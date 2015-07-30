I feared Mugabe used juju: Grace

FIRST LADY Grace Mugabe yesterday said the first thing she searched for in President Robert Mugabe’s bedroom was evidence of juju after wide speculation that the long-serving ruler depended on powers from the occult.
MOSES MATENGA/OBEY MANAYITI
Grace, who married Mugabe in 1996 after the death of his first wife Sally, told representatives of several charitable organisations gathered at her Mazowe Children’s Home, that before she fell in love with him she would hear stories that he used lion fat.
“I used also to travel using public transport and people would say Mugabe uses juju,” she said.
“People said he uses mafuta eshumba (lion fat), but I realised he has a shiny skin and when I first went into his bedroom, I was afraid and searched and looked under the bed and all over, but he had only his rosary and I thanked God that he had given me a Christian husband.”
Grace was distributing donations raised from her lavish 50th birthday celebrations held in Harare last Saturday. Mugabe and Grace’s marriage raised eyebrows given their age difference.
At the Mazowe function, Grace described Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya as a popular prophet.
Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha took bootlicking to a higher level after he promised to sire a child and name her after the First Lady. He revealed that he had pictures of the First Family posted all over his matrimonial home in their honour.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I am not fit to untie her shoes or stand to introduce her,” Dinha said. He said the opportunity to introduce the First Lady came a few times in a lifetime.
“Like her, vilify her, but you can’t take the beauty of a fresh bouquet of roses,” Dinha said. “The post-independence history of Zimbabwe will never be complete without the mention of the First Lady.” Dinha made it clear that he had run out of superlatives to describe her.
sssss
eish!!!!!. bigger than Jesus or coming closer to that.
sancho
pliz will u just ignore this so called first family taneta veduweeeee.
RuthRSmith
my buddy’s ex-wife makes $88 /hr on the laptop . She has been laid off for 6 months but last month her pay was $12492 just working on the laptop for a few hours.
try this web-site …… Job-Finder7.Com
gunguwo
Better say little! Grace says she “first went into his bedroom” and was so afraid to the point of searching all over. What is the meaning here? She went into this bedroom before she was Mugabe’s wife, right? Because if she was Mugabe’s wife on this first entry, she would have said “when I first went into OUR bedroom”.
Taurai zvishoma Amai.
chokwadi
How can you write about your buddy’s exwife? Maybe she is now your wife or girlfriend. Just call her that!
kruxial gee
kkkkk gunguwo taura hako
kkk
wat bugged me was getting married to someone who was said to use juju. i wonder what she would have done next if she had discovered kabhodhoro kane mafuta eshumba. chivindi chemukadzi chakaoma
msindweni
they would use hotels kkkk
truth
kkkkkkkk…Gunguwo ka!
Confirmation
Some things are better not said.
gurinhwa
Yes @Confirmation, you are very right, afterall they say you cannot misqoute silence.
olga
Kkkkkk regai vataure kani zvokwadi amai vanonakidza. Rambai muchipiwa maplatform amai tinzwewo zvakavandika zvemhuri kkkkkkk.
fifa-zifa
the cooperates managed to raise more dollars but failed to help the zifa and national team to pay a debt of 80 000 dollars nxxa
Stokononzi
Recently a lion called Ceicil was killed in Hwange national park and before it another called Maswerasei was killed in Makuti. At Wafawafa 2 army cadets doing a survival course killed another that had invaded their camp. all fat from these animals is delivered to Him. Grace is no doubt a beneficiary of this sacred oil, look how supposed men of Dinah’s calibre grovel at the mere opportunity of introducing this unpopular figure. instead he tells us about the innards of his wife and all sorts if his unsuitabilities. Grace should learn to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Did you not see Tongogara’s shoes under the bed and presently do you not keep Gadaffi’s garbadines in your house? if you want to know how much juju is in your house ask your husband what happened to Babamunini Alfred Mugabe. would a man die merely by looking at a swimming pool?
Asi Chii
Martin Dinha is concerned that he is not fit to untie Grace’s shoes. Why, Cde Martin? If you untie her shoes, what next?
king
Kkkkk pane zvatisina kunzwa
welly
It doesnt get much better that this,oh my gosh!I hadnt had a good laugh for smetime,eish yah that was dope!!!!
ALUTA CONTINUA
HAHAHAHA
ALUTA CONTINUA
Nndivo mai vezidzidzo vaye ka ava……………………pane basa gore rino tichadzidza hobho
Doctor
Dr Mhai dai ichinyarara zvayo…
