Mudhindo quits music to become a truck driver

Popular guitarist and singer Ronnie Mudhindo has hung his guitar to concentrate on steering a truck, NewsDay can reveal.
Teddy Mkwesha
Mudhindo, who rose to prominence as a prolific guitarist for the late Tongai Moyo’s band before forming his own outfit, Orchestra Vazvamburi is now fully employed at Zimbabwe Alloy Smelting Company (Zimasco) where he is a frontend loader driver.
“I am now a lorry driver after I was trained by a company called Dusty. I have to bring food to the table and music is not paying much.
“I may one day record a single with Solo Makore but as for now, I am concentrating to work that brings food on the table,” Mudhindo said.
Mudhindo rose to stardom during his stint with Utakataka Express as a bass guitarist before taking a solo path under his new ensemble Orchestra Vazvamburi.
He has recorded five albums, including Vazvamburi Vauya, Poto and Mazirume.
However, things have not been rosy for the talented singer.
In 2013, Mudhindo inked a new record deal with Diamond Studios after breaking ties with Zimbabwe Music Corporation in a bid to market his brand. He accused his former label of failing to provide proper marketing and distribution support for his previous album Bhora Pasi.
“Lack of proper marketing and distribution has been the major setback to break into the country’s top music list.
“A good example is the absence of our last album Bhora Pasi in record bars, yet it is still in demand. I thought by penning a deal with Diamond Studios I would be more visible,” Mudhindo added.
He, however, said although the move to engage
Diamond Studios made him visible on the showbiz market, the benefits were below his expectations and hence the reason he decided to become a full-time truck driver.
