Pictures: SAITH unveils a helicopter

Sangulani Chikumbutso has become the first Zimbabwean to design and make an electric powered vehicle and a hybrid helicopter among other gadgets through his company SAITH Technologies.
A Form 2 dropout Chikumbutso, who was born and bred in the high density suburb of Kuwadzana, left many people surprised and shocked as he demonstrated how the machines operate during the official launch in Harare on Monday. The biggest of his inventions is the Greener Power Machine (GPM) which is set to revolutionize the energy sector.
nhaka youpenyu
we really need pple like these thanx guys hope our government wont show negativity of any sort towards this inventions
Rodwell Samanka
These inventions were long over due. keep it up Zimbos. Patent, patent your products.
Tatenda
THIS IS A SCAM!
The only believable thing is the LED stop / speed sign, which he hardly invented, because they’ve been throughout Europe for decades.
The car is simply a Peugeot shell with some electric motor in it. It’ll hardly be economical to make or have a driving range (especially in Zimbabwe) worth talking about.
And we have to laugh at the Green Power machine. A generator from China in a transparent container? And the “perpetual magnetic machine”? Who believes this propaganda rubbish?? It’s like listening to North Korean government sell the people the stories.
Sorry Zimbabwe, you’ve been duped and are actually congratulating a fraudster / faker without looking at the facts. Dont be so proud you’re blinded by them.
Abel
I guess you can do better… Shame on you are disgrace to Africa. I am disappointed in you big time…
mhofu paribe
you are wrong, its a toyota not peugeot. I take it you are not well vested in electrical or electronic engineering. Leave the disproving to more competent people. ndatenda
Citizen_Vier
You my good sir, I would buy a beer for. Its good to see that some people haven’t miss placed their common sense and ability to think logically.
Chen Chikezha
That is if he is from Zanu otherwise this is the end of everything. Everything has to be Zanu in Zimbabwe for it to be recognised, just watch because there was one other guy who was showing his helicopter at Harare showground but was told if “he ever took it off ground, jail” instead of advising that guy even the CAAZ did not want to give him a licence.
Otherwise this is the type of people Zimbabwe has lost to the diaspora who could have long put us on the world map from home not afar
Tins
GOOD ONE HOMMIE
Chief
I hope it wont take the Chingoma route… our Gvt needs to promote people like these….keep it up man!
Joseph Mutasa
Provided of course the guy supports Zanu PF kkk
Scam
TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE ! I hope its not a scam coz serious financial muscle would support such products. This looks like a scam…TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE !!!
Isaiah
It looks legit, if it were not there is no way main stream media, for instance the Financial Gazzet has an article on his innovations. It’s time black people we started believing in ourselves.
Tatenda
wekwedu
uyu munhu anofanira kunzi professor cz ndiye ega ari kumberi muzimbabwe
Shelz
The Universities in Zimbabwe should do the honourable thing and confer this niggar with a Doctorate degree .
Especially UZ
Tot Decoy
Once they cap you with that thing from UZ, your minds becomes closed from that moment. You wont invent a thing. Better he remains a free-ranger
Shelz
GET Prof Mutambara Guseni Arthur in your team
you will make a good team
Sylvia Musengeyiwa
This is so amazing,keep up the good work
CHIPO
ungangobvuma chete kupinzwa muState House chipo chanyura
Charles Chindove
This is a Proud For Africa! Let no Western Countries buy your Idea . Keep it as a Secret (Patent) Otherwise, unorowa pasi petsoka. nema capitalists!
moises Guvheya
Zvinodadisa
gunguwo
Please tell us more about this guy instead of just saying he is a form two drop-out. What he does is so amazing that he possibly had some other training in engineering or electronics to be able to do what he does. Shall we say he does all that by inspiration?
Bongani Brian
Legendary. Keep it up. Zim needs minds like yours
911
Hope this is all true. One time we are told it’s a 2 seat helicopter. Next we hear the word drone. I don’t want to sound as a negative person. I know helicopters use jet A1 fuel. Very few use the high cut jet B fuel. I don’t know where the other 4 fuels are like. Was this helicopter certified by the civil aviation authorities. Was the engine manufactured in Zimbabwe? We’re the rotors designed and manufactured in Zimbabwe?
I know in the US, anybody can buy a kit and put it together at home. These kits will have been certified by the FAA and assembly is well supervised by the manufacturer.
Electric car, I can live with but flying machines I have my doubts. But good for him.
davison
Keep it up….we are proud of you
ISABEL
Being a drop out does not mean a person is not intelligent. May be he dropped out because of financial issue. People tend to look at the word drop ut and associate it with someone who is not intelligent . Food For thoughy
Chokwadi Chinorwadza
In case the media decides not to disclose this:
This guy is a proud member of Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s church (UFIC).
We can all see the wrist band written: “JESUS ONLY FOR THE WISE”
Criticize tinzwe!!!
Gift Mutema
This is really both interesting and motivating and lets be optimistic that his invention won’t be thwarted by those who are good at making names and not products. Thumps up my brother!!!!
911
We have charlatan prophets. This guy is the prophet of technology. This is a scam. I know people will think I am a brown noser but all that stuff looks imported and maybe assembled here.
PGI Imaging
This is great stuff. the nation is in need of such great minds. More support from all stakeholders on such inventions are required. ZESA is trying its best, but not meeting demand, it time for guys like these to kick in.
Big Dhara
You have just exposed yourself . This is not Invention !! . Its a Scum . Zimbabwe open your eyes. This fellow Zimbabwe is being used as a front !!
wake up
you are ryt Big Dhara
Trebor
Please can the Government look after this young man.. very soon he will be “taken” or lured by NASA or the American Military. The country needs him to work on developing our own defense technolgies. He is a national treasure..
Bravo
u are a true hero bro may our Almighty God bless yr good work
chihwa
i really doubt this whole story , 1st of all the car was designs in zimbabwe really? where and where was it modeled and molded. . what i see here is a front for some chinese dudes honestly willovale does not manufacture but assembles. this guy assembled this and not designed as claimed here ,. pane nyaya apa . , we have seen GTEL ( cellphones), NHAVA ( computers), all claiming to be manufacturers but they are just branders of products.
Chief Mola
Why do people always think about scams? What’s wrong with someone sourcing capital to finance his dreams? We have SIRDC but I don’t see much coming from them but here comes a real inventor and idle minds call him a scam.
The Mangz
firstly none of the the thing he has made are a breakthrough, they where already there. so its not an invention dear newsday, its innovation. electric powered cars are there and so are drones, some even solar powered.
felicia
jealously has never been a good looking colour on anyone why cant you just be happy for someone else yes its him not you so get over it. negative people are the worst people in anyone’s lives. I can imagine how far you have come with success being so sceptical.
Xiyangwe
I am not taking anything away from ma brother Sangulani here…… BUT lets take note that………
There is a BIG difference between INVENTING something & buying parts from China (or wherever) and ASSEMBLING them into something/product/ gadget… I see Chinese people on the background in the 1st foto. It COULD BE a trojan horse kinda investment by the guys from the East & they put a black face on the forefront for it to sell….. I’m just saying……….. No hating 🙂
KARANDA MISSION HOSPITAL
hats off …….
goodchildgonebad
innovation or whatever not many people can do many inventions were done wayback maybe his way is cheaper which is good for everyone majors such as Tesla produce exypensive electric cars thats where this guy comes in lets support him welldone.word of advise keep the blue prints safe we have thugs of a political nature they might steal everything from u.
eddie
Keep it up well done to all the team up to the leader I wish Zimbabwe will be come back from the original. coz now who ever want to say rubbish it’s about our
country hee honhai this and that. nonsense god bless our country to be the best like it was after those past years ago amen
mushamisiki
This is too good to be true
I hope everything is original and he is not going to suffer from copyright prosecutions.
If he has copied from the Chinese, thats fine because their economy is made up of products copied from other countries
nigel
Nyc one keep it up
resg
Instead of worsting money on procurement of weaponry, the government should instead channel those funds to support projects like these and Zimbabwean economy will grow overnight.
Writer H
Vanhu vaye vatanga. Inventing things discovered way back.
let’s not be that desperate!
&worse of nothing looks new on those things.
Magaya
This guy is a fraud, and he tells a bulldust stories about his inventions. I am yet to understand what he is trying to do with those products from China – the car and the drone. You can easily buy that online.
911
You are right big time. Did thar helicopter get certification from the civil aviation authorities? A helicopter which uses 6 different types of fuel? Blend I suppose. This guy is a big fraud. I know I will called a brown noser but time will be my judge.
DOPE
Asi dai ari Murunguka?
skeptic
@dope, Yadaniel chingoma zvaari mutema wakaiona ichibhururuka here,they even stopped him from continuing his development.nhasi uno ndopavakuti toti toti with an incomplete story. tipei zvakazara tiombere maoko
Shungu
Any person can see these are not inventions, they may be more of innovations. Misrepresentation result in loss of credibility. it will take a long time to break through and show people the quality of the products. and lying now wont help. I am actually glad someone (especially black) has stood up and done this.
Chenai Chipikiri
Come on! These items were imported into Zimbabwe. Just tell us that Saith Technologies has launched these items and that is good enough. No form two dropout is going to invent anything like that.
tsungai
kana zviri zvechokwadi kuti akasiyira kudzidziswa nevanhu pa form 2 akakwanisa kuita izvi . poita vakaenda kwazvoperera vakakundikana kuita chobatika. saka zvoreva here kuti tikuvharwa njere or tenge tagara tisina njere. nyaya yedzidzo iyi. hameno.
Nhamoyebonde
What a lot of ZANU-PF and Chinese sponsored bullsh*t. mxxxm.
VaMutoko
Zimbabwe iri mberi. We have unheralded people vano flyer vari mutsero, vachitasva mapere nekupfuya mazizi. We need all these people pa nxt edition yeZITF.
solomon
911
This is the Makandiwa of technology. It is a scam.
tj
if u really believe that,im sorry to say u are dull and need deliverence.wake up fools
Bushcat
I cannot believe all you semi literate individuals on these blogs have fallen for this con artist. They are NOT manufactured locally, everything is imported in kit form and assembled here in Zim! Why don’t you ask the clown to show you around the so called factory where everything is manufactured. We’ve already had a look at the place!!! Hey comrades, remember when you ALL, including your uneducated ministers and semi literate Government officials believed the story about the diesel from the rocks!!!!Hahahahaha, this is a helicopter and car from foreign lands… Dream on comrades, you invented corruption, crime, poverty and theft and that’s pretty much it!!!!
huuu
Dhiziri paChinhoyi
Educated
look alike youtube.com / watch?v=R6RKlbG1uRk
Isaacs
Zvinodadisa mwana wekumusha. Alangize chichewa chakwathu.
Surge
I attended the launch. Something was very fishy about the inventions. I collected the documents he gave us and tried to see where the invention component is but its difficult. First I would say job well done. The second issue is that the Projects had “Angolan” sponsors. Finally the Drone is no longer a new thing everyone now knows that it cost $500 to own one I think. Also the electric car was not assembled here because its left hand drive and already the label was closed using a sticker. The Generator for electricity was a marvel to watch but it used Radio Frequency waves and convert them to electricity, such a generator will cost not less than $60 000 as the sonic system is too expensive too with a lot of electronics. As for the helicopter I didn’t manage to understand the uniqueness.
In conclusion what he simply did on all designs was to assemble the components which are already on the market. In reality this guy did a good job but these are not inventions. If he was confident enough he should have called universities not high school students, he should have presented to people who can ask him to justify his theories.
However job well done, I hope its not just a means of getting funded…. as others rightfully said SCAMS exist.
DOPE
tatso
haa msatipedzere nguva nezvingu zvekumama izvi mutibvire kumhepo chii chaaita ipapa.. asi chii nemi
zimboy
m waiting when all this is revealed for what it realy is; a marketing gimick.where dd he get the money for r and d from .These things look chinese
Educated
I dont see a tail rotor in the main helicopter, the one in blue.
Without it the body with counter spin against the spin of the overhead rotor, unless the photo is not clear.
Katung
As much as I am happy for this guy and his innovations, one thing I believe is that, Zimbabwe needs people who will develop products that are aimed at improving the lives of other Zimbabweans and of cos yourself and family. This makes me wonder, with the current shortage of electricity, how will the car get an energy(electricity) supply and from where ?
vegar
its good if true .
dr spiegel
wake up people.these things have already been developed elsewhere decades ago.What improvements has he done?its not invention but improvement if any.
anesu
More is coming i saw a guy who created a fuel-less generator here in Zim, he connected a two plate stove, TV, Dish and other small electricals same time
Therone Grace
this is amazing, well done
simba
I love this man, he is supper. keep it up
trymore
if it is done in the name of Zimbabwe.hats off!!!!!
Wisdom
This is what happens when God gives you wisdom, this man has divine wisdom, may God continue to bless you. This is what we need in Zimbabwe, our future is bright. God bless the team you are working with, they got a revelation to support you. I know the God you serve, He is awesome
Mawere Nation
Ko Big Brother iri kutanga riini nhaimi
Iniwo Hangu
The guy is simply rebranding chinese imports he bought online…but thumbs up for innovative thing & actually being the first Zimbo to think of such a filed & making good use of foreign technology & the internet
Given263
The Nhava laptop guys pulled a similar stunt on us a few years ago, importing Laptops from China and branding them to Nhava….the whole thing crumbled when demand outstripped supply, they had attracted a bigger audience than they had bargained for….
oscar chiparaushe
Guyz we need people like this , zvazvinhu izvi
jealousy basira
Varungu vasamutsikirire pliz.do moremy bro
Mayor
Tanga tanzwa nenyaya dzemavendor…keep it up bra, youre
on point
Bhinikwa
Wheres ZBC & Herald, Wheres the minister of Technology ? Technically these are not inventions but copycats, we still say bravo. Where was the engineering done or were the assembly parts where imported, whose technology is it?
clint
i too have designs and cannot find someone to assist me.
ZIMBWEAN
IF PEOPLE CAN NOT SEE AND CANNOT JUDGE BETWEEN WRITE AND WRONG THATS A SIGN OF LACK OF WISDOM, BEING QUICK TO JUDGE WHEN YOU DO NOT HAVE THE FACTS THOUGH YOU WEN`T TO SCHOOL YOU ARE EXPOSING YOUR INABILITY TO THINK……
Abraham
I am impressed. This is amazing; there are so many lessons to learn from this.
Can we import these products into SA?
Ronald
Similar thing is happening in Ghana n there is no support……
Ernest Peters
Very encouraging development;can there be some kind direct informational marketing campaign to small developing countries?
Koga
Awesome stuff. Am impressed!
Manyera
I am realy insipired is this guy a Khalanga or Shangani because this name and sirname are not very familar or is it a nom de guerila.
mcvire
I wonder y these idle minds r calling him a scam … iwewe you’ve never been in an aeroplane .. mumwe ayibururutsa n iwewe u cant even make ur own underwear .. wats with Zimbabweans
ngoni
This not an invertion but a reseach and development why tHis car has some part of ordinary cars .and engineering should meet the. Standard and safety regulations. Is all these machines suitable for human without too much accident ???? Give thse pieces to. Qualified engineer for suitable designs and standard
hove
i was bone at night but not last night…and um even shocked to see some of have been tricked into believing these false claimed inventions…
check on aliexpres,ebay n u wll see those things on sell n they have been there for more than a year
then some fools have gone as far as thanking this idiot …hanzi hee varungu this n that ma American what not what you are all fools n good nothing people…
Zimbabwe cannot assemble toyota vitz zvayo what more a helicopter… ngwarai
hove
satisfied idiot….hati tambe tese kana taitamba tese huya utore magaba ako…SCAM
Jeremiah Culkins
Can someone get me the guy’s contact. His works are worth my million USD investments….
Jeremiah Culkins
Hello Newsday………kindly give pointers on how to connect with this guy. You would be surprised at the number of people that are already interested in importing his helicopters right here in my province. Help him grow.
Vashe
My gosh, ha ha ha ha, I keep saying it, Zimbos aren’t educated, they are just trained monkeys and will believe anything. That is a scam if I every heard of one. God gave him blueprints to make such junk? What is wrong with you people? This guy is liar and you people should have stayed in school. Taisek was the real deal not this conartist.
Jim
The helicopter comes from RotorWay Helicopter Manufacturing Company located in Chandler, Arizona – a manufacturer of kit helicopters. See rotorway.com.
The electric vehicle is a Chinese BYD F0 electric car. See byd-auto.net/vehicles/f0.
I don’t know about the rest, but these don’t look like “inventions” to me!
Cde J Mkndawire
thats a big scan helicopters can b sold in pices then u assembly,the car is a mere toyota ,a big scammer this guy is ,Zimboz u must travel all over then u will know that u can make your won Helicopter at home
muddaka Ricky
I hope as africans we learn to start from scratch rather than duplicatingg whatis already done.