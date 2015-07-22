SAITH unveils a helicopter

SAITH Technology has unveiled its latest technologies including an electric car and hybrid helicopter, but said it was waiting government approval to sell the products.
BY TARISAI MANDIZHA
Speaking at the official unveiling of SAITH Technologies in Harare yesterday, founder and inventor Sangulani Max Chikumbutso said the government had shown interest in the hybrid helicopter which can be used by the army, police patrol, surveying and border patrols among others.
“This event means that we are now ready for the market and as we are now showing our technologies to the whole world,” he said.
“. . ., we are waiting to be licensed by government to be able to start moving our products around the country.”
Chikumbutso said three companies which were the world’s largest car manufacturers were after his electric vehicle technology.
He said he was humbled from being a Form 2 drop out to becoming one of the world inventors for the green power machine and electric vehicle among others.
The hybrid helicopter runs on six different fuels without making any adjustments on the engine while the fully powered electric vehicle is powered by a micro-sonic energy device (MSED).
MSED is a renewable with zero emission.
The green power machine is designed to revolutionise the energy sector and is powered by a MSED which generates electrical power by converting high radio frequency energy directly into electricity.
SAITH also launched the SD-HDMI transmitter and receiver for mobile surveillance, which can transmit and receive the wireless high definition video and audio signals from SAITH-HDMI transmitters with high receiving sensitivity.
Speaking at the same event, SAITH Technologies shareholder Teddy Almeida said the company had received so many enquiries from various investors around the world and had sealed a number of deals with other companies.
Almeida said the company was looking forward to working with government in Public-Private-Partnerships apart from other initiatives.
SAITH advisor Farai Katsande said the company was ready to go places and was confident that their products would take the market by storm.
Katsande said Chikumbutso was passionate about Zimbabwe and had plans to build a car manufacturing plant in the country.
Fantastic! Sounds too good to be true. You need to patent your ideas asap. I
What makes you think haasati aita patent?
As a physicist, i went to see this exhibition because i am naturally intrested in new technologies. i was really intrested in the greener machine. according to the inventor this machine works by converting electricity from a 12volt battery to radio waves. these radio waves apparently interact with a special material that max chikumbutso has invented/developed to then produce electricity albeit at a higher voltage and amperage. this system is the source of power for the electric motor vehicle and drone. the other system he demonstrated was an electric motor connected via a reduction gearbox to a generator. in this system a small electric charge drives the electric motor which inturn drives the generator producing upto 500volts. max explained that it is the arrangement of special magnets within the generator which allow the jump up of volt from 25volts to 500volts. he further explained that the low rpm (120) at the generator minimises any heat losses which we normally observe in such systems.
THE GREENER MACHINE
in the scientific community we have known for a long time that natural occuring quartz will interact with radio waves to produce a voltage albeit only in that nano volt range mainly because radio waves have ultra low frequencies with very long wavelengths which is why they propagate over long distances. max claims his greener machine will develop kilovolts of electricity only from a 12volt input via an interaction of 12volt produced radio waves. physically this is not possible because it would mean his machine is creating energy, something that is not possible because according to the first law of thermodyanamics, energy can neither be created or destroyed. not only is his greener machine in violation of known and well proven physical laws, he is essentially claiming he has created a new element/material/substance with extraodinary powers abilities, a material not previously known to exist. if this is the case why has he not validated and subjected this material to peer review and rigorous testing by the greater scientific community.
ELECTRIC MOTOR TRANSFORMER SYSTEM
this machine will convert 25volt charge to over 500volts. INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!! again this is an impossibility because not only does it break the first law law of thermodynamics, it oblitarates newtons first law of motion, not forgetting the law of conservation of energy in closed system. this contraption makes similar claims as perpetual motion machines of old which have been throughly discredited.
IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO CREATE ENERGY OUT OF NOTHING!!!!!!!!!!!!
the universe its self in all its splendor and glory cannot and surely you mr max cannot as well.
Nhai veduwe kare the possibility of flying was impossible,gwazh renyu hatirisvore but i thnk there is still potential for some of those laws to be broken,they are man made laws hence they can be broken chatoda is if this is true wat he claims is to give it time toona kuty howfar,kare tb chaiyo had no cure malaria as well so once someone finds out something toona kuty howfar maguys i am amazed at how he is saying he can achieve this as well but somehw sme white man was gna discover this n u would buy it i mean they can alter human dna ryt nw?wat else in not possible?i hope u will be alive to see this very thing u proved wrong take over the world n chabva ryt here in zim
Hello higgs bosson
– Being a physicist with a mainstream education is precisely how one would not be able to work out nor design zero point and free energy or over-unity type systems. If someone is only willing to accept symmetrical physics, then asymmetrical physics will elude them…as will all other concepts using an electric universe theory.
Cognitive dissonance takes immersion therapy to get past…open your heart and your mind can follow.
Would you like it to be true? Could particle theory also be false?
marvelous, we celebrate with you today SAITH thank you and congrads.
MAfirekureva
If they are not patented somewhere already!
I am not speaking negatively here, but I am sure electric cars are decades old in other countries.
Wish u the BEST in your adventures.
A patent refers to an exclusive right to protect an inventor’s “idea” from being reproduced by others. Electric car is jus a general name and nobody has exclusive right to solely produce it but what can be patented is the design, technology used, shape, name, trademark etc on such a car…
George Sebedebe
Remember that Israel, the United States and other western countries have a programme to kill scientists of other countries? They will soon kill this young man. Our people are just stupid not to give him protection. The sons and daughters of satan will soon kill this young man.
Even if patented, if its not protected or patented in Zimbabwe its fair game for anyone to copy the technology, thats how China developed. Reverse engineering of other pple;s patents is perfectly legal and must be done more often!
anxious
amazing.keep it up.
Poor reporting. Sounds like absolute nonsense. Reporter and ‘inventor ‘ need their heads examined. I suspect hypomania needs to be ruled out
Congrats my guy don’t listen to haters,ndovanokuona uchifamaba pamusoro pemvura voti its becoz u cant swim ? wadadisa nyika yedu
electric cars are old technology. but that highbrid helicopter is where all the deal is. united kingdom only started testing their very first electric copter last week. so if this guy is already ready to sell, he is ahead of the competition. he need to patent his invention though if he hasnt done so already
It’s really an amazing job that this guy has done. I hope he will get full support from the government.
Guys the electric car is said to be self recharged as it moves no point of charging it on any outlet,This is a Groundbreaking invention world over,wish you all the success brother and God bless you.!
bernard muchabaiwa
Nothing self-charges dear. Sounds like the proverbial perpetual energy machine. laws of Physics do not allow that. Energy cannot be created, it just changes forms. there must be a source of that electricity for that electric car to run.
You are limited by the laws of physics which you were taught, not discovered. Note that the windows of inventions have not been closed. What is closed is our minds and hearts specifically. I think if this coming from NASA or German Engineers, most people would readily accept. God help us
Here we go again, another lunatic who thinks pure diesel can drip from a rock. All these claims are empty and shallow. I suspect the guy imported knocked down kits and just assembled them locally. Just the utter perfection of the models shown on TV are too good to come from our shores. If this were really true, then this guy would attract not only Zim media but even CNN, BBC etc. because it would truly be amazing. My verdict, I don’t believe it, there something fishy about it and if something is too good to be true, it probably is not true.
Hope this time the government wont be an obsticle to such a positive development.Over the years we have been celebrating of having a high level of literacy in Africa but with nothing to show to the world.Its an oportunity to explore and make use of want we have invested in human resources for the past 35years.This is local&needs home support before we expect the world to appreciate it.The state should not poticize this project,but give it the green light to fly as high as it can& surely it wil inspire more potential inventers scaterd out there and also investers in institutions that specialise in training.lets support home grown ideas to solve our own problems especialy wen an oportunity arises like this one.
Haiz Taisek ere iyi? Ndiri kurasika apa; ndoo chikopokopo chaChingoma ere chaakuda kumera mapapiro?
Toti makorokoto ere Mhondoro yemvura?
How come the article does not say where SAITH is? Was this unveiling in Harare, Bulawayo, Tsholotsho, London or New York. And what government approvalis needed. If I make a product, say an electric kettle, I just need to market it and sell it unlessit is reglated like mining explosives or weapons etc as far as I understand. Why are journalists exposing their mediocrity. I am not even a journalist but would have asked these questions out of common sense. What government approval do these people want. Why not just market the product which seems a good product
You do not just wake up 1 day and decide to make a plane and sell it like that my bro. Like you see the products here concern public safety and for them to be commercialised, the government need to certify them as you know the government is there for the people. I think the journalist has mentioned that in Harare. Also the company from what it looks like has not yet been approved to operate therefore the location of where it is does not apply here coz it is still to be registered.
uverenge shaa hanzi kuharare
approval from gvt is because it involves human safety plus air space is very restricted as it will be using radar. so gvt has to approve. thou i will not subscribe to the idea of suppressing inventors.
Bikita
Keep it up man. We need more guys like you to move forward.
Hey guys what’s up with all this negativity.am # you are so bitter my man,Saith keep up the good work pano itwa chakanaka pese hapashaikwe type iyoyi
bernard muchabaiwa
Nxaaa. much ado about nothing. Who in their right frame of minds will fly in that ”helicopter”? Has that craft been adequately tested? Those ideas where uprooted from somewhere, there’s no ‘invention’ to write home about there. Patents! My foot.
This is great work!!! Good news for the entire nation of Zimbabwe. Hopefully we see much job creation
I salute you guys for finally making it up out to the whole world. I know for dure you wrnt yhrough hard times got uou to hs reached tis far. Don’t be discouraged by dome peoplr who are saying you have copied your products elsewhere. The important thing is; whether you copied or not ; you will bring employment in the country. Eventually more than 70% of the imput products will be manufactured locally. Well done! !!!!!!!!
Great Story but lack of photos just makes the story vague enough to not completely feel the story.
Hakuna zvakadaro, it took years and years (and a lot of people) for the band like benz, madza, toyoya to come to that stage. don’t play with our minds
I have long awaited this to be a reality. I remember Prophet Makandiwa once highlighted this in one of his church services and reassured his congregants that the School drop-out will go places. He also went on to elude that the guy was coming up with a world class generator that the world has never seen. Could be 2 years down my memory line.
awww amaihwe why are we so gullible..i have lost faith in zimbabwe as a whole..
very good job
Lets support him and stop ex jap business.
my friend try look for advise from other automotive giants like France, Germany and japan about the risks and durability of your products. this is how you ca go international by their objective thinking
chibaba
l thot Daniel is the first Zimbabwean who then opressed and couldnt find any support for his helicopter which was suppossed to be developed better by this Saith. Hahahahaha. I see black pple. Vamwe vakutiwo mwana waProphet. Hmmmmmmmm zvakaoma muAfrica.
Hope its true , don’t forget desiel paChinhoyi , Zimbabweans don’t hurry in congratulating someone just for the article , lets see the helicopter and the car first then we can make noise . I will congratulate him when i first see the car
big
How come this Saith technologies doesn’t even have a website? When was it formed and how come it only all of a sudden appears in the newspaper from nowhere???
big joe
chose chinhu chinotanga. website inotogadzirwa zviri kuunganidzwa its coming.
Clever guy whose exploits need support but nothing very new. Read this
”’Inductive charging”’ (also known as “wireless charging”) uses an [[electromagnetic field]] to transfer energy between two objects. This is usually done with a [[charging station]]. Energy is sent through an [[inductive coupling]] to an electrical device, which can then use that energy to charge batteries or run the device.
Induction chargers typically use an induction coil to create an alternating electromagnetic field from within a charging base station, and a second induction coil in the portable device takes power from the electromagnetic field and converts it back into electric current to charge the battery. The two induction coils in proximity combine to form an electrical [[transformer]].[http://home.howstuffworks.com/question292.htm “How can an electric toothbrush recharge its batteries when there are no metal contacts between the toothbrush and the base?”] (Commercial website). HowStuffWorks, Inc., via howstuffworks.com. Retrieved on 2007-08-23.{{patent|US|6972543|”Series resonant inductive charging circuit”}}not important Greater distances between sender and receiver coils can be achieved when the inductive charging system uses [[resonant inductive coupling]].
Recent improvements to this resonant system include using a movable transmission coil i.e. mounted on an elevating platform or arm, and the use of other materials for the receiver coil made of [[silver]] plated [[copper]] or sometimes [[aluminium]] to minimize weight and decrease [[Electrical resistance|resistance]] due to the [[skin effect]].
==Advantages==
* Protected connections – no [[corrosion]] when the electronics are all enclosed, away from water or oxygen in the atmosphere.
* Safer for medical implants – for embedded medical devices, allows recharging/powering ”through” the skin rather than having wires penetrate the skin, which would increase the risk of infection.
* Durability – Without the need to constantly plug and unplug the device, there is significantly less wear and tear on the socket of the device and the attaching cable.
*Non radiative energy transfer
*Can be more convenient – no need for messy cables.
==Disadvantages==
* Lower efficiency, waste heat – The main disadvantages of inductive charging are its lower efficiency and increased resistive heating in comparison to direct contact. Implementations using lower frequencies or older drive technologies charge more slowly and generate heat within most portable electronics.{{Citation needed|date=August 2007}}
* Slower charging – due to the lower efficiency, devices can take longer to charge when supplied power is the same amount.
* More expensive – Inductive charging also requires drive electronics and coils in both device and charger, increasing the complexity and cost of manufacturing.
Newer approaches reduce transfer losses through the use of ultra thin coils, higher frequencies, and optimized drive electronics. This results in more efficient and compact chargers and receivers, facilitating their integration into mobile devices or batteries with minimal changes required
Brains brains are so common but they dont think common . Go saith with faith. Invention can be done anyway , be it zim . Changosara kuti tione tibelive. Keep it up. Let the responsible authority back him.
akapenga mfana wepa LAWEZ tathokoza bambo chauta akutsogoleleni koma tifuna kuyamba tapenyetsetsa ndekeyo
All this in the land where diesel flows from a rock 🙂
I smell rats …….
God bless you my brother, thanks for putting Zimbabwe on the map, we proud.
big joe
Mwari anonakidza wena Chikumbutso. haaaaa ndatenda Jehova vanokuda. Piwa dzimwe njere futi. only blessed people can perform shocking miracles like the inventions you just brought to our land. ukaona anokugumbukira zvizive kuti that is Establishment, wakasimbiswa kare and vanonzwa masvosve okushatirwa vanenge vachikusimudzira. i can not conclude by saying God bless you but i can say YOU ARE BLESSED!!!!!! Aaaaaaa ndanakidzwawo pakufara kwauri kuita ndakadzidziswa kufara nevanofara. Am HAPPY FOR YOU.
he smoked his socks, if he dropped out in form 2 how does he understand physics and electronics, kwirai ndege dzenyu pana 4th magents i will stick to BAA and SAA
InventYours
The car that is said to have been ‘invented’ by these guys is a BYD A0. They bought the BYD A0 and just put tumasticker twavo.
Only in Utopia would you find frogs that eat maize. Chikopokopo wandiuraya.
ndatambudzwa ne zanupf
of adapted technology and so called inventions from Chinese kit materials with no single originality
Maybe someone needs to redefine originality for me
As usual and synonymous with zanupf deceptive , the guys have no history and even more shocking, technology gurus who do not have a $100 website
This story is fiction = A SCAM
i think its a scam, someone is about to get his fingers burnt
This is an awesome development for Zimbabwe, i wish this engineer would get all the support he requires to realise his dream of establishing a car manufacturing plant.
I personally feel this is a scum.The guy produced to many products in a short period of time.
I’ve gone through all the comment, hey people we are too jealous, what a good job, budiriro munyika,saka munodei,only miracle.Man you are a hero, especially in our industry of mechanic, I say be blessed, stay blessed, more technology, that’s it tingatodzoka kumusha to help keep moving man,we need our industry back in our country.
i think this is so wonderful. and this will disaprove so many europeans who think africans are dull. i like it.
This is true story he started way back. i heard of his car, camera and generator, sometime last year. this i met someone who is advising him on management issue and he confirmed. now reading about him in the paper confirms that its true. perpetual energy is possible it only that this physics laws were carefully crafted to stop us thing. eg a cellular was only found in movies but today its every way.
Haha the whole thing is a scam the car, been in production in China for years. The helicopter is a kit unit that you assemble. And the drone and video transmission gear all built in China by alltech. What people do to try get fame
pliz can any one give me the contact details of this person l also have ideas that l would like to invent in south Africa at the moment m struggling to get funding pliz help
