Artistes geared for Kinnah’s 24th birthday bash

SEVERAL local dancehall chanters will converge for rising star Kinnah’s birthday bash at Stodart Netball Complex in Mbare on Saturday.

BY ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER

Born Maligakini Saizi, Kinnah will be joined in the celebrations by more than 30 chanters among them Soul Jah Love, Dadza D, Killer T, Lady Squanda, Bounty Lisa, Ricky Fire, Cello Culture, Sniper Storm, Freeman Ras Caleb and Spiderman while on the turntables will be DJ Templeman and Garry B, DJ Cables, DJ Ashaz, Fyah Lynx, Judgement Yard, Boloza and Cheeky B.

Speaking to NewsDay, event co-ordinator Cables said all artistes billed to perform have confirmed their participation at the bash.

“All is set for this big event we have organised for this talented chanter (Kinnah) and we are urging all dancehall fans to come in their numbers to join him celebrate his birthday in style,” he said.

The Timbovatsiura singer said he was happy that they are people who appreciate his talent who have organised this bash.

“I want to thank promoters who have faith in me for organising this event for me. It is a must-attend gig for all my fans as I celebrate my 24th birthday. I feel honoured to be joined by them for such a special celebrations,” Kinnah said.

“I promise a polished performance on the day as a way of honouring my fans that are exceptional to me as they supported me and they continue to stand by my side since the time I ventured into the industry.”

Meanwhile, Kinnah is set to launch his 10-track album early next month which he said conveys several themes ranging from peace and solidary.

The musician, who launched his music career in 2000 curtain-raising for other chanters has since become a household name with his music receiving fair airplay on local radio stations while his shows are attracting favourable crowds.

“I am an entertainer who is not in the music industry for competition, but to convey my message to the intended audience,” he said.

Kinnah, an admirer of Jamaican artistes in the mould of Vibes Kartel, Mavado and Busy Signal, has managed to maintain his name since making his breakthrough on the musical scene with his hit track Mai Mwana Vhurai Door.

