Use of questioning technique to stimulate trainees

Interacting with your trainees by asking or answering questions can make for a very dynamic training and learning environment, where everyone is learning directly or indirectly from your responses to the questions being asked. It has been noted that trainees will come away from the training session feeling good at being an active part of the training process. Of course we can say the opposite is also true. There will be some among your participants who will leave your training session feeling frustrated, confused, and/or upset at your response to their particular questions, or the lack of, or because you didn’t answer the questions the way they wanted them answered.

Depending on what method of instruction you are conducting, managing and answering questions from your trainees is an integral part of your training setting. Your trainees will quickly adapt to your style of presentation, if you ask a lot of questions during the training session, resulting in them paying little attention to what you are discussing. On the other hand, if you develop the habit of asking only a couple of questions or not asking anything per training session, they also quickly learn that too.

*When you make time during your presentation or training for questions and answers, these guidelines may be helpful to use when asking and answering questions from your audience. Always turn and face directly to the person asking the question; in some cases you may need to repeat the question.

.This will enable everyone in the audience to hear it and benefit from the question and your answer.

In a situation where you are not immediately able to respond to the person asking the question, do not ignore them. Make every effort possible to acknowledge that person and their question by either a hand signal or with a nod of the head that you heard them.

*If you do not know the answer to the question being asked, it is prudent to indicate that you may need to have some time to research on it and provide an answer during the next session. Trainees will always respect a trainer who acknowledges that he/she still has more to learn. The worst thing that you as a trainer can do, is to respond with off-the-wall answers.

As a trainer, there is need for you to remain in control of the training session and put on the check trainees who are out to disrupt the learning process. It is best to put up mechanisms that will assist you screen those trainees coming up with questions that are designed to disrupt the smooth flow of the lesson. This could be by way of quickly giving an answer to the question and moving on to the next point, or asking the trainee to discuss the question with you after the session. So it is important to properly manage use of questions during your training sessions.

