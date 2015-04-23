‘Schools disregard children’s rights’

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation working for the promotion of children’s rights yesterday said their offices were flooded with queries from parents whose children had their “O” and “A” Level examination results withheld.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Justice for Children programmes director Caleb Mtandwa said it was sad to note that children continued to suffer as schools disregarded the rights of children to education.

Mtandwa said they were now aware of many cases of schools that were denying students their results.

“Each year, Justice for Children receives cases of children being denied their examination results. We have helped these children by engaging the school authorities to explain the law. Some schools have taken heed of our advice to sue the parents or guardians and release the results. We have also encouraged the parents to make arrangements with the schools for payment plans,” Mtandwa said.

He said his organisation was lobbying government to domesticate international treaties it has signed on Rights of Children.

“Ultimately, we are involved in lobbying the government to ensure that it takes progressive steps to make education free and compulsory for every child, in view of its duty as provided for in the Constitution and international treaties it has signed such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights,” Mtandwa said.

His sentiments were echoed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights senior programmes officer Kumbirai Mafunda, who said government should protect children’s rights especially the right to education.

“We received some enquiries from several parents over the withholding of children’s examination results. These children’s rights need to be protected as the Constitution particularly Section 75 guarantees the right to education. The school authorities must not punish children in that manner and must allow them to plan their academic future,” Mafunda said.

Section 81 of the Constitution stipulates that: “Every child, that is to say every boy and girl under the age of 18 years, has the right to education, health care services, nutrition and shelter.”

In most cases pupils who complete “O” and “A” Level were below the age of 18 years hence their right to education is unqualified in terms of Section 81. Analysts said it was therefore a violation of the Constitution for any school or college authority to withhold examination results. This deprives the child of the right to pursue his or her education. In addition to the constitutional provisions, the High Court, a few years ago, ruled that withholding examination results violated the Children’s Act.

Schools were reminded that they entered into a contract with the children’s parents or guardians and in the event of fees or levies not being paid, they should sue the parents or guardians and not punish the child.

