Live Updates:Dynamos vs Triangle PSL match

NewsDay brings live updates of the Dynamos vs Triangle game being played at Gibbo Stadium
By Kenneth Nyangani
Teams
Triangle:
A Reyners,C.Rukwanhi,N.Meson,E.Mwinga,J.Tigere,H.Tigere,H.Mavhundi,T.Chipunza,M.Gaki,P.Manhanga,N.Lameck,T.Muyendi
Dynamos:
T.Mukuruva,G.Murwira,O.Mushure,A,Mbara, E.Muroiwa,C.Rusere,R.Chitiyo,S.Alimenda,T.Chinyama,R.Mutuma,O.Mwerahari
16:54 It is all over with the score line being Dynamos 2, Triangle 0.
16:47: Dynamos now in defensive mode in the 86th minute.
16:44 Moyo thunderbolt just over Ayer being set up by Bulaji.Dynamos is playing like champions.
16:38:Less than 15 minutes to go and Dynamos is still leading two nil.
16:29: Kawondera scores in the 70th minute for DeMbare.Trianle now trails behind Dynamos by two goals.n The current scoreline is Dynamos 2-0 Triangle
16:27:Juwayeyi inches over after a clever set up by Manhanga in the 66th minute of the game.
16:25Triangle’s Juwayeyi enters the pitch replacing Mwinga and for Dynamos Kawondera stands in for Chinyama.
16:25: More substitutions are being made by both teams as Triangle’s Denias comes in for Mavhundi and Shingi Kawondera replaces Chinyama for Dynamos.
16:25: Substitution being carried out as Sakala replaces Gaka who has been injured.
15:45: Dynamos’ Mutuma scores the first goal of the match.Mutuma beating offside trap,low shot under Reyners.
15:34: Chinyama and Mutuma wasting chances for visitors
15:19: Chinyama attempted to clear off the line,Mutuma over the bar and keeper down.
15:10: Muyendi header off Gaki cross on target,Mukuruva well positioned to collect.
Great stuff this is championship stuff!! Slaying the giants!!
