Pictures: SAITH unveils a helicopter

Sangulani Chikumbutso has become the first Zimbabwean to design and make an electric powered vehicle and a hybrid helicopter among other gadgets through his company SAITH Technologies.

A Form 2 dropout Chikumbutso, who was born and bred in the high density suburb of Kuwadzana, left many people surprised and shocked as he demonstrated how the machines operate during the official launch in Harare on Monday. The biggest of his inventions is the Greener Power Machine (GPM) which is set to revolutionize the energy sector.