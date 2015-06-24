Chicken Inn doctors anxious over Lunga’s lab results

THE Chicken Inn medical team was by yesterday morning awaiting for X-ray and MRI scan results for left-back Devine Lunga before making a full assessment on the player’s injury. Lunga (20) twisted his knee while on national duty for the Warriors on Sunday in the 2-0 win against Comoros in the CHAN 2016 first leg.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Chicken Inn team doctor Waison Mpala said they were hopeful of making the full assessment on Lunga yesterday after getting the results and would be able to shed light on the player’s injury today.

“We haven’t really done a full assessment on the player. We hope to see him this afternoon. He did an X-ray and scan in Harare, but we have not received the results. We hope to see him in the afternoon and then tomorrow (today) we can give the right picture,” Mpala said.

Lunga was flown to Bulawayo on Monday night from Harare and was picked up by club secretary Tavengwa Hara from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, who took him home.

“Zifa flew him to Bulawayo and our doctors are working in liaison with the national team doctors. He is our player and he has a contract with us so our doctors requested that he comes to Bulawayo. I took him home from the airport,” Hara said.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn head coach Joey Antipas says he is hopeful the player will recover speedily.

“I have not seen him yet, but I spoke to him and his says he is in pain. The young boy was excelling. He will definitely be missed, but we have a squad and whoever will replace him will fill in the gap,” Antipas said.

The GameCocks have started the 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season on a high note, winning nine of their 13 league matches with two draws and two defeats and take on Dongo Sawmill on Saturday at Luveve Stadium.

They rule the roost with 29 points, with Triangle on the second spot with 24 points.

Chicken Inn seal off the first half of the season away to Caps United in Harare next weekend.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw