Pictures: Miss World Zim crowned

Twenty-five-year old Emily Tatanga Kachote, a financial advisor with Old Mutual, was on Saturday evening crowned Miss World Zimbabwe after shrugging off stiff competition from a bevy of 14 contestants at a colourful ceremony held at Mermaids Pool in Shamva.
Recent Posts
Foreign aid dreadful, unnecessary!newsday June 6, 2019
6 lucky Zimbos to witness Post Malone in actionnewsday June 6, 2019
Chombo case dents courts’ imagenewsday June 6, 2019
AMH Voices
AMHVoices: End evictions, forced displacement of peoplenewsday May 27, 2019
ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) joins the rest of Africa in commemorating Africa Day by calling on the Zimbabwean government to end the pervasive practice of forced displacements of people. ...
AMHVoices: ZBC’s biased coverage buttresses calls for its transformationnewsday May 27, 2019
MISA Zimbabwe is disappointed that ZBC fails to acknowledge its biased coverage anomally as an opportunity for them to address the findings and shortcomings identified by observer missions to the 2018 elections. ...
the watcher
hayiii ahhh these pictures are terrible…not even one close up.
todiizvazvo
Poor cameraship, we cant even see the Miss Zim face, we hear she is ugly and related to a ZANU PF guru, is that true?
Phaphamani
Kanhonhuwa! Is that a surname? Forgive me for falling off my chair!!
Winnie Giles
Starting Free, free, free. Unbelievable, but true. Register free and get your Bicoins for FREEEEEE!!! No questions and no excuses. Again! It´s free. Yes, free. No risk. Just fun. It´s free.
This is where to start………. WWW.MONEYKIN.COM
Hatina
This is pathetic….now not sure whether its the picture quality and professionalism lacking in all this or its just the politisizing of everything…….nxaaa! So….madhaka so…ndozvinganzi kuno representa nyika…so…nxaaa! Kutishoresa mhani…Zimba inevana vakanaka….vanenjere…vanogona kugeza futi..! Zanupf yaoresa zvinhu akomana…this is very bad…..! Ko masojisti (soldiers) arikutsvagei at this function……nxaaaaa…pfutseki mhani!!!
Gushungo
Newsday pictures are really disappointing…
Boyzen
Guys its the picture quality, the lady is pretty.Compare the picture quality of Miss South Africa and Miss Zimbabwe and you will realize that Zimbabwe is behind in technology and skills.Even the stage is poor.lt cant compare with the master lighting and equipment at Miss SA
John
Great picture of her elbow, thanks. That’s why I came here, I searched for “Elbow of New Miss World Zimbabwe”.
sther
I tut we in Nigeria were backwards but wen I saw miss Zimbabwe conteset I knew we’ve gone a bit farther… you guys shud just produce ladies dat will do well in miss world pageant.
Concerned
Miss Zimbabwe is deliberately ignoring new talent that does not have history in favour of models who have a reputation in Harare circles. Thabiso, Tendai, Emily all have one thing in common they are models from the 2011/12 Kaseke era. Thabiso and Emily go even further as they both are from the same modeling agency (Zim Gossip) Emily having being Miss harare overcoming Tendai who did not get any title in the same paegent. Other models from the same era like Panashe and Hildah to name a few. Miss Zimbabwe did not really take any measures to stop this from happening as well. Prior to the Mrs Chiwenga time the finalists would be publicised in the media which would allow for things like nudes to surface before the finals. However the trust was silent on who the actual fianlists were and articles about the unveiling did not have the names of the finalists. The public only got to know their names during the paegent. The trust needs to work with local modeling agencies as ladies who are serious about modeling usually belong to one and agencies have rules and keep a tab on their models so it very unlikely to have this sort of embarrassing thing keep recurring.
username unoridii
Yes it is a surname ,very common in Chitungwiza and Murewa.