBABWE WHO CANT HUMBLE THEMSELVES AND ASK THE PROPHET, THE WAY FORWARD AS FAR AS THIS COUNTRY IS CONCERNED!!! PROPHET E.MAKANDIWA CANT GO AND IMPOSE HIMSELF TO THE GOVERNMENT, BECAUSE HE DOES NOT GO WHERE HE IS NOT INVITED!!! ZIMBABWE YOU HAVE BEEN REMEMBERED BY GOD BY BEING GIVEN A PROPHET IN THE MOULD OF PROPHJET EMMANUEL MAKANDIWA!!!!
juks
Ini zvaMwari,Makandiwa and prophesies zvinozondibhowa zvangu ini.All this is divegence thoery meant to shift focus from real issues.Why would people like Moyo want to comment on such issues but can not tell Mudhara his atual age and the effect that it has on our lives.Commenting on skulls of Nehanda should not be done by Moyo but Mudhara may do so because they are peers.
Madzibaba Landbaron
Vanoona zvirikuitika kuChina kana zvichinge zvatoitika.Muporofita anofanira kuchenjedza vanhu kuti vasawirwe nenjodzi kwete kuti ndanga ndaiona saVharazipi ivo vanhu vatopera kufa.Vafemberi havana chavanobatsira kana vasingape chenjedzo.Kutuka kwenyu kwamurikuita vanhu kunoratidza pachena kuti baba venyu ndiani nekuti Jesu haadaro.Munoti waitadza kudaidza moto kubva kudenga apo akanga oendeswa kumuchinjikwa?I clearly remeber when he rebuked James and John for calling upon him to let fire rain upon a certain town where they had been rejected.So much unlike your arrogant,pompous,filth rich,mendacy prone profiteers who feed on the swet of the gullible like most of you!its a shame!
Changamire
Dear Jono
You have succeeded in fooling everyone in ZANU PF to think that you are a genius. You have also succeeded to be the greatest conman on earth having stolen Money from the Ford foundation. You have not built anything, even the political science school at the university was destroyed by your foolishness. So who should believe a conman!!! All these guys that a showering praises on you have again fallen into the trappings of a conman. Any reasonable minded person will not believe you at all. Unfortunately you are commenting on what you are not qualified to comment. You have never had even in a dream in your life and even if you profess to have had a dream, if anything it will be a lie.
You have never known God, you will never know him. We will wasting our time talking to you about the Bible because you do not believe it? It’s my much better to reserve your mouth and intelligence if you have any to continue to fool those that are downright fools
zanda
The prophet has always said let the authorities come i will lead them to these places …looks like you have a real opportunity to prove the man wrong ,….work on that first and criticise later
mwatayamvo
Just in case you think I’m guessing, I will tell you the place no one knows about so you know that in this nation, there is a prophet from God,” Makandiwa said. Blaz ndivo varikutoda zvavo mbiri nekutetena mari dzemarema. Maporofita ekare vainotaurira the responsible person/authority kwete kuunganidza rally voita chiporofita chavo
JINDA MUTASA
Pakaoma, kkkkk. amurikuti maporofita ndeapi nhai vanhu.Nhubu dzirikubira vanhu mari idzi. Ask me and i will tel you when, where and how they got those superstitious powers. Infor tinayo zvedu kana pane ane nharo ndizvifumure?
honet
am worried about the choice of language used by zimbabweans. vanogona kutuka wena.
when are going to have responsible comments and arguements. Ah please
Pastor M'bollow
@Honey shuttup.
Madzibaba Joshua
I agree with you Honet,Zimbabweans can not debate issues clearly by putting their points across,they always resort to insults,accusations.It looks like people in this country are polarised in every sphere of life,yet people on opposite sides should be able to debate with each side putting their points foward without insults.
It looks like people are living with bottled anger/frustrations in their day to day lives because the kind of language that they sometimes use leaves a lot to be desired.
solution
Some people need serious help. If they can’t tell the difference between a man and a woman would they be any closer to comment about prophecy or the prophet, I wonder.
ndizvo
What clearly shows these prophets and their followers are fake is the audacity to CURSE those who disagree with them. What would Jesus do in such a case. Jesus actually restored the ear of one of his tormenters which had been cut off by Peter. We know these people , just like n’angas, are powerful and can actually harm you. Jesus was never for revenge. NEVER. As for the prophecy the man says next generation. He burnt his fingers with the gold raining claim and is clever this time around.Notice the prophecy about a prominent someone dying in a plane which was used to woo people to Judgement night. What became of the promised details.
Pastor M'bollow
TELL US THE NAME OF THE PROMINENT PERSON WHO WILL PERISH IN PLANE GANDIWA!!! TELL US.. TELL US…
Son of A SEER
Ndizvo it may please you to know that Prophet Makandiwa NEVER,I REPEAT HE NEVER SAID he will finish the Prophesy on the prominent personality who will die in the plane during Judgement Night. That prophesy was completed and what we now await is the fulfillment. I hope this answers your question and people actually came to Judgement Night expecting new dimensions as God uses His Prophet hence we were told about Oil Reserves and the place it is located. Those who attend UFIC services were given detail by detail on the prophecy in full
Tatenda
They will sink na Makandiwa wacho. Nyaya dze belief dzinonetsa. Oil? kupi ? handi kudhakwa ikoko. Ngaaite mari yake akanyarara stupid. All those that are defending him are no different from Boko Haram or Alkaeda, believing without thinking and following a dark nonsensical money spinning gimmick led by a so called prophet. Shame shame. We are cursed to have such prophets who say weird things as the prophesy.
1.Mwana we three days
2. Gold raining
3Majeri achazara
4. Oil kkkkkkkkkk kwaaaaa aaaaaya. Regai ndimwe doro zvangu
gang
careful now ..u8satuka zvausinga zive
Profit Maker Ndeewer
@Tatenda Wankwadza!!!
gerry
The prophet has always said let the authorities come i will lead them to these places …looks like you have a real opportunity to prove the man wrong ,….work on that first and criticise later..
Nyauchengereswaq
Stupid conman in a stupid purple suit.
Chef Harmo
Even if the oil was not there now that the Prophet says that is what matters
. We must be asking ourselves why only now did God revealed this to us? Then the case of diamonds and other minerals being abused must be our answer. I follow prophecy even Senior Prophet TB Joshua said many countries will discover their own minerals so much that the value of minerals will drop and so he emphasise that people must value agriculture
dave
Its a bit tricky when yu start scolding when yu donno the truth anyway..doro renyu imwai makanyarara ana Tatenda munozvikanganisira upenyu when yu start fighting God representative
gang
I love God because he does not judge us according to other people’s opinions… no matter what profesors’s and drunkards alike think about the prophet, he maintains his blessing upon and his mission for him ..Like it or not …he is a voice in this nation
jj
Makandiwa is a false prophet, actually he is not of God. Measured against the bible he falls short. Ooh, Dear friends, wake up from sleep. His followers are damn single mothers, girls advanced in age, those who think can work up rich and of course those with these diseases and hoping to get over them without taking the medication, stupid ideas. Real men go with God and not this false prophet
dhara
word from God versus prof’s personal opinion…easy choice hey
God reigns
dhara
word from God versus prof’s personal opinion…easy choice hey
God reigns..pamberi na Prophet Makandiwa…i have never seen one man who faces so much opposition and yet still excels …God is with him…its been more than 6 years now ….still standing ..BRAVO man of God…your character is out of this world…..
Blessed Zimbabwe
Do not judge for GOD will judge you.
bhiza
By the way up to now Cde Bright Matonga doesnt wear spectacles after prayer from Prophet Makandiwa…those close to bright know that he was almost turning blind …ah The Prophet is great …wozodei
chibwido kuma 60,s
goredema na mwana wa mwari musa ite kunge musina kukwana. Ko hamuzive here kuti business remazuva ano rine mari kuita mu profita.so mu profita kuti business rake ripinze mari ano fanira kureva nhema dzaka daro and some of the miracles stage managed chaiyo
its all lies kani profit apa hmmmmm???? zvaka oma kani. Jonso atori right. Mufunge vanhu vanzwa neku nyeperwa kunze uko. Ma profita enhema anyanya mufunge. the way forward is to read and follow the bible kuti vanhu tisa nyanye kura sika, nekuti mamwe ma profita aka to ra zvikwambo kuti mugo pota
much bwaira kudaro neku vharika and believe anything they say. Jonso apa wagona zvimwe zvacho
zvinotoda critisism kuti vanhu ti svinure.
Newe the Watchman hmmmmmm….. concentrate on reading the bible, mafungiro ako ano ita nani.
watchman ma profita ne n.ganga are the same kungoti n,ganga will not use zita ra Mwara to peform but ma protita manje iiiiish there are abusing zita re Musiki. haaaaa zvakango woma sooo.
GreenBlue
The Professor carries a big and empty head. He is a fool to say there is no oil in Zimbabwe. Why dont you rubbish the continual discovery of other minerals in different parts of the country. God put these minerals there for our benefit. Just because you dont like Prophet Makandiwa doesnt mean what he says is not true. Phd Yenyu Mukuru ndeye POLAD kwete Prophecy so please dont comment on spiritual things which your area of specialty doesnt cover. Muri ve POLAD kwete Prophecy.
PROPHET
Muchazviona Asi hamungazvidyi. A carnal mind can not comprehend the things of the spirit.
Isaiah 54:17
Isaiah 54:17New King James Version (NKJV)
17 No weapon formed against you shall prosper,
And every tongue which rises against you in judgment
You shall condemn.
This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,
And their righteousness is from Me,”
Says the Lord.
Isaiah 54:17
Thank you Lord for The Prophet in our Nation
Truth
Ayas…muchakwirirwa vakadzi nekupusa imi vakomana imi!!!!
Isaiah 54:17
now this is what I call false prophet…a sure sign that you really need deliverance.
beware
Iwe uri muporofita wei. Ndiani akugadza. how do you know what you are saying is the truth. Examine yourself first before commenting
studio77
In Zimabwe we have a problem a following these false prophets hanzi takadzidza muchiudzwa manyepo. I totally agree with Prof Janathan Moyo and all those who are dismissing this prophecy from Makandiwa. Asi haasiye wekuzvarisa mukadzi ne 7 days here akazotizve muZimbabwe tichanonga gold everywhere panenge pachivhuvhuta mhepo? SURE ONLY FOOLS WILL FOLLOW HIM (150 000 fools in Zimbabwe attended his service).
Batsirai
What more do you expect from a gay minister? Jonathan Moyo is cursed already. Long Live Prophet Makandiwa
Pastor Gushungo
These are my 6 prophecies for next Yard Judgement Show:
1. A frail nonagenarian from a southern African country will die in next 30 years.
2. A small car will be involved in an accident with a big car somewhere in Zimbabwe in the next ten years.
3. An African woman with a Shona name will give birth to twins at Harare hospital next year.
4. There will be an election in Zimbabwe in 2018 which someone will lose
5. A boy will die in Marondera before Christmas 2017
6. Er….. That’s enough profits for now.
Rhinos
believe it or not will not change the prophesy and the prophet, what the prophet says is what God has said, professor must learn that he is a professor in the physical and not the spiritual, kana pavakutaurwa zvemweya it is wise and safe for you to keep quiet coz kuchikoro kwaive kusina subject yemweya. the physical cannot comment on the spiritual but the spiritual can because everything begins in the spirit. to professor i say God forgive you for such ill comment.
Prophet Makandiwa is a prophet of God and until authorities are ready to submit to God through his prophets then what God is saying through His prophet will come to pass. remember that till the Israelites accepted Moses is when Exodus became a thing of benefit to them, their years of suffering in Egypt would have been 40 years shorter but they made Moses to flee and thus lengthening their suffering.
chaibva
this prophesy was taken from the sunday mail. september 28, 2014
http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/?p=15958
Gondo
Saka kana kuchikoro kwanga kusina subject yemweya, iwewe wakaidzidza kupi?
Truth
l don knw whether Makandiwa is telling th truth or not, wat troubles me is that, thoz who come to his defence insult, intimidate, reduce, inferiorise others especially thoz that that do not subscribe to his prophesy, l dont think children of God shud do that, if they feel thoz that do not blv Makandiwa r wrong, l feel ther is a biblical way of toking to them, ther is no reflection of luv in wat is being potrayed here…
Isaiah 54:17
@Truth…Jesus is The Truth, The Way & The Life.
Mai Vako
We are now tired of these empty promises from so called prophets who are actually con men feasting on the monies of the poor who continue to dish out cash to them while they live in abject poverty. A prophet is someone who defends, speak or stand for the truth, there are several issues that these fake prophets ignore which needs their attention. We have Jairosi Jiri centres right across the country, we have Capota for the blind in Zimuto, we have people who need deliverance right in the rural areas but ca not afford transport to Harare. Why dont these prophets reach out to these people, is salvation limited to Harare alone? The day of the Lord shall come, watch out, God hears the cry of the oppressed.
Tawanda
Proff Jonathan you have lost your mind kumhanya kunyora response without putting any effort to find out what Prophet Makandiwa has said . as a govt official i was expecting you the government to ask for more clarification from Prophet regarding this matter. Sometimes we have to swallow our pride and listen to the Man who has the Vision of this Nation. look at what Prophet Makandiwa said about the Gold rush takariona Gold rush pabindira apa check in your reserves right now and see how much Gold is there and you do not bother writing about it or making a simple comment. look at the Prophecy that Prophet Makandiwa gave on our dear friends of China now they are coming asking for more Prophecy about there nation. We as Zimbabwe what our we doing now we are busy fighting against our Prophecy, we will never go anywhere if we do not listen to what God is saying. May God Help us to belive in the people that He has send.
Engineer
Can the Ministry of Mines compel Makandiwa to give them coordinates please or else he should be arrested like Rotina Mavhunga.
Tatenda
Ngatidzidziyei kuudzana shoko rwaMwari zvisina kutukana. VaDzumbira vaive nesystem yeku curser vanhu vanhu vaisada kana kutevera instruction yavo, iyezvino varipi? Ndinoshamisika nemwan waMwari arikutuka munhu wese arikutaura zvisingaenderane nezvaanoda nezita raJesu asi Jesu vari mutungamiri wedu pakuzvininipisa nyangwe tichitadzirwa. Jesu vakaregerera nyangwe vakavarovera nokuti pasina ivo chiporofita chaisazozadziswa. ndinofunga munin’ina wangu uyu achanzwisisa shoko raMWARI kudarika vanhu agoponeswa. Mwari vatibatsire
AK
Jonathan Moyo, you do not know whether you are male or female so how do you distinguish between a false or a true Prophet?
chibwido kuma 60,s
Matayamvo uri kuta ura chokwadi. Ko zveku shamisira ndo zvineyi.busy fund raising personal hupfumi pa pulpit hmmmmmm… zvaka oma kani izvi.
ko iwe Good speed hmmmmm….. sori hako but please concentrate on reading the bible rino batsira uchidza dzidza kutenda kwe chokwadi. Vanhu sooo please do not big vanhu ve nyama zvapasi zvinopera
solution
The president said gays and lesbians are worse than pigs!!! So why listen to pigs when they comment.
Samaita
What makes it worse is that we know BP had some oil exploration in the Zambezi escarpment. Yes there are oil reserves in Zimbabwe and anyone over the age of 40 should know this. So when I heard Makandiwa ‘prophesy’, I just said this guy was too young to read the papers then. Reason why there was no further activity is that BP concluded that the reserves where too insignificant for a serious investment. Same with diamonds in Marange, the whites knew about them , but they are just inferior and uneconomic, as we are now finding out after all the celebrations and false claims. Its called due diligence, and we lack it as Zimbos.
Onward
Beloved,believe Not Every spirit,but try [test] the spirits whether they are of God:because Many false prophets are gone out into the world.1John4v1. The says to test these prophets. Its not God who wants blind followers.Come now,and let us Reason together,says the LORD. This thing of tolerating no criticism[justified],the spirit of total supremacy with no accountability from anyone,is what have bred diabolic practices in the name Jesus! Church leaders,esp. so called prophets,must and should be,with their consent,be subjected to serious lifestyle and words scrutiny. Not kuti vakabvunzwa kwakutoda `kuroya` abvunza muzita ra Mwari!
Onward
*Bible
UFIC for life
When I reflect on my life and what the God of Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has done to me and my family I feel that I am the one robbing him. He has invested so much in spiritual things than most of you guys to such an extend that he can lure so called fools from all over the country and even beyond whilst some of you find it difficult to have members of your own family, even your own children to gather around you for a family chat. If he is a false prophet, then I think the falsehoods have been good to these so called fools. Why can’t you start your own movement coin your own conference and bring “true prophets” and challenge “the false prophet”?. In the book of Kings, 2 Kings 7 verse 2 to be specific after hunger had struck the city of Samaria, a certain professor who thought since he was close to the physical king rubbished off Elisha’s prophecy. I would leave it to you to deduce whether what Elisha replied was a curse or not. That is if you are willing to research and read the bible. Jesus Himself, once said a certain statement which says a prophet has no honor in his own country. One of our own African writers Chinua Achebe said a fly which does not have anyone to warn it will follow the corpse into the grave. UFIC zinhuvo zvaro riningofamba richipwanya mademon.
John last prophet
UFIC the fact that he failed to locate young Given who was buried near his City Sports Centre church,failed to resurrect Abigail Mugabe,fails to locate Dzamara…only shows that he sees what he wants to see.
Ephy
It should be Jesus for life.
(Psalms 146:3. Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day)
Mwana wa Emmanuel Makandiwa
how i love my father Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa…I cant wait for the oil to be discovered.
Angeline
The God of Moses, the God of my father prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa is a faithful God. He remains the same and will show unbelievers that He still has prophets under the sun. We believe the word of God through His servant, prophet Makandiwa. To God be the glory.
Disciple C
Learned Prof if you had lived during the times of Moses, surely you were going to tell the servant of God Moses ,”don’t lie to us water can not come out of a rock boulder by a mere strike of a rod.” But check your children and grandchildren shall benefit from the oil seen by the great Prophet of God.
makuru blat
vanhuweeeee, musatukane. kana uri wekwamakandiwa taura ma facts kwete kutyityidzira vanhu ne curses. as we are speaking, makatengeswa zvidhinha one @ $50 muchinzi you are building the foundation of your house. simple mathematics means 10000 bricks by $50 is equal to $500 000.00 to makandiwa. vangani venyu vane dzimba.
secondly makatengeswa zvimatauro zvinoita $1 for 3 mutown at $5 each muchinyeperwa kuti ukangopukuta mota yawaona ukaida yava yako.
thirdly makatengeswa gonyeti rama apples muchinzi its a special apple at $5 each. imagine gonyeti rama apple mamiriyoni mangani,
hezvo miracle baby yakafa. imi ka imi makambozvinzwepi. kana zvichiitika jesu akatadza nei kuzvarwa ne ne 3 days.
last week he prophecy about the death in plane akati achatsanangura pa judgement night 3. ndezvipi manje.wo to believe. sorry if i annoy you guys but iam just presenting facts
TG
A fool is someone who comments on spiritual matters when they have no idea how the spiritual realm functions. In the political arena where they think they are the experts they have dismally failed. Ignorance leads to one’s demise, if we the sons of Prophet Makandiwa are fools to believe our father then we will fall BUT if Moyo is the fool his demise is surely on the way. Let God the giver of life be the judge. As for me I believe in the Prophet of God and all he said has come to pass why not comment on prophecies that have been fulfilled. Talk about China Proffesor
Son of A SEER
No such thing has ever happened in UFIC. Please do not believe hearsay. You don’t pay to attend UFIC services. What is surprising is that there is a church & a prophet who sells anointing oil,his products openly,who forces people to pay to see him at his guest houses yet the media & enemies of Prophet Makandiwa accuse him of doing the same. He is a man of Integrity, great Character, who fears God & follows Biblical Principles such that he would never sink to those lower levels. Why are you not attacking people who are practicing those acts. Apples,towels have never been sold at any UFIC service. Hatred is understandable but when it sinks to such shameful levels whereby one creates a false story means wapererwa manje. God will judge and very soon THE REAL PROPHET OF GOD WILL BE THE LAST MAN STANDING
Predator
Prophecy inoita 2 generations kuti iitike sei?saka chamurikuda kuti vanhu vatende chacho chii? kutaura kwekuti pasawane anobvunza zvachose.prophecy ngaionekwe nekushanda munguva yayataurwa kuti nevasingatendi vagopupura kuti muporofita we chokwadi uyu.haisi mhosva kuramba zvandisinganzwisisi kana zvichinzwisisika ndichatenda.
Mwana wa Emmanuel Makandiwa
@makuru blat…ko zvawanga wagona ukati vanhu vataure zvine ma facts. ko tipewo evidence ye zvawa taura izvo…ini dont miss an UFIC event ko sei zvese zvawataura ndisina kuzviona…if you have pictures of the truck of apples bricks and everything else pliz titumirewo titaure with something tangible…
You cant tell me kuti 10000 bricks dzakapedza kutengeswa pasina journalist kana mapurisa asvika..
makuru blat
kkkkkkkkkk wandinakidza. ko mupurisa azodei pane vanoita zvinhu zvavo
Son of A SEER
Jonathan Moyo you hate Prophet Makandiwa because of his stance against you homosexuals. Those who are supporting you I suspect are also gays as you Jonah. God has begun Judging his enemies hence these manifestations. It is a bigger surprise that there are people who support a man who has contributed to the untold suffering of Zimbabweans by peddling lies & propaganda. How can Jonah open his mouth & accuse someone of lying when he is the author of LIES. Oh guys smell the coffee. Why the speed? Why not judge the Prophet if the results are proved wrong? Why not wait? Few Zimbos have attitude problems they hate the man for no apparent reasons. It is a pity that those who now have nothing to prove in life,who are not even a voice in their families or rural areas or villages now want to speak for the Nation. Jonathan Moyo are you married? Gays will not have a voice in Zimbabwe
Hove
It is so obvious that Makandiwa is a conman but i guess conman are their because there are people willing to be conned. There is nothing new about his tricks, they have always been used by conman before.
Predator
vakomana vakomana Makandiwa akangwara vakomana.ndatenda hangu.
Lewis Jones
Speaking about wealth in the ground that will turn the nation’s economy around; there is no need for a prophet to tell us that such wealth in the form of natural (coal bed) gas had been identified in Matebeleland North many years ago. However, because of politically driven sectional interests, the current regime is unwilling to allow potential investors to develop the gas fields. There are several other potentially lucrative industries in the Matebeleland region that are being deliberately stifled. The regime ‘s strange logic seems to suggest that prosperity will arouse an assertiveness in the region’s populace that would weaken its (the regime’s) control over the region. Its a classic example of one cutting one’s nose off in order to spite oneself.
Elaz
2 Kings 7:1 You will see it but not partake of it. Verse 2 is synonymous with what Professor Moyo as at his advice the president previously leaned on. But to tell you the truth, these are the people undermining the country itself in not wanting to see any fruitful thing come to pass. Even the President desires prosperity for his people but some lieutenants are throwing spanners and eventually loot the oil once it becomes available. Professor’s response is shallow in that it lacks further research and tests from the place of manifestation. I think he did some research in his studies to become a professor. Hauende kuvagari veMbare kunovabvunza nenyaya yekumabvuku. Hazvitaurwe muripa iPad kana laptop musina kuita tsvakiridzo. Zimbabwe iripo, imi muripo, maexperts, muchina iripo, iye muporofita wacho aripo saka tangayi tozonzwa futi kunemi.
Makandinzanani
those that have been conned will tell you that panguva iyoyo unenge usangazivi zvirikuitika even if people warn you you will not believe them…. you will only know kuti have been conned usisina mari and that con man aenda. BE WARNED
Son of A Great Prophet
Professor muri we Political Admin kwete Prophecy. Madii kusiira Ma professor ekudenga Vana Prophet Makandiwa zvechiporofita izvi. Hakusi kwenyu ikoko…
Weminana
I used to respect you prof but on this one you are lost you are a Professor of books of this world not Godly things. You can’t use your education to analyse the things of God. Godly things need the Spirit of God.
Revise yourself sir and fit well in your position zveChurch mosiirawo vakazvidaidzirwa
baba E
Em not a folowa of th said profet,but what we ought to no is tht profes iz difrnt tu politics, politxens can’t analiz th thnx ofawa Holy God,they ar too tiny to do so.
Also profes somtimz iz fulfild ova a period of time,so we can’t say akambotaura zvakati hazvina kuitika.If it cmz what wil we say?
Biblicaly its not strenj to hear pple refusing profes 2Kng7v2 umwe minista akaramba profes yemunhu waMwari just like wht iz hapng
My last say is let’s not make bad comens upon thiz men of God,we aply cases upon ourselvs and awa chldrn.If yu dnt beliv in thm don’t folo thm and what they say wht do we luz
Zambezi RIver
in 1990 when I was working in Kariba on the lake. Some explorers did come checking for oil on the lake.They did their research from Vic. Falls, Binga down to Kariba for Months. and they were saying oil is there. but in very small quantities not worth starting a project. Makandiwa should forget about mentioning Kariba (if he was thinking of doing that) because there are people who have been there already.
Mwana wa Emmanuel Makandiwa
You need to listen to the unedited version of the prophecy hama yangu. He clearly said they followed a great river looking for the oil but thats not where it is…Watch Christtv.co for the rebroadcast of the event uwane information yakakwana
Zambezi River
I had the opportunity to speak to the guys who were exploring.( They were from Germany I think) and they were talking of areas like Hwange etc and area towards the Zambezi River upper and lower. nana muzarabani ikoko. they couldn’t go Lower Zambezi with the big houseboat they were using because of the dangers and the machinery they were using they had to use smaller boats.
What am trying to tell you is some of what this guy (Makandiwa) is telling you as prophesy, some of us have already heard about it.
These explorers were contracted by government. The reports and the possible area are there somewhere in the archives you can check if you have time and know who to approach. could be ministry of energy, am not sure what ministry it was then during the 90’s.
Son of A Great Prophet
The Prophet did mention that. He said the oil he is talking about is in another place which may not be the escarpment. God took him to another place in a spiritual exploration exercise.
Nutoo
Its the highest form of delusion to expect oil reserves in Zimbabwe.
sithu
it is allowed to critisise but not to insult other pple of different views. It shows that yu ar in the darness and pple of God ar humble and calm. Dont foget that even the very elect will be deceived. These ar de last days even the universe proclaims that. Bazakuthi intaba kayisuke isuke.
dollarman
Jesus defeated His enemies through LOVE, only LOVE and not hatred. Forgive them Father for they do not know what they are doing. Moses was sent to Pharaoh, not to congregate Israelites or the Egyptians and told them God’s prophecy. Why are these prophets not going to the authorities and tell them? Who does not know what brought the country to the situation it is now. Also because of idolatry we are suffering more. Let us turn back to God, through His only begotten Son that we shall be saved. People now regards money and properties better than our Creator. Repent lest ye perish
Rukudzo
Our services as UFIC are not happening in the moon, you will remain a poor man yet there is so much treasure under your feet because of your ignorant.
muroyi ngaafe
preach it Rukudzo… my people perish…………
Ephy
We need to analyse situations and scripture before we submit to fear and threats. Who has the power to curse God or man? Under what circumstances did God pronounce curses on man – in cases of sin and disobedience to His commandments not people’s views or pronunciation (search scripture). How many curses did Jesus pronounce? What did he teach us to do to our enemies? (bless, forgive, pray for them). We then ask mweyai unokurumidza kutaura macurses, isimbai iroro nekuti harina tsigiro yamagwaro?.
muroyi ngaafe
terera unzwe EPHY(ZIBA) mwana wamai…. u received a half preached gospel.. i think its worse to pronounce DEATH THAN A CURSE.. AND THE same scriptures says in (EXODUS 22:18) THOU SHALL NOT SUFFER A WITCH TO LIVE…. so consider yourself loved if u are cursed coz we were given licence to kill
Ephy
Well the bottom line is you cannot pronounce a curse.
muroyi ngaafe
this is how exactly the spirit of witchcraft, evilness and greedyness operates… it doesnt want to see everyone enjoying life, these spirits and people are so provoked by a life changing prophecy.. its a national prophecy but the greedy only wants to see people suffering and them only prospering…. so they try to convince everyone that it wont happen..
believe in the prophets and u shall b established.
jonnahhhh moyo… sorry ya ya ya sorry… waruzaaaa… sorry ya ya ya sorry.
Ephy
Provisions do not come from a prophet but from God. words of a human being do not necessarily translate to God’s word. Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart. If only this expressed zeal was for God not man Expressed through reading his word and obeying it.
Helper
Moyo you are trying to gain millage by commentibg ob this prophecy stick to schiming school sylabasis and not the spiritual yoy are too small and errelevant in spirituak matters. You may claim you don’t believe the fact that you have prophesies you are waiting for to happen tells us that you believe in the prophetic you just don’t want agree to the fect that it is true. why do we quickly rule out that is not when it has not test been proven that it won’t happen.
Mwana wa Papa
Prophets are messengers of God and not of men. They are not accountable to men but to God. What a mere politician thinks about a Prophet and his prophecies does not change anything because Prophets speak what they are told by God to speak. Long live Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa!!!
Emmanuel Ecclesiastes
UNSTOPABLE MOVEMENT
KEEP PROPHESYING POROPHET EMMANUEL MAKANDIWA WE NEED GOD IN ZIMBABWE THAN EVER BEFORE,BECAUSE WE KNOW THEY ARE MANY FALSE PROPHETS WHO ARE WEARING TITLES OF POLITICIANS WHO PROMISE WHAT THEY CANNOT FULFILL AFTER THEY ARE VOTED INTO POWER.THE VOICE OF GOD WILL PREVAIL I DONT CARE ABOUT THE CONFUSED COMMENTS OF POLITICAL MISLED FELLOWS WHAT GOD STARTED NO MAN CAN STOP IT,IF YOU WANT TRY IT AND YOU WILL END LIKE JUDAS ISCARIOT.
Mutsa
One point that a lot of people are missing is that our problem as a country is not the lack of natural resources. We have failed to harness the resources that we do have due to institutionalized corruption among other things. Oil or no oil as long as that vice continues to manifest itself Zimbabwe will continue its steady decline into the abyss. We need to snap out of this ‘miracle’ culture, we are not going to wake up one day and discover that we are suddenly wealthy. We need to identify the problems we have right now and deal with them internally before we start looking at external solutions.
givemore
muporofita haazi muporofita nekuti wabvumirana naye iwe hada svoto Prophet is not meant for everyone to to believe.
my child is turning 2 years on the 10th of november she was resurrected by prophet E Makandiwa after doctors have declared her dead
no matter what you people say that will never discredit Prophet E MAKANDIWA.
PROPHET MAKANDIWA FOR LIFE
HELPER
UNOTONZWA VAMWE VACHITI THIS IS WHAT ” I ” CALL FALSE PROPHET. BY THE WHY WHO ARE YOU AND WHAT DO YOU DO TO BE AN AUTHORITY THAT THE WHILE WORLD SHOULD LISTEN TO. MOST OF YOU ARE LEAVING A LYE. BELIEVING THAT YOU KNOW YET YOU KNOW NOTHING. IT’S BETTER TO SHUT UP. THAN TO WAIST YOUR TIME TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU DON’T HAVE AN IDEA OF. WAIT, WATCH AND SEE. AND YOU WILL BELIEVE.
muroyi ngaafe
tinosvitswa na JESO
Ian
Jonathan Moyo you are a fool, idiot, a good for nothing professor. You know nothing about the gifts from God. All you think is that you are the think tank of Zimbabwe. You failed the Tsholotsho plan, you failed to destroy MDC, you failed Zimbabwean media, you FAILED Jonathan Moyo. Only fools like Jonathan Gay Moyo have the guts to fight the move of God in Zimbabwe. If gays like Jonathan Moyo remain in our Government we are going nowhere as a Nation.What makes you so sure that there are no oil reserves in Zimbabwe. How is oil formed from a scientific point of view? And if oil is formed the way science explain it aren`t there dead decomposed vegetation beneath the land of Zimbabwe that contributes to oil reserves. It is 100% possible, that`s why there are oil reserves in Nigeria and other nations, they were wise to discovered it. And here in Zimbabwe, our Prophet, the Seer, Nabi, the great Man of God, the Spirit of a just Man made perfect by the LORD God, the Wisest of them all in our land, the Spiritual President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellence our father the great Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa discovered the oil reserves in a vision from the LORD His God, in our land of Zimbabwe.
False Profit
@Ian, are you serious or you are just being sarcastic???
Education for Crooks
Asi kubva pakauya anana Makandiwa,Magaya,etc ,chanyatsoita nane chii pamagariro nehupenyu hwevanhu? I used to wonder what on earth would have happened to people’s minds to engage in mindless religious extremisim,like in Nigeria etc where people get murdered in the name of religion….we are surely and slowly getting there, give us 10 more years.
moses the seer
a false prophet is an oppressor of the poor in order to increase his riches and those who support him are fools who give to the rich, surely they shall come to want; they have been weighed in the balance and found wanting. a highly anointed man must be in the capacity of Paul, peter, James and john who understood conduct, order and doctrine of the church not this traditional spirit medium who makes merchandise of the church ( proverbs 25, 2 peter 2;3 ). this is a sellout like Judas Iscariot.
asriel
THANX Good .WE SHALL CLIMB A TOWER AND WATCH THE GOD OF THE PROPHET BRINGING THEM TO PROPHET MAKANDIWA 1COR 5VERSE 5 .ITS NOT AN EASY VERSE TO SEE
moses the seer
god brings people to Jesus not to makandiwa
moses the seer
king Solomon attacked this mentality saying “confidence in an unfaithful man in the time of trouble is like like a broken tooth and a foot out of joint. as he that taketh away a garment in cold weather and as vinegar upon soda so is he that singeth songs to a heavy heart”. it is not good to eat much honey, so for man to search their own glory is not glory. o thou fools who bewitched you?
whoso boasteth himself of a FALSE gift is like the cloud and wind without rain.
A THOUGHT OF FOOLISHNESS IS SIN
Moses The SEER
Biblicaly our forefather is Abraham; and the prophets. He searched for a city whose builder and maker is GOD not for crude oil. We heirs of the promises given to them.
The great river is “THE RIVER OF LIFE” not the ZAMBEZI.
OIL DENOTES THE HOLY SPIRIT, HE IS THE ONE THAT BRINGS JOY AND PROSPERITY TO THE NATIONS NOT CRUDE OIL.
STOP DIVINING LIES, Amen.
Moses The SEER
a politician, engineer, vendor is qualified to test what a prophet says because in then dwells THE SPIRIT OF GOD.
elias mahiya
I am one person that believes multitudes dont make a thing right. A prophet is beyond pple’s opinions. Kutenda kana kusatenda, kutuka kana kuda a man of God is measured by pple of the
Spirit. Tichadzidza hedu gore rino. Empty vessels make the most noise. Ana Jona makatadza nyoka iyi makuda kudzidzisa Maporofita zvekuona, chikoro chenyu chatadza kubatsira nyika mopihwa vanoona makutuka futi. Hatibatsirike. Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa is not looking for acceptance, he just says what God says and it happens, mahaters get well soon. I’m out
Moses The SEER
GO TO BED PLIZ
Moses The SEER
@ mahiya GO TO BED PLIZ. prophecies are measured by what is written in the bible. if makandiwa sees why does he call a fellow human his spiritual father against the instruction of scripture. a seer sees what is written in the book not groping in to outer space in a trance. this guy is a diviner, soothsayer, fortune teller, necromancer busy constructing a BABEL.
TRADITIONALLY THEY HAVE THE “BIRA” AND HE HAS JUDGEMENT NIGHTS, WHERE SPIRIT MEDIUMS OR THOSE WITH FAMILIAR SPIRITS ARE CONSULTED TO HEAR WHAT THE gods ARE SAYING, AND IT SHALL COME TO NAUGHT.
Moses The SEER
The increase in the inflow of gold has nothing to do with his prophecy but security measures put in place to plague the leakages…. gold was mined in Zimbabwe since time immemorial. if he had instructed the responsible ministry to that effect, he is more than a prophet. If there is a man who needs deliverance then its Makandiwa.
Ephy
I John 4:1 Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.
Moses The SEER
Moses was called GOD by God, he never taught that he is god, John the baptist was called Elijah and “more than a prophet” but never claimed to be one. Why are these children calling a dead man all sorts of blasphemous names?
A TRUE PROPHET EMULATES THE DUO.
Great One
Vanhu vangu vaparara nekushaiwa zivo
Moses The SEER
and lo i beheld the lamb stood on mount Zion with him a hundred and forty four thousand redeemed from the earth.
Moses The SEER
true prophets don’t place baskets for poor people to offload their hard earned phones as seed. he affords to buy himself a good gadget why rob the poor. godliness is not means of gain. what on earth does he want to do with all that loot. making merchandise of the church. feeding on the anxiety of people desperate to evade POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC PROBLEMS, so builds he his prosperity junk.
be like John the baptist.
Proudly Makandiwean
Shame on you Jonso pfungwa shoma,u are biting the hand that feeds dzirimo here,u know i was taught by great father Prophet Makandiwa that too much education just makes you a fool and doesn’t give you money u just looking at the finger not the moon, you lack wisdom minister sir you and the bunch of these critics here,imi mukutoti betsera kuelevator baba vedu thank you so much. Prophet is helping the nation here imi chenyu kutuka apa manzwa nenhamo matambura shame you side with Jonso ari kukudyirai mari. Prophet Makandiwa remains THE ONLY GREATEST PROPHET it won’t change like it or not. Tisiyei Prophet Makandiwa is propsrering us zviri kufire kikikiki thank you Prophet long live Prophet Makandiwa handidi nemi heyi Mwari Vakandigonera.
BrianM
personaly i would think if you dont want to accept the prophecy, you should not do, dont insult Prophet makandiwa or his followers, i dont think its fair, then to the “learned Proffesor, with due respect sir, you have CATALYSED the destruction our Zimbabwe to Zimbabwe ruins, if you are that wise, why cant u alleviate the economic problems with your proffesorship ? u have been a deparment head efficiently managing the destruction of zimbabwe, you created more than TWO million vendors, 90 % of them being graduates, sir, you are not qualified to comment on spiritual matters, when the physcial ones u claim to kno u have failed left right and centre. learned proffesor stick higher and tertiary education, the spiritual realm maita vacheche vanotoda mikaka
A som to the Great prophet
Jonnah apa dipo pawarasika hako if i where you i could have shut my mouth and follow up what the great Prophet has said , the Prophecies of my Father are yes and Amen, no need to add he is from God , i feel pity for you i thought since you where educated you where able to foresee the great works the Man of God is doing to the Nation , Prayer is the only weapon that we have to prosper Zimbabwe the Bible says by a Prophet Israel was preserved , this is the only gift we have in Zimbabwe you lack wisdom i thought as a professor you carry much but thus an empty vessel instead of looking at the moon you are looking at the finger that is point at the moon
jigga
You people from the Judgement whatever why do you curse people when they critisize you.Its like they is something hidden zvamusingadi kuti zvionekwe nayi.Instead of preaching to us vamonoti ma fools just because we do not see the reality in this,you are bizzy cursing people.Nxa nxa sorry maningi.Preach to us titendeuke but muri bizzy kutuka vanhu saka where is umwari hwenyu.Kuchurch kwenyu asi munonzi vanemaonero akasiyana neenyu tukai…kana makadaro makarasika vanhu.Instead of keeping quite and pray that God reveal himself to us blind in spirit u are busy saying all that..munonyadzisa and it wont surprise me if you find all of u failing to get thru on the real day of the judgement vamunotuka vachienda….I pray for mercy Mwari honai vana venyu vanodzungaira …
Moses The SEER
Makandiwa has not been criticised but CORRECTED. The beast………His head is full of names of blasphemy (Rev13&17).
Presumptuous utterances are not a prophecy.
Moses The SEER
Evil man shall wax more and more, deceiving and being deceived.
Where are you elevating makandiwa to? Humble yourself before God he will lift you up.
The anti-Christ exalts himself above all that is worshipped.
Makanaka
kkkk ana Jonah apa nebvudzi mumusoro auna
Makanaka
Ko iwe unoda corrector Prophet Makandiwa umbori chii uye unoita nezvei plus mota yaunofamba nayo imota rudzii uye unogara muimba yakaita sei , pride ichakuuraya mfanami
Moses The SEER
Where I stay, the car I drive and my occupation does not have anything to do with a Makandiwa FALSE prophecy under scrutiny, however what matters is my gift of TEACHING.
Driving an expensive car is not a license to DIVINE lies.
Moses The SEER
The kingdom of God is not meat and drink, its not houses and cars, but righteousness and joy in the holyghost.
If makandiwa think himself to be a prophet or spiritual, let him acknowledge that the things that I write to him are the commandments of the Lord.
Moses The SEER
The God of heaven is of both great and small, rich and poor. Don’t substitute the grace of God for cars and houses,, lay your treasure in heaven-that’s where prophets live.
Godliness with contentment is great gain.
The gift of prophecy teaches the oracles of God not showing off wealth. God has blessed the church with all SPIRITUAL blessings- Amen.
The prophet who establishes people is Jesus (Acts 3:18-26); not a carnal human.
Nathan corrected David, a man after God’s own heart, Paul corrected Peter a minister to the CIRCUMCISED,, who is makandiwa that he must not be CORRECTED.
JESUS right from the grave proclaimed peace to those near and far (those in sin), where are your curses and threats coming from seeing you did not die for anyone, even if you do, your blood does not save.
Jesus came to redeem the church from sorcery.
Moses The SEER
Boasting about being a great one and being rich is not pride but correcting the boastful is??????????
Faith comes by hearing the word of reconciliation not curses, threats and condemnation.
Moses The SEER
Every tree bears of its kind, cursed people bear curses but the blessed bear love, peace and joy.
Helper
ight Matonga
12 mins ·
.
mawarire
Jonathan Moyo, the only true prophet
Jealousy Mawarire
Zimbabwe is taunted as having the most educated people in sub-Saharan Africa yet the country is so poor and lacks basic amenities that other countries enjoy, even those with more goats than people as Jonathan Moyo derisively described Botswana.
If those degrees, professorships and other academic certificates that the likes of Moyo flaunt as evidence of wisdom were helpful to move the country forward, we would never have problems in a country with vast mineral resources, the best climate, soils and peace-loving citizens, all the necessary ingredients for development, yet the country remains poor and underdeveloped.
The problem is that Zimbabweans have for long trusted these so-called educated lunatics, the likes of Moyo, with the running of the country. The nature of academic education means PhDs and professors are experts only in very limited areas within a particular discipline yet they behave as if their PhDs are in every discipline to an extent they now claim to know truth in its ontological state as if they are God or his prophets.
I interacted closely with Jonathan Moyo for more than three years and discovered that there are areas he is knowledgeable in, especially in the academic field of politics but our association also made me aware that he had limitations in several other disciplines, especially the media.
Moyo is driven by a warped professional provincialism whereof he thinks the media have solutions to every problem that people could encounter.
He overvalues the potential that the media play in solving problems that whenever he stumbles on any piece of information, he thinks the best place it should be is in the media. With the advent of social media, Moyo has increasingly exhibited his naivety and childish fascination with foisting his thoughts on people to an extent even his boss, President Robert Mugabe, complained.
On his twitter handle, Moyo has castigated political figures like South African President Jacob Zuma, Tito Mboweni and lately Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He has now extended his attacks to include religious leaders like Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.
The problem with Moyo and many other so-called educated PhD holders and dubious professors that litter our streets today is that they stupidly believe, because they have academic qualifications in a particular area, they now know everything in every discipline of life.
I thought being educated entailed appreciating that one knows a lot in a very small field which means they are more uneducated than educated. I have a friend who has a PhD in entomology, the study of insects, yet the insect he specialised is a bee, thus he doesn’t have a lot of information on locusts, ants, praying mantis ex cetera.
But the likes of Moyo think that since they have PhDs, they are now gurus in politics, geology, economics, media, prophecy, religion, HIV and Aids, human sexuality, homosexuality, medicine, physics and every other discipline.
Moyo’s latest verbal incontinence, through his twitter handle, targeted a very complex religious field that Moyo, as educated as he claims to be, should have been better positioned to know that he wasn’t qualified to comment on, at least before scientific research.
I thought those who have done school to the level of Moyo know something to do with empiricism, the need to put anything to test to ascertain its veracity using scientific research methods.
Makandiwa prophesied that Zimbabwe has oil deposits and challenged that in case people think he was guessing “I will tell you the place no one knows about so you know that in this nation there is a prophet from God.”
I thought any wise person and in the position of government minister like Moyo, should have approached him that he is taken to the place where the oil is with a group of geologists to verify.
If Moyo’s boss, President Mugabe, could send a cabinet taskforce to verify reports of pure diesel oozing out of a rock, why didn’t Moyo challenge Makandiwa to take him where the oil deposits are for verification before calling people names?
The problem with Moyo is that he thinks he is the be-all of wisdom yet he is part of a coterie of pathetic so-called PhDs who have presided over the demise of this economy. A part from writing a political manifesto and foolishly calling its philosophies an economic blue-print, Moyo has shown his lunacy by claiming that the country’s economy could be turned around through a fetish exercise of bringing into the country some skulls of long forgotten individuals from some museum in Britain.
Surely if Moyo can believe in that, he should have no problems in believing that a prophet can be shown oil deposits by God unless he harbours intrinsic hatred for the prophet and the kingdom he represents.
Moyo is not a nihilist, he strongly believes in ancestral worship and he also believes spirit mediums played a part in liberating this country, which belief is religious and very debatable, yet when it comes to other religions, in this case Christianity and its prophets; he jumps to label those that believe in such as “fools”.
Surely, each religion has its own prophets, African traditional religion has Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi and Moslem has Prophet Mohammed, and why is it so-called educated people like Moyo want to lampoon Christians for believing in their prophets when he is part of a government where N’angas are part of the political and electoral paraphernalia that everyone, from top to bottom holds so dearly?
If Moyo believes in Nehanda and Kaguvi and several N’angas, he should certainly leave some of us to believe in Makandiwa and his prophesises.
If Moyo’s government does not believe there is oil in the country, I don’t think it will be long before another government, which listens to all people, whether they are prophets or not, acts on Makandiwa’s lead and do explorations for the oil
Moses The SEER
Glory to God in the HIGHEST, and on earth PEACE, good will toward men. Luke 2:14.
Me
Mirazve uzoona. Ko China explosion akaporofita wani zvikaitika. Kana isinganzwisisi muporofita anotaura to save hupenyu if it was life threating dai akataura nadates .Iwe Jonathan uchazviona asi hauzvidye. Never doudt muporofita waMwari
EngMunanga
avo vakuzviti Moses the Seer, munowanikwepi tukuda kuuya kuma teaching or ma preaching hameno, imi mune gift yokufundisa, mototenda Prophet makandiwa vanonyorwa mubepa muwanewo kuzvi advertiser ka.asi pakuzosazotenda kuti mwari akakupai chipo chokudzidzisa ndiye mumwe chete akapa makandiwa chipo che prophesy how come ? how can u convince us that you are not a FALSE teacher ? ndatenda hangu
Moses The SEER
A prophet sounds a trumpet to warn the people to come out of error not for the sake of being seen that he predict.
There shall be DROUGHT not lack of food but of the word of God; a true prophet sees the later not the former. Spiritual things are spiritually explained.
Jews of Jesus’s time had ability to predict weather patterns but Jesus challenged them to DISCERN the sign of HIS coming.
Makandiwa’s false prophecies, poor doctrinal orientation and ignorance of biblical exegesis constitute the “drought, pestilences, wars, diseases, distress of nations and earth quakes” spoken of by Jesus in Matthew 24. Anything outside this is a work of soothsayers and DIVINERS.
A Prophet is a practical person he is send to deal with error existing in the church, to exhort and correct not to make useless prediction.
A foolish thought is sin, lust is adultery, hatred is murder,, this is what a prophet must see first to stop carnal predictions.
Lastly, leave the issue of oil exploration to the relevant authority. So many minerals have been discovered without the help of a FORTUNE TELLER… thats the beauty of science.
In the church we talk of spiritual gifts and in the natural world “talents”, let those with talents and knowledge in this field to their job without a soothsayer interfering. I am a firm believer of TECHNOCRACY.
When the relevant department commences its work it must not be viewed as acting on makandiwa’s behest but as a constitutional mandate. After all that why they are there. Cecil John Rhodes did not bring with him English witches and wizards but experts of industry and commerce… Here we have a man fighting for relevance, he must be rebuked in strongest terms possible.
Moses The SEER
Read 1 Cor 12-13 for a proper and correct definition of the spiritual gift of Prophecy. Makandiwa’s antics are not entertained there. Was professor moyo seeking to advertise himself? If not neither do I. The man who is advertising himself was quoted saying, “… so that you will know that god has raised a prophet in Zimbabwe”, when oil has been “discovered”.
Moses The SEER
If ever you have any problem with regard to any teaching or prophecy be like the Beroeans,, search the scriptures daily, do not err when you read, understand them, compare spiritual with spiritual. Don’t take the superstitious for the SPIRITUAL.
son of prophet
Muporofita wamurikudaro kaauyu, you Zimbabweans learn to respect the voice of God, jus wait for confirmation/results and then comment moreover bible hamuzive futi
Danny
a prophet is an individual who acts on the divine will of God. If the prophet of God saw oil then that is it. all your murmuring and rubbish should settle . So proud to be one of his Son . Makandiwa is God’s General
# Fact.
a prominant political leader is going to leave us remember? maybe the minister is not aware . # thinking out loud.
A prophet can cause things to happen. BEWARE. !!!!!!!
The Ancient Of Days
If there is a man who must learn to respect the voice of God in Zimbabwe, its makandiwa.
The setting of the prophetic is the spirit not the natural. Death in the bible denotes SIN not physical. Let him explain the death of a prominent leader in this context.
Seeing a vision is one thing and explaining it is “THE PROPHECY”. Consider the apostle John who in revelation was instructed to prophesy. In revelation is an account of the vision and in his epistles (especially the 1st) he is prophesying or explaining the vision. Ndikokunozwi kuporofita kwete kufembera kana kuukira.
One of his daughters was rebuked by Paul in Acts 16:16
The Ancient Of Days
There is a time (for everything) to die. This does not need a prophet. Prophets are send to warn of spiritual death.
The divine will of God is “fear God and keep his commandments”. Soothsayers can see a correct position but that is not prophesy but Divination as in Acts 16:
The Ancient Of Days
The only thing a prophet can “cause to happen” is to EDIFY the body of Christ anything beyond this is witchcraft and we are not suppose to fear him.
Jesus The Prophet anointed with the TRUE oil came to give life to those dead in sin and he set the prisoners free, he proclaimed the acceptable year of the Lord.
Those anointed with crude oil come to instill the fear of death in the church and take many into captivity, by making themselves IDOLS.
The Ancient Of Days
The only reference we have after a PROPHET has spoken is the BIBLE not the Zambezi basin.
Covert the BEST gift.
Daniel The Prophet
I beheld till thrones were cast down and The Ancient Of Days did sit……
The Ancient Of Days
Amen, It Is Done.
Trueness
Prophet E.Makandiwa the Great True Prophet of God whether you like it or not. may God increase you in every way Prophet E.Makandiwa
Trueness
Mark 6:4 Then Jesus told them, “A prophet is honored everywhere except in his own hometown and among his relatives and his own family.
Luke 4:24 “Truly I tell you,” he continued, “no prophet is accepted in his hometown.
Other countries all over the globe are crying out to have such a Prophet like E.Makandiwa or for him to just set his foot in their country or region. and yet Zimbabwe we despise our own.Oh.. help us God.
Moses Yemarara
let him assume the title Soothsayer or Fortune Teller then will he be a great prophet of BAAL.
fadzi weMuporofita
Just because one does not believe in gravity if they throw a stone in the sky it will still fall down like wise if anyone does not believe in Prophet Makandiwa that will not stop him from prophesying nor his prophecies from coming to all benefiting from his ministrations even if some hate to admit it. Kusvika riniko makangomirira mapfupa aNehanda kuti amuke?
Moses Yemarara
The bible promises a prophet after the order of Melchizedek in acts 3:18-26. Mark 6:4 applies to this man, let the blessings and honor be unto HIM. If a green tree burns what will happen to the dry and dead one.
Moses Yemarara
salvation is in the name of Jesus not in the ministration of soothsayers.
Dzumbundyu
A man who believes in Nezando bones and Soothsayer who believes in anointing oil or mafuta ehwai/eshato are ONE and the same
Dzumbundyu
A man who believes in Nehanda’s bones and Soothsayer who believes in anointing oil or mafuta ehwai/eshato are ONE and the same
ZiMUPOROFITA
PROPHECY-Then Elisha said, “Hear the word of the LORD. Thus says the LORD: ‘Tomorrow about this time a seah of fine flour shall be sold for a shekel, and two seahs of barley for a shekel, at the gate of Samaria.’“ So an officer on whose hand the king leaned answered the man of God and said, “Look, if the LORD would make windows in heaven, could this thing be?” And he said, “In fact, you shall see it with your eyes, but you shall not eat of it.”2 KINGS 7:1-2
THE FULFILLMENT OF THE PROPHECY-“Then the people went out and plundered the tents of the Syrians. So a seah of fine flour was sold for a shekel, and two seahs of barley for a shekel, according to the word of the LORD”.
THE DEATH OF THE KING’S DOUBTING OFFICER-“Now the king had appointed the officer on whose hand he leaned to have charge of the gate. But the people trampled him in the gate, and he died, just as the man of God had said, who spoke when the king came down to him. So it happened just as the man of God had spoken to the king, saying, “Two seahs of barley for a shekel, and a seah of fine flour for a shekel, shall be sold tomorrow about this time in the gate of Samaria.” Then that officer had answered the man of God, and said, “Now look, if the LORD would make windows in heaven, could such a thing be?” And he had said, “In fact, you shall see it with your eyes, but you shall not eat of it.” And so it happened to him, for the people trampled him in the gate, and he DIED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Moses The SEER
Little children, the LAW and the prophets are a shadow of things to come not the VERY image, but the real of the heavenly.
Jesus is the manna or TRUE bread from heaven. All you have said relates to SALVATION of sinners. Drought or lack of food in the bible is apostasy or sin. When you are weak then you are strong. Blessed are the HUNGRY for they shall be filled.
Leave issues of prophecy to the TEACHERS.
Moses The SEER
…….and he DIED. The only enemy to be destroyed is DEATH/sin. For this purpose the son of God was raised to destroy the works of the enemy/FLESH.
These LITTLE children!
Moses The SEER
That prophecy is fulfilled according to Acts3:18-26.
That SOOTHSAYER must repent.
The law, the prophets and David in his psalms spake concerning CHRIST.
Moses The SEER
Makandiwa and like minded ministers are under the power of darkness purposely and run to LIE before the reprobate that follow that they are ministers of grace. Leave this to highly anointed SEERS.
Economic Forum
Dangote knows that in setting up a cement plant one needs a GEOLOGIST and sound investment policies not a SOOTHSAYER in “his hometown”.
Moses The SEER
Philip told Nathaniel, ” We have found him of whom Moses and the law spoke, Jesus Of Nazareth.
The kingdom of heaven is not meat and flour. He must rain righteousness upon us.
The window of heaven opened is the temple(in heaven) veil rent, to reveal the ark of the testament.
Christ is the revealed mystery of God.
Moses The SEER
You do err when you read the scripture you do not understand them.
Moses The SEER
Re-read the gospel in the sermon on the mount and prayerfully study Hebrews.
Leave Prophecy to the TEACHER, he is the guided hand of a TRUE prophet. TEACHING is the FIRST principle of the oracles of GOD. Amen.
Moses The SEER
Don’t turn yourselves into the high places and alters of Baal.
