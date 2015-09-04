Hip-hop rapper Metaphysics comes to Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWEAN-born rapper and hip-hop pioneer Herbert Qwela Schwamborn, popularly known in the music circles as Metaphysics, is in the country as part of an African tour together with the Swedish and South African group of hip-hop artistes, Kwaai.

BY IDAH MHETU

Metaphysics is mostly famous for being a member of the multi-platinum selling German band Söhne Mannheims (Sons of Mannheim).

He is also the founder of Gandanga Music Zimbabwe, a record label based in Zimbabwe and Germany.

In 2012, the popular rapper managed to put Zimbabwe on the world map with his two hit songs Evacuate the Dance Floor and The Night together with his brother Carllprit.

Kwaai is a global hip-hop crew that began as a cultural exchange programme between Sweden and South Africa in 2012 and is now aiming to go global.

Metaphysics and the Kwaai crew are expected to tour Zimbabwe and Zambia for a cultural exchange initiative and collaborate with the local artistes from different genres.

“Metaphysics is the host on the show and he will perform together with Kwaai and other popularly known local artistes,” Urban Afreeka director, Sipho Sithole said.

“Different schools are expected to perform on Saturday and performances include schools dance, poetry face off and modelling. So Urban Afreeka is inviting school kids to come and showcase their talent.”

About 15 local artistes from different genres are set to join the Kwaai crew and they will record together before the group leaves the country on September 6.

The group is in the country on a tour sponsored by Urban Afreeka in partnership with Let them Trust.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw