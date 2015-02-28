Francophonie Week to include film festival showcasing latest Francophonie movies

FROM March 13 to 27, the main French-speaking embassies and institutions in Zimbabwe together with Alliance Francaise in Harare and Bulawayo as well as Gweru will present a series of the latest films as part of their annual Francophonie Week.

Entertainment Reporter

Various participating embassies will bring their country’s latest films for showcasing at the event that will also see a variety of concerts, shows and other entertaining activities that reflect the diversity of the francophone world.

The aim of this two-week celebration is to bring free cultural activities that entertain, educate and improve cross-cultural understanding, to both the Zimbabwean and international community.

“Film enthusiasts will be treated to a Film Festival featuring the latest Francophone movies. With English subtitles, the films can be enjoyed by all,” said Alliance Française Harare director, Franck Chabasseur.

He said the screenings at Alliance Francaise Harare and de Bulawayo would enable the public to experience different aspects of the Francophone world through cinema and entrance would be free for all.

One of the major highlights of the Francophonie Week will be the Sing Your Way to Paris competition which will be sponsored by Bon Marché.

The competition is open to any amateur musician of Zimbabwean nationality or legal resident, between 16 and 26-years-old and the first prize winner will walk away with a two week all-expenses paid trip to Paris courtesy of Bon Marché and the French Embassy,” said Chabasseur.

He added that registration for the competition would be open until March 7; while auditions will be held on March 13 and 14.

“A vocal and language trainer are available free of charge so people can come and register at the Alliance Francaise and see if their singing can take them to the beautiful city of Paris,” he said.

Apart from entertaining only, the Festival de la Francophonie also promotes and celebrates French language learning in Zimbabwe.

In collaboration with a number of schools in Harare, the Ecole Française de Harare, a bilingual French School, has set up a program for pupils and teachers that encourage young and old to be more determined in learning French, thus opening themselves to a whole new world.

Furthermore as part of the festival, a Dictation and French Poetry competition, Quiz, Talent Show will entertain pupils, teachers and parents and also bring together local, public and private schools that offer French and similar events will be organised in Bulawayo.

“To round off the festival, a live evening concert featuring three bands will be featured on Saturday March 27 in the gardens of Alliance Française de Harare which will include Eve Kawadza interpreting Edith Piaf, French singer and guitarist Patrick Lupi and Sowe Band from Burkina Faso presenting a fusion of energetic Zimbabwean and Burkinabe music. In a show not to be missed,” said Chabasseur.

He added that the Embassy of France, courtesy of the Institut Français and Lions Club International would be sponsoring four participants aged 18 to 25 to take part in a two or four week International Youth Exchange Programme in France.

“Join us and the rest of the world as we celebrate international “frenchship” and francophone culture in Zimbabwe,” he added.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970.

Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 80 Member States, respecting cultural and linguistic diversity and promoting the French language, peace and sustainable development.