Hip-hop rapper Metaphysics comes to Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWEAN-born rapper and hip-hop pioneer Herbert Qwela Schwamborn, popularly known in the music circles as Metaphysics, is in the country as part of an African tour together with the Swedish and South African group of hip-hop artistes, Kwaai.
BY IDAH MHETU
Metaphysics is mostly famous for being a member of the multi-platinum selling German band Söhne Mannheims (Sons of Mannheim).
He is also the founder of Gandanga Music Zimbabwe, a record label based in Zimbabwe and Germany.
In 2012, the popular rapper managed to put Zimbabwe on the world map with his two hit songs Evacuate the Dance Floor and The Night together with his brother Carllprit.
Classifieds.co.zw
Kwaai is a global hip-hop crew that began as a cultural exchange programme between Sweden and South Africa in 2012 and is now aiming to go global.
Metaphysics and the Kwaai crew are expected to tour Zimbabwe and Zambia for a cultural exchange initiative and collaborate with the local artistes from different genres.
“Metaphysics is the host on the show and he will perform together with Kwaai and other popularly known local artistes,” Urban Afreeka director, Sipho Sithole said.
“Different schools are expected to perform on Saturday and performances include schools dance, poetry face off and modelling. So Urban Afreeka is inviting school kids to come and showcase their talent.”
About 15 local artistes from different genres are set to join the Kwaai crew and they will record together before the group leaves the country on September 6.
The group is in the country on a tour sponsored by Urban Afreeka in partnership with Let them Trust.
Gabriele Joler
I simply want to tell you that I’m new to blogging and certainly loved this website. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You absolutely have really good articles and reviews. Thanks for sharing your website.
click here!
I’ve observed that in the world nowadays, video games will be the latest popularity with children of all ages. Many times it may be extremely hard to drag the kids away from the games. If you want the very best of both worlds, there are plenty of educational video games for kids. Thanks for your post.
Darlene Stayton
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before. So nice to find somebody with a few original applying for grants this subject. realy appreciation for starting this up. this excellent website are some things that is required on the internet, an individual with a bit of originality. valuable project for bringing something totally new to your net!
John Deere Technical Manuals
I have realized that online education is getting popular because getting your degree online has become a popular choice for many people. Numerous people have not really had a chance to attend a conventional college or university however seek the increased earning possibilities and a better job that a Bachelor Degree gives you. Still some others might have a college degree in one discipline but would wish to pursue some thing they now have an interest in.
fashion urban channel
An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I do think that you ought to publish more on this subject, it may not be a taboo matter but usually folks don’t discuss these subjects. To the next! Kind regards!
My PeoplePerHour gig
It’s hard to find educated people in this particular topic, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks