Dewure are Copa Coca-Cola boys champs

MASVINGO’s Dewure High School are the 2015 Under-16 Boys National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Copa Coca-Cola champions after beating Rujeko High of Mashonaland Central 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.
BY FORTUNE MBELE
Dewure walked away with a trophy and $6 500 richer while Rujeko picked up $5 000 for being runners-up.
The exciting match had ended in a 3-3 deadline in regulation time.
Dewure picked up their second Copa Coca-Cola title after winning it 2010 with their spot kicks from Audrey Maguche, Foster Munganasa, Prince Milanzi and Cardwell Chifamba while Shennon Chivasa’s penalty kick was saved by Rujeko goalkeeper Tanaka Majaji.
Augustine Mudzani, Ishmael Nyamhi and Ashley Musarurwa converted for Rujeko while Bright Nhau and Beneficient Joseph missed.
In regulation time Chifamba, Maguche and Milanzi were on target for Dewure with Ronald Wadula and Nhau (brace) scoring for Rujeko.
Dewure coach Paul Mahutu was ecstatic after his side won this year’s championship.
“This is very important for us. Our headmaster was very supportive. The competition went on okay but the vetting process was poor. There was a lot of confusion because some players who had been disqualified ended up being brought back and they played.
Something has got to be done next time about the vetting process,” Mahutu, voted the coach of the boys’ tournament, said.
Rujeko’s technical department was not happy as they insisted that their first penalty by Nhau in the shoot-out had hit the net but referee Kieron Watson adjudged Dewure goalkeeper Brendon Gono had made a save.
To get to the final, Dewure accounted for last year’s champions Mashonaland East’s Chemhanza 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out in the semi-final after a 0-0 deadlock in regulation time while Rujeko beat Harare’s Prince Edward 1-0.
Chemhanza won the third-place play-off after beating Prince Edward 2-0 and they were rewarded with $3 500 while Prince Edward got $2 500.
Evans Dambo of How Mine of Matabeleland South, who fell away in the group stages, got away with the top goal scorer award with Elson Diweha of Midlands’ Guinea Fowl who got three goals each.
They got $100 each.
The player of the tournament was Wadula of Rujeko who also got a prize of $100 with Jinjihad Murevanomwe of Chemhanza also getting $100 for being named the goalkeeper of the tournament.
Gifford High, the host of the boys’ finals were awarded $1 000 with Dewure coach Mahutu getting $200.
Twenty players were selected for the Zimbabwe Copa Coca-Cola Dream Team that will take part in the Africa finals in South Africa next year.
Copa Coca-Cola Dream Team
Ishmael Nyamhi, Midian Chidavhu, Ashley Musarurwa, Ronald Wadula (Rujeko), Rodwell Manhungo, Hagiazo Magaya (Prince Edward), Mongameli Tshuma (Mpopoma), Douglas Mapfumo, Hazard Dube, Jinjihad Murevanomwe (Chemhanza), Takudzwa Masiya (Nemakonde), Joe Moyo (Guinea Fowl), Prince Milanzi, Foster Munganasa, Cardwell Chifamba (Dewure), Tafadzwa Dhliwayo (Gifford), Partson Phiri, Evans Damba (How Mine), Shepherd Maphigo (Bernard Mizeki), Xesha Ndlovu (Tsholotsho)
Munhu wamwari
Makorokoto Devure….so much proud of the School for their reseliance, hard work and team work.God bless you all the way and reatain the cup next year.
gunguwo
Well done boys. This is where our national team coaches should be spending time to scout for talent. Football admin agents and sponsors alike should learn to cream off this talent, nurture it for export. Only this way can Zim ever dream of going to the World Cup. The young talented boys need support.
VaMangoro
Makorokoto vafanha vangu vepaDewure mateedzera tsimba dzaana mkoma venyu. i’m really proud of you guys. Big up The Special One Mr Paul Mahutu.
Makanjila
Congrats guys Hutuman ndiyoyo
Pogba
congrats guys, am quite happy for you, legacy maintained.
patrick matekenya
Nemakonde you are are letting us down in Mash West.
Jongwe
Am happy for u guys, you have done this for my father, the late Mr Mutambi (former dewure coach and winner of this tournament).
DZINGAYI
Congratulations to Guinea Fowl guys,just keep the ball rolling as we move to that end.
