Magaya gets his power from snakes: Vapositori

The war between Vapositori and Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader Walter Magaya is intensifying with the Vapositori yesterday claiming they have approached its association for permission “to destroy artefacts” which they claim Magaya uses to lure people to his church.

By Everson Mushava



The vapositori claim that God had revealed to them that Magaya was not a Man of God, but uses magic and other ungodly antics to lure people to his congregation.

They said Magaya, who recently accused them of using evil spirits was the one who was possessed with demons and used evil spirits to lure people to his church.

They have now approached their Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) president Archbishop Johannes Ndanga to get police clearance for permission to raid Magaya and destroy all the artefacts, which they claim, include snakes, which Magaya uses as his source of spiritual power.

Ndanga at the weekend confirmed that he had been approached by a group of Vapositori seeking permission to raid Magaya and expose him.

“Yes, they [Vapositori] came. This is the not the first time they have come to me seeking permission. They first came and I said no. They are renewing the effort now. They say they want to capture his things,” Ndanga said.

Ndanga refused to disclose what the Vapositori claimed to have been shown by God that Magaya uses, saying it was an issue they were trying to handle well with his members.

But close sources claim that the vapositori had brought a cocktail of grievances that they said would expose about Magaya should they secure permission from Ndanga and the police. The Vapositori are frothing with anger after Magaya wrote in his booklet titled: Marine Spirits, Mweya Yemumvura in which he claimed Vapositori were “marine spirits from dark kingdom”.

“He [Magaya] has snakes that live in oil. The same oils are given to people as anointing oil. We want to destroy them. God has showed us,” said one of the Vapositori, who refused to be named as the issue was still being handled by Ndanga.

Excerpts of the booklet were broadcasted on his Yadah TV channel. He branded all the white-garment churches as agents of evil spirits with a propensity to threaten congregants with death.

“It is from these Orion and Leviathan spirits of the marine kingdom where false, non-Bible believing white garment churches are derived,” Magaya said in his booklet.

“It is also unfortunate that many people have been deceived to follow or visit these kinds of shrines (masowe) in an effort to go over their problems, yet to no avail.

“Many people who have visited these non-Bible believing churches have had their problems worsened while others have been permanently hooked to them after receiving various continuous serious threats including death (zviga zverufu netsaona) thereby becoming members,” he added.

Magaya’s remarks did not go well with the ACCZ, a grouping over 700 apostolic christian churches in the country. He also received a sharp rebuke from Zanu PF youth provincial chairperson Godwin Gomwe, who warned the charismatic preacher to leave the Vapositori alone.

Efforts to get a comment from Magaya failed yesterday as his lawyer Everson Chatambudza failed to reach the PHD founder after yesterday’s service.

“I failed to reach him. I will try to get his response tomorrow [today],” Chatambudza said.