Soldier ‘steals’ own child

A ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA) member was sentenced to perform 350 hours of community service after being convicted of unlawfully seizing an 11-month-old son from his ex-wife in a bid to avoid paying maintenance.
By Sofia Mapuranga
Talent Nyevhe (23) of 10837 Glen View 7 in Harare appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Thursday charged with contravening Children and Protection Act.
Nyevhe pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to six months in prison of which three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit the same offense within the next five years. A further three months were suspended on condition that he performs 350 hours community service at Epworth Police Station in Harare.
Prosecutor Norman Koropi told the court that on July 19 this year, Nyevhe visited the informant in the matter, Audrey Chitogo, of House number 14412 Unit ‘O’ in Seke since the two were no longer staying together.
Classifieds.co.zw
According to the evidence presented in court, Nyevhe’s motive was to see Chitogo and his son.
The court heard Nyevhe then took the minor on the pretext that he wanted to buy him food and promised to bring him back later, but after some time, Chitogo realised that Nyevhe had not showed up with the child as per his promise, prompting her to call him.
The court heard Nyevhe told his ex-wife he was not coming back with their son because he did not have money to pay maintenance and he stayed with the minor for three days before he was arrested by police.
