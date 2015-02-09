Magaya gets his power from snakes: Vapositori

The war between Vapositori and Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader Walter Magaya is intensifying with the Vapositori yesterday claiming they have approached its association for permission “to destroy artefacts” which they claim Magaya uses to lure people to his church.
By Everson Mushava
The vapositori claim that God had revealed to them that Magaya was not a Man of God, but uses magic and other ungodly antics to lure people to his congregation.
They said Magaya, who recently accused them of using evil spirits was the one who was possessed with demons and used evil spirits to lure people to his church.
They have now approached their Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) president Archbishop Johannes Ndanga to get police clearance for permission to raid Magaya and destroy all the artefacts, which they claim, include snakes, which Magaya uses as his source of spiritual power.
Ndanga at the weekend confirmed that he had been approached by a group of Vapositori seeking permission to raid Magaya and expose him.
“Yes, they [Vapositori] came. This is the not the first time they have come to me seeking permission. They first came and I said no. They are renewing the effort now. They say they want to capture his things,” Ndanga said.
Ndanga refused to disclose what the Vapositori claimed to have been shown by God that Magaya uses, saying it was an issue they were trying to handle well with his members.
But close sources claim that the vapositori had brought a cocktail of grievances that they said would expose about Magaya should they secure permission from Ndanga and the police. The Vapositori are frothing with anger after Magaya wrote in his booklet titled: Marine Spirits, Mweya Yemumvura in which he claimed Vapositori were “marine spirits from dark kingdom”.
“He [Magaya] has snakes that live in oil. The same oils are given to people as anointing oil. We want to destroy them. God has showed us,” said one of the Vapositori, who refused to be named as the issue was still being handled by Ndanga.
Excerpts of the booklet were broadcasted on his Yadah TV channel. He branded all the white-garment churches as agents of evil spirits with a propensity to threaten congregants with death.
“It is from these Orion and Leviathan spirits of the marine kingdom where false, non-Bible believing white garment churches are derived,” Magaya said in his booklet.
“It is also unfortunate that many people have been deceived to follow or visit these kinds of shrines (masowe) in an effort to go over their problems, yet to no avail.
“Many people who have visited these non-Bible believing churches have had their problems worsened while others have been permanently hooked to them after receiving various continuous serious threats including death (zviga zverufu netsaona) thereby becoming members,” he added.
Magaya’s remarks did not go well with the ACCZ, a grouping over 700 apostolic christian churches in the country. He also received a sharp rebuke from Zanu PF youth provincial chairperson Godwin Gomwe, who warned the charismatic preacher to leave the Vapositori alone.
Efforts to get a comment from Magaya failed yesterday as his lawyer Everson Chatambudza failed to reach the PHD founder after yesterday’s service.
“I failed to reach him. I will try to get his response tomorrow [today],” Chatambudza said.
Lee~m
Sure kumasowe is better
Mechi
Remember vapositori is now branch of ZANU PF, However christians of Zimbabwe should not fight each other. We must remember everyone now visit sowe in one way or the other, lets us learn from Moslims who often kill each other for different visions of moslims. Pentcostal or Sowe ndozvo
jada
enda tione kuti unobuda neiko kuwedzera nhamo pamusoro peimwe
mads baba
vanatsikamutanda vodhumana misoro
charles charingeno
They are the same Magaya and Vapostori. They are magicians masquerading as christians. Why do we have different Vapostori Sects and why do we have different “Men of God” when God is one? Before Magaya came people were not worshipping God? Where in the bible did we get the prophecy that there would appear on earth another Man of God called Magaya or Makandiwa? These people practice witchcraft all should be warned. It is only those who do not know what the Bible says who continue to have faith in these Vapostori and the so called “Men of God”
kimhood
the vapositori have been provoked that is why they are behaving like brood of vipers. you need not to attack the prophets they dont use witchcraft. God is one but he uses many vessels tht is why they are called men of God
jada
magicians kkkkk. Prophet Magaya and the Mapositori are different in a very big way. Prophet Magaya is a true Man of God the power which comes from God and as for Mapositori they use marine spirits with the use of water plants
Qawe laMaqawe
How have you proved that sir, I thought only God can judge and not any other man according to His Holy Book? There is nothing called a true man of God for everyone is equal before Him
Scarface263
Jada I think you have been brainwashed by minana and u have become so stupid that your eyes cant 1metre away
Deceived
It is public knowledge Magaya, Makandiwa use evil powers (juju) they got from the western country. There was a time these people threatened to expose them and i think they had not paid them. They went quiet after being paid i think. Everybody is free to follow whoever they want in prayer but the end will tell.
MWANAWEMHEPO
Some people look bright when quiet but when they talk they expose their stupidity. @ CHARLES CHARINGENO where are you really coming from?. Do you really know what you are saying or you are attacking your target without any logic.If you are not in agreement with what Prophet makandiwa is doing please leave him. No one is forced to buy or wear anything from UFIC. We buy at our own will using our own money. How does that affect you?. If you know we are being deceived why dont you be the “saviour” by showing us what your God can do . We dont want noise makers but solution providers like prophet Makandiwa.
kunaka
mapopsitori akaoma mufunge why were they silent all this while
vapedza kuudzwa zvavari ndo povotanga kuti kana naiyewo . this is a stupid and old trick of the of thr book kana muinazvo mazita munorambirei nawo
endai munobvisa asi ndimi munozobviswa
VaChangara Winston
Gang recognises Gang
Evil identifyng Evil
Natalie Cole
Vanatsika mutanda ngavadhumane musoro all they want asi ngavasiyane naMagaya Mapositori are trying to get back to Magaya with lies because they where exposed their evil doings.
Daddy KkkkRawa
“the PhD founder was unreachable”
Has he gone under?
Or he has retreated in preparation for a showdown?
sssss
sounds familiar. mapostori are seeking permission from the politicians and police while magaya is seeking permission from GOD. in this case i am sure someone is about to win. this will be the case of elijah and the prophets of baal.
kimhood
you have said it right
Skamba
Pakaipa SSSSS lets wait and see kuti achaburutsa moto ndiani. Its now getting interesting
gamatoxweevils
Magaya did not seek any permission from God and the vapositori fear arrest (like what happened to Madzibaba Ishmael)if they approach him without the politicians approval.Eagerly waiting for the Mount Carmel face off.
Harare
how do you know
maita
Baal prophets and Elijah rendition at Zindoga shops. Why do they go to Ndanga has he suddenly turned to be Commissioner of police? He will raid it and meet Vhombo and Mzembi there hameno kuti zvinozofamba sei.
gggggg
that’s true someone is going to win this battle let’s see who will win God and people but the answer is already there
kunaka
to be honest these are lame charges there is proof that they are fake and its there to show forth asi yavo ndeyekungoti tinayo put it on the open and show forth hamuna
drunk vapositori hamuchatione ikoko masatanist
mgee
Baal prophets, don’t under estimate the power of God. Vapositori vekumasowe Dan 5v25-28 ‘MENE MENE TEKEL UPHARSIN ………’ If you can, please, I advice that you borrow a bible from someone (since you dont read one) and get the interpretation before you humiliate yourself with your move, otherwise your everlasting confusion will never be forgotten….Jer 20v11
Herry
mwanawako
The truth always hurts..Mapotsori akabaiwa nechokwadi and now they doing everything in their power to get back at Prophet lol this is so ridiculous..If what Prophet said was a lie why are they making it a big issue..Someone need to shut up this Vapotsori they making useless noise……
Darron
I think u r off target, if someone labels Magaya as a false prophet you’ll go hysterical invoking verses such as “touch not the anointed” etc. He started it and vapostori cannot just shut up whilst their religion is bieng attacked.
kimhood
mapositori maku manifester manje. how can you bring a war out of nothing. Mwari wenyu wema baal achakundwa na Mwari wa Elijah. prophet MAGAYA is the Elijah of our time. My Jesus is unconquorable try him. you will never win this battle. makuzvuibatisa manje kuti you belong to the marine spirits
charles charingeno
Mmmmm @Kimhood, Prophet Magay is Elijah? Forget about it! When and how was he annointed by God? What mission was he assigned to do? The world over or in Zimbabwe? Because of the economic challenges we are facing, people promising us to make money and solve problems will be so many! These are the likes of Magaya and Makandiwa. There is nothing even in their names to suggest what God they represent or sent them! Vanonyuka vachitanga chechi dzavo vanodii kunyuka from existing churches and work under them, does it mean everyone else havanamate? Kana kuti vanga vasinganamate? Ivo vaporofita ava ndokutumwa naMwari? Chavanoporofita chinyuwani chisina kuporofitwa muBible chii?
Harare
kana mapositori anotoparidza nezvaMoses, elijah , joshua, paul, peter maybe you have no idea at least i am speaking of johane wechishanu, vanotoparidza kuti muprofita can only help you so much but one should pray to pray to god in the name of the father the son and the holy spirit in order to be saved
mbatatisi
u c now. we pray to God not god.
Dorothy
Mapostori you are now acting like kids.. people will never take you serious stop being childish and face reality!
Norbert Ita Seunononga
Magaya is a CROOOOOK!
jada
you can say what you want but we all know Prophet Magaya is a true Man of God period….
Tindo
@ Jada..hoe do you know he is a true man of God. Are you his partner in crime..kkk
Natalie Cole
Prophet Magaya is not a Crook,anaNorbert unombonyatso rwadziwa nei?
David Katandika
This is a simple case of n’angas attacking each other by blaming the other party’s methodology, or a case of the pot calling the kettle black, professional jelousy. But there is some merit in what each side is accusing the other of, neither side can claim to have clean hands under the circumstances. If it is Magaya who started the conflict by (mis)labelling the others then he erred greatly, because if you live in a glass house you should not throw stones carelessly, especially if its the same Magaya who was embroiled in a sex scandal with a married woman recently and managed to terrorise the woman’s husband into silence and lawsuit withdrawal. What never ceases to boggle my mind is how authentic native Africans now stand up to claim that they have spoken to a God brought to them by an imported religion, and how they have placed themselves at the forefront of this faith whose original founders are not at all that enthusiastic about it anymore……
Harare
Magaya did not terrorise the womans husband into silence he simply PAID him good chikwama
Tateguru
Magaya is illuminati…so is Mapostori
Natalie Cole
Imi Tateguru zvamurikutaura ndizvo zvamuri manje.
Vashe
Ko Jesu varipi panyaya dzose idzi? shuwa vanhu moidzana masimba muchishandisa zita rashe, musapusa zvakadaro. Varume paridzai Jesu, izvi zvana madzibaba nhingi, prophet nhingi hazvina nduramo. mungatoswerera kutukana kuti muporofita wedu heee anohwinha, hee wedu akazodai. Marasika masiya Jesu muridzi wenhaya. iye akarovererwa pamuchinjikwa, akafa akamuka. Nyaya inotyisa zvakadai ndiyo yomotamba nayo. Vese varikuzviti vanoparidza kasikai kusiya Jesu mwanakomana waMwari panzvimbk yake. Regai kuramba muchidzivisa vanhu vaMwari kuona chiso chababa vavo, muchingoti hee ndinesimba hee, nderamwari here simba racho. kana riri ramwari saka makwikwi ndeeyi amunoita pachenyu. Kunamata kwenyu kanamata rudzii, kwekuti munokudza akasikwa kudarika akasika, munokudza zvakasikwa kudarika musiki. imika yambirwai.
charles charingeno
@VASHE ndiwe woga munhu anotaura chokwadi pano apa, vamwe mmmmm
sylas
Everyone on earth is a prophet. Only the time of propheting has not yet come. We are going step by step next time ndiwewo woprofita. But its useless to be prophesized by someone nokuti newewo uriwo muprophita. Why asingade magaya bed ridden people to his service ivo Mwari vakaporesa a crppled man.
Chief Chinamhora
Thanks Vashe
Maita
Prophet Magaya is doing it from his church ,do it from your churches also.Because this bussiness of inviting Mr.Ndanga and police is now political.With Prophet Magaya your people are the ones who are bringing their things to him and tell how the were using the things.We are seeing it live.Organise yourselves and have your station and we can watch it.
Ndozvifumuraa
Vanhu dzidzai kunamata mega kwete kuda kungobatwa misoro nevanhu vese vese. Kune maFalse prophets handina wandareva . Unotorerwa maBlessingz ako , hupenyu hwakanaka nenyaya yokungoda kunamatirwa iyo. Iwe hauna muromo here , saka chinokutadzisa kunamata chiii…?
Visit this link u might get help http://adevotion.org/message-7.htm
muno
hapana political apa,you guys should know the laws emunyika menyu.Mapostori cant just go to Magaya’s church they need permission from the Apostolic Council and a police clearance,gather facts first before you argue!
muno
no2 iye Magaya should act semunhu mukuru and a church leader he cant go about achishora machurch evamwe,ko iye akamboshorwa nani.First he was on with Makandiwa now Mapostori manje manje achati maCatholics are satanist.Who is he to want to pull out a log in someone’s eye ngaatange abvisa chimuti chiri muziso make iye nxaaa.
muno
no 2 Magaya is a church leader and munhu mukuru he cant go achishora zvinhu zvevanhu ka!@ first he said he get his powers from TB Joshua and his church is a subsidiary of Synagogue church,TB Joshua had to issue a statement achizviramba izvozvo it was a lie.Secondly he was on about Makandiwa until Pastor Makandiwa vanyarara he could not answer him anymore,now he is disturbing mapostori give him a few months muone he will be coming after Catholics…
solution
@Charles Charengeno, you need God to help your shallow comprehension of issues. Where does prophet Makandiwa feature in this debacle?Leave the great prophet of God prophet Makandiwa alone.
charles charingeno
@Solution I know God better than you. I am telling you now and forever that the modern day prophets are not representing God that is why you seem to have been poked into the eye with Makandiwa issue. Not only these two are false prophets. All prophets currently claiming to be prophets are not representing Jehovah. By the way I have asked a question you are yet to reply: What is it in the names of their churches that suggest they represent God the Almighty Jehovah… nothing because dzavo ichurch dzevanhu. The last apostle and prophet was John who Jehovah used to right the last book of the Bible, venyu vaporofita zvavanoporofita zvinonyorwa pai! Nhema dzega dzega dzega. If they were inspired by the Spirit of God that would be written in the Bible. Alas! What was prophesied in the Bible is just enough up to the end of this wicked world! Some of you, you are very undecided and confused. Pakauya ainzi ani uyu Mildred nani here, makamhanyira, pakauya Makandiwa makamhanyira, vamwe vaiva kwaMakandiwa pakauya Magaya makamhanyira ndikangoenda Ghana ndikandopiwa masimba na Nana Kwaku Bonsam munondimhanyira ndoita mari nemafuza angu. Just as simple as that !
charles charingeno
Sorry I meant to say write instead of right
TARIRO
Munhu mukuru pakuita sei.
Zimbabwe Education System-
1. First class pass – Engineers and Doctors to take care of people’s livelihood
2. Second class pass- Accountants and Business Executives to control first class
3. Third class pass- Politicians to control the First and Second classes
4. Failures -Mafia and Mandimbandimba to control 1st, 2nd,and 3rd class pass
5. Non schooled – Join the underworld of Zinatha and Prophetic healing to control everyone. Diesel comes from rocks and men of God everywhere; they all follow
a ah. Saka kwakuti kudini manje!!
muoni
VaMakandiwa vapinda papi apa nhai hako solution
charles charingeno
kkkkkk vanhu vaMakandiwa munondisetsa! Zvanzi tiri vana vomuporofita kkk. Makaiswa rupawo naMakandiwa, kuiswa muchiso sen’ombe kkkk, zvimazango zvamunopfekedzwa nezvimaflag munoziva kuti zvifananidzo here zvinorambidzwa naMwari?
muno
HONESTLY we have enough problems muZimbabwe people and we dont want this Magaya guy to be one of those.
Dr. Emru Kunanti
Nzwiraiwo tsitsi Ndanga vakomana makuda kuti arohwe futi? Kana iyo Police mati ndiyo ichiri kuda kupindira munyaya idzi?
Shayne
n GOD siad LET THERE BE LIGHT n darkness was covered by light no man has fought against GOD n won mapositori be WARNED.
Harare
stupid fool you think magaya is god well sorry to disappoint you but HE IS NOT GOD he is just an overzealous GOSPEL BUSINESSMAN
Harare
stupid fool you think magaya is god well sorry to disappoint you but HE IS NOT GOD he is just an overzealous GOSPEL BUSINESSMAN buying houses all over the place with whose money did jesus own worldly things all over the show. magaya and crew are talented motivational speakers probably with a bit of juju to deduce respect nothing more , there is ONE BORN EVERY MINUTE , sorry to disappoint you i dont mean a prophet i mean one fool for magaya to take money from
ACCZ DEVIL
You will understand very soon Ndanga that this is not the issue. You are trying using dirty tricks to sensitize and destroy Magaya Church because you want relevance in ZANU(PF) and to distance yourself from Mujuru Cabal. ACCZ is responsible of the predicament bedeviling Gumbura when he clandestinely made a kangaroo court to pre-judge Gumbura and prematurely slapped Gumbura with 20 YEARS. Never be fooled by NDANGA and His ACCZ. This guy is a devil’s agent.
Dube
these satanists are fighting each other and they call each other by names, God have mercy your people are perishing bcoz of lack of knowledge.
Tindo
Kwaaaaaa, what a joke for the day!!!!!! Kkkkkkkkkiest!!!!!! If Prophet W Magaya is getting his powers from snakes come and deliver him madzibaba kkkkkkk. Tikasaona mave imi nave ku manifester. If u are not sure of yrself don’t evn try it or else u will exposed further. I can assure u that yr plans will fail dismally, kkkkkkkkk
Mupositori Washe
Magaya mbavha iyo pane akasmbonzwa mapositori achimutuka here kana kuti ndiye akatanga handei tione
Ram
Well isn’t this Juss crazy .God is pure ,love …..y is religion not like God because it’s leaders a men .men the most dangerous virus in the universe .y turn God’s love into hatred , y compare .Do u know wat God prefers even the holy disciples cld not understand his son Jesus. If there is a perfect person on earth right now I wld challenge him to speak up otherwise these guys are playing With God .i have a question if a baby z born in mapostori and has no knowledge of christianity untill his death will God not take him I believe we are unique in our own little ways and our religions become different but do w not all “Praise God”,”Shun incest”,believe they z life death then does it matter
wezhira
church weevils vs gamatoxicians……zvatanga …….VARAPIDZI PARIDZAI PARIDZAI SHOKO SEZVARIRI MUSATUKA MAMWE MASANGANO PARIDZAI SHOKO SEZVARIRI….(manyeruke)….magaya must grow up and stop musking otherz….kuraaa magaya kwete munyama asi mumweya…learn from the lyks of guti, the late chiweshe and otha missionary leaders…magaya must stop acting like a politician(zanoid)
Emmanuel Kaunda
howfa can they prove their allegations, Magaya proved his facts beyond reasonable doubt in his “MARINE SPIRITS” print out
Marcia
that’s the plain truth. they should prove their allegations not just in say.
jack
Vapositori are right, i advise them to pray so that these artifacts are rendered useless. Similary, Magaya should do the same. Let GOD be the judge.
But BEWARE OF CELEBRITY PREACHERS, dont allow them to make you eat grass, that is wickedness, search for money well.
makwinja
After becoming a Christian you will be in constant combat with the devil, who will deploy every trick available to him that include reminding you that in dzinza no female gets married and stay with her husband for more than five years, etc. So if you are in a marriage the devil will try to destabilize the marriage. When that happens all you need to realize that it is the devil fighting you, because of your faith in Christ, your solution will lie in Ephesians 6 vs 10-18. By so doing you will be resisting the devil as advised by Peter, in 1Peter 5 vs 8-9. Running around looking for someone to exorcise so called ancestral spirits will take you out of God’s sanctuary into the hands of false prophets. My mother used to say that when a lion roars from 20 km away, cattle get so terrified that they jump out of the kraals, believing they will be safe out there, yet they will be putting themselves in even grave danger of the roaring lion. If you think you can get sanctuary from prophets and not God you will be putting yourself in even great danger. One does not need to go far to understand this. You just have to read the comments here of people who have since put their faith in Magaya and Makandiwa. Their defence of the two lies not in what they know about these two individuals but the fear that should these people turn out to be what they claim, then all their hope is lost. My advice to you all is not to trust in any man but God (psalms 118 vs 8-9; Psalms 146 vs 3)
I rest my case.
Predator drone
ipa mapositori clearance isu toda kuona kuti wechokwadi ndevapi?
Marcia
For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. So goes a bible verse in the book of Ephesians.
Let God reveal himself on this. as far as i am concerned, something big is about to happen & from my own point of view, if Prophet W. Magaya could note the evils of the so called vapostori and revealing their acts like those of those mbiya and cloths, why can’t the vapostori do the same. no need to go around begging for permission. zvaMwari azvina kutenderera, kaone naone chete and azvina kana fear. All those vakaoneswa nyoka dzacho naMwari, go straight and reveal that vision. Since we all say we pray the same God, why do we incur such fights…will our nation eva be one spiritually?
ome
Marine spirits i marine spirits chete
Cobra
Stop making a lot clean person will not show signs of fear.
Aluta Continua
Cobra
Stop making a lot of noise, a clean person will not show signs of fear.
Aluta Continua
makwinja
Admin, can you give us guidelines on publishing of comments. I did post my comment about an hour ago but it is yet to appear on the comments section. I tried to break it into three, thinking that the reason why its taking long to be published is because it is long, but the broken parts are yet to appear on the comments section.
Qhawe
The bible indicates that Satan will work feverishly through all the artful devices that appeal to the human mind, seeking to deceive the whole planet in2 his camp…. [Rev 12:12]. The ultimate goal of the devil is to make people sin, bcuz sin is the only thing that will keep anyone out of heaven…[1 john 3:4_ defines sin]…First notice that Jesus confirmed how many would lightly disobey His law in the name of religion ..’Not everyone that saith unto me , Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingndom of heaven: but He that doeth the will of my Father which in Heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord , have we not prophesied in thy name? And in thy name have cast out devils? And in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity’ [Mathew 7:21-23]…. Try to undrstnd the alarming significance of those words of our Lord… These people were making great claims of being christians, even to exercising the xtraodinary power of prophesying and casting out devils..they did these things in the name of Jesus.. But jesus said He did not even know them; …Then who gave them the supernatural power to do such miracles? We all know there are only 2 sources of such power.. God & Satan…since Jesus called them’ workers of iniquity’ they had to be healing and prophesying in the power of Satan, the author of iniquity…this establishes that there will be counterfeit manifestations of the gifts of the spirit in the last days… Outwardly they will appear exactly like the genuine gifts, and will be peformed in Jesus’ name in the atmosphere of religious fervor… THEN HOW CAN ONE TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TRUE & FALSE? …. Jesus made it very clear: although they cried Lord, Lord. They were not doing the will of the Father in heaven,. What it is the will of God? … The people who appealed to Jesus on the basis of their many wonderful miracles were rejected by him as Satan’s workers because they were breaking God’s Law.. They really did not know him, is to obey his Commandments. ‘ And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments. He that saith, I know him and keepeth not his commandments is a liar, & the truth is not in him[1 John 2:3, 4].. They really did not love Jesus either because to love him is to keep his commandments, also. [1John 5:3]… DON’T fail to catch the spiritual implications of this demon activity. Miracles are operative only within the context of religion. These end time evil spirits will work through the garb of churches, in the name of Christ, proffesing to be ministers of truth.. Paul actually speaks os Satan’s ‘ministers..transformed as the ministers of righteouness’ [2 corinthians 11:15] …. Again in 2 thesalonians 2:9-10…. The frightening conclusion is that the devil will so closely impersonate the true manifestations of spiritual power that most of the world, including the churches, will be manipulated by him..and according to the scriptures, only those who obey God and do his will out of love will be protected from the deception….unfortunately we live in an age othe spectacular and the bizarre. Because of this climate, maltitudes are drawn by the promise of healing, miraculous tounges or demon exorcism. Few pause to ask whethr the power is God or Satan…most are totally unaware of the inspired predictions concerning counterfeit miracles, and how to seperate true from the false. Impressed by the sincerity of those who preach and pray with such obvious power, in the name of Jesus, 000 000’s feel that it must be from God. Their emotional ectasy is quickly exalted above the true test of the scriptures….for the best way to expose error is to reveal the truth.. Good day to you!!!
bonsam
i know the truth. i gave that guy snakes like what those guys said. and some of them got marine spirit form. i warned all of them not to provoke each other. they are all going down
marasirepi
kkkkkk
Me me me
People you dnt listen, it is wriiten in the bible kuti KUCHAVA NEMAPOROFITA ENHEMA. What suprises me is that we have a lot of people suffering, hospitals are full etc. Why cant these prophets help these people who are in need as they claim that they can heal. I do agree with my friend who mentioned that its Gospel Business. Nowadays people are praying for riches not for spiritual salvation.PEOPLE BE VERY CAREFULL, DONT BE CAUGHT ON THE WRONG SIDE ON THE APPEARANCE OF THE LORD.
Mdhara lo
Vanhu ava ngativape neutral venue vaite simplest form. Nyaya yavo iri too complex inotoda vachiratidzana maproofs isu tese tiri mawitness.
Study the Bible
What if what the Vapostori are saying about Magaya turns out to be true???.
Mdhara lo
Then Magaya and his followers must depart from their faith and join mapositori. No more buying of $10 bottles worth of anointing oil and $200 worth of lounge visits. Instead there will be more of enjoying or enduring harsh weather conditions during service and being dedicated to the things of the spirit.
Nathanjo Yomo
It appears to me that factionalism yapinda even kuma Church. Let’s go back to basics – what is the reason for religion & prayer? Is it to appease another human being, to get gold, silver, money or material wealth. or maybe to discipline the mind mentally making way for spiritual growth?
Most of these churches do not help in the latter and frighten people into slavish, blind worship where no positive spirituality grows. They focus a lot of energy in keeping the flock locked into a vicious circle of depravity which feeds on itself while inflating the ego of the “leader”, “elder”, “prophet”, “man of god” (lower-case is deliberate here).
Mdhara lo
How do we filter true prophets from false prophets. Is it a prerogative of the office of J. Ndanga? Is the filtering process being conducted? Is the procedure standardised? Is magaya suggesting that where people are gathered to worship God wearing white robes then that’s a sure sign that a deception is going on? Does worshiping God in the name of The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit constitute true worship of a believer? If God will judge then should also prophets judge, vis-à-vis Matthew 7:1-6? Is it true about the anointing oil being constituted of snake magic? Is it true ….?
tendeukai
chiregai kutya ISAYA 14 inoti Jehova akavamba zion kuti vanotambudzika vose vavandemo. munhu wese ngaazive kuti denga ririko gehena ririko. bt the choice is yours. chiuyai imi makaneta makaremerwa huyai muzotora uponeso pana mwari. siyai zvakaipa mururame tiende kudenga. isu tinaye muporofita anoti dzidzisa nguvava nenguva ndiye wakati huyai kunajeso she mucharatidzwa nzira naiye Mwari saka tinoiti huyai tibate tose pakereke yaMWARI ZION CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Farie
Vapositori have failed. So they are looking for an explanation to their failure. Musatye zvenyu kuenda kuchechi kwaMagaya kana Makandiwa muchitii mapipi. Aiwa haasi. I am a privileged Pastor because am a product of many churches and it is by choice and calling to be a pastor. KwaMutendi, KwaEzekiel, ne kwaMwazha i have witnessed the same growth in christianity and material possessions of the church in the same way as kwaMagaya nekwaMakandiwa. The only difference is AGE. the former got their wealth/calling/wisdom at a more mature age whilst Magaya and Emmanuel got theirs at a much younger age.
Musatye zvenyu kuti uyu upfumi wauya vari vana vanotodawo minamato kuti iwo varege kurasikawo becaue their journey is long. Actually longer than ZCC and Zaoga. Kana zvanzi ane nyoka am yet to see/believe in a Jesus who allows a 100 000 people to be lead astray. Ko hakuna hare mapastor ari mumajeri ko maiti zvinoenda nepi. Imi namatai kana ari vemanyepo iri zita rinonzi Jesu harisi rekutamba naro Remember the sons of Skeva.
Vapositora u dont need permission to do Gods work. Kana Mweya wati endai munodzikinura vanhu, ko uko kwomoenda ndekupi uko. Inga Jesu akarova vanhu mutemberi haana kumbokumbira mvum kuna Chief Priest.
skippy 007
Don’t under estimate poverty, its dog eat dog to get more customers.
kugona
moda kurohwa mese
kugona
mungwarire maporofita anhasi aya. Namazuva ekupedzisira kuchauya vaporofita venhema. Neniwo ndichaita prophet ndimbodyawo mari. Vamagaya vaneta nekudya mari dzemarema.
Wezhira
Jesus was asked “which is the most import commandment” His answer was Love your God and no other and love your neighbour sekuzvida kwaunizvita. How come Magaya and Vapositori and most of you who have thrown hate commends and claim to be Christians don’t understand this?
Zvepanyika
Maonero angu ndeekuti vaMagaya dai vasina kuda kutanga hondo iyi. Kana Mwari achivati vataure kudaro kubva zvaoma ko kumara mamwe makereke ndiko kunei? Ivo ngavaponese nekuyambutsa vanhu varikukereke kwavo. Vapostori dai varegawo kurwa kana kuda kuratidza masimba nekuti Mwari vanozviratidza hazvidi competition.
Dai vaMagaya vanamata kuti vapostori ava vaone chiedza pane kuvatukirira mukabhuku kavo kavanoreva. Ndizvo zvinhu zvirikukonzera kuurayana kwevanhu kunedzimwe nyika zvavanoramba vachiita izvi. Vakaita shungu dzinenge dzemuroyi ivo varimunhu waMwari vanokundika kuenda mberi kana kusustainer mbiri yavanayo….
Regai ndinyarare hangu.
KupfiraPfira
Ndosaka vese vanoenda ikoko vachirutsa rutsa kana kupfira pfira senyoka nhai !!!
sylas
Everyone on earth is a prophet. Only the time of propheting has not yet come. We are going step by step next time ndiwewo woprofita. But its useless to be prophesized by someone nokuti newewo uriwo muprophita. Why asingade magaya bed ridden people to his service ivo Mwari vakaporesa a crppled man
shone
AMENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN………
bouy
Prophet Magaya is a true man of God. Monthly thousands of vapositori members are surrendering their things (tundurusi) they use to prophet magayas church and the rate of people surrendering every sunday is increasing. This is a move to distract those who want to surrender their lives to Jesus. Musanyeperwe kumasowe hakuna chinhu and most of the demons attacking people are coming from masowe.
kuziwa gordon manhimanzi
MORE FIRE BE FRUITFUL AND MULTIPLY
juju
musashore mamwe masangano ,paridzai shoko sezvariri
and lest we judge each other
tee
Siya mupositori abuditse zvakawanzwika. Ko motyei?
Denya
Ngavataure zvavanoda Prophet Magaya is God sent
Ghana Voodoo Academy
Makandiwa &magaya are the genuine Kwaku Bonsam-sent.
Everybody else is counterfeit.
Magaya Nee Kwaku Bonsammm
just bcoz we do it differently snake oil,does that make us evi?
Ini zvangu
Erija naMoses kana ouya panyika achabvunza vose vose vakaba mazita avo,vose vakafananidza muchatongwa nemunondo wemaJudha uyo wakakona Pharaoh marimwezuro,vanoridaidza zita rake baba ari kudenga vachibata meso evanhu panyika muchasangana nemunondo pamwe nevateveri vavo,zambuko harigare mubhodhoro nemumafuta robva raiswa mutengo kuti munhu apone,munorambireiko chipo Jeso nekuda kwekukara uye nekufananidza,mumvura mune njuzu nehove hamuna masimba,kumhiri uko kwamunomhanya muchienda modzoka makuona zviri kuseri kunaniko nekuti mweya mutsvene waMwari hauna airport,svinurai muone,kumbirai meso nezivo kune muridzi wenyu Mwari akasika denga nenyika