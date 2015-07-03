THE best of Bulawayo schools football will be showcased today as the 2015 edition of the Copa Coca-Cola rolls into life at Gifford High School.

BY GRACE CHIRANGANDE

Sixteen schools are expected to battle it with only two teams progressing to the national finals to be held in Bulawayo on July 18-20.

The best of 10 provinces’ under-16 boys and under 17 girls football talent compete in the Copa Coca-Cola provincial finals at 13 venues in the 10 provincial centres, 92 teams from the boys and equal number from the girls section, each representing their district, will vie for the provincial title which will guarantee them a place at the national finals.

Each province should come up with single teams each to represent them in the national finals come July 18.

Gifford High School coach Nathan Tshuma said the team is prepared and hope to do well.

“Like any other team that is participating, we are preparing for the best results which are to win the competitions. We are working on qualifying for the finals”.

However, fierce competition is expected from Mzilikazi High School who have a history of producing and nurturing some of Zimbabwe’s greatest footballers like legend Peter Ndlovu a product of Mzilikazi High School, Benjani Mwaruwari, Vusa Nyoni, Johannes Ngodzo and Esrom Nyandoro.

Should Mzilikazi succeed this year they will become the school with the highest number of Copa Coca-Cola titles, a record they share at the moment with Hippo Valley High School, national champions in 1990, 1991, 1996 and 1997.

Mzilikazi have a rich history in the Copa Coca-Cola after clinching the inaugural edition of the competition 26 years ago with a number of their products going on to excel locally and internationally. These include the late trio of Adam Ndlovu, Lenny Gwata and Benjamin Nkonjera.

Fixtures

Pool A boys: Mzilikazi vs Mpopoma, St Bernard’s vs Milton, Mzilikazi vs St Bernards, Milton vs Mzilikazi, Mpopoma vs Milton, St Bernard’s vs Mpopoma

Pool B boys: Gifford vs Mncumbatha, Sobukhazi vs Northlea, Gifford vs Sobukhazi, Northlea vs Gifford, Mncumbatha vs Northlea, Sobukhazi vs Mncumbatha

Pool A Girls: Emganwini vs Masotsha, Maranatha vs Sikhulile, Emganwini vs Maranatha, Sikhulile vs Emganwini, Masotsha vs Sikhulile, Maranatha vs Masotsha

Pool B Girls: Magwegwe vs Nkulumane, Maranatha vs Sikhulile, Magwegwe vs Maranatha, Sikhulile vs Magwegwe, Nkulumane vs Sikhulile, Maranatha vs Nkulumane

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw