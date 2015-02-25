B/Herzegovina name Davis Cup team to face Zim

BOSNIA and Herzegovina have named their four-member Davis Cup team set to face Zimbabwe in a 2015 Euro-Africa Zone Group II tennis tie set for March 6-8 on the hard outdoor courts at Harare Sports Club.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The squad announced by the Tennis Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina was based on the world rankings and consisted of Damir Dzumhur, ranked 87th in the world, Mirza Basic (200), Tomislav Brkic (241) and Nerman Fati (800).

Bosnian-American Amer Delic, who was appointed the Davis Cup captain and chief selector for Bosnia and Herzegovina two years ago, will accompany the team in their maiden trip to Zimbabwe.

The East Europeans will bank on the recent form of 22 year-old Dzumhur, who early this week broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time in his career after reaching the final of the ATP Morelos Challenger in Mexico at the weekend.

Dzumhur will head to Zimbabwe in top form as he already has an ATP Challenger Tour title this year after winning the Santo Domingo Challenger in the Dominican Republic two weeks ago.

In a statement on their official website, the Tennis Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina said they were hoping to send the team to Harare early in order for them to acclimatise to the local conditions.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina Davis Cup team will travel for the match 28.02 (February 28), in order to have enough time to adapt to all conditions that will greet them in Harare.

“This is a very important match and the first obstacle for Bosnia and Herzegovina Davis Cup team, who will this year try to reach the final of the Euro Africa Zone Group II in the Davis Cup competition.

“We know you guys will do everything for the team which would be an historic success for tennis in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” read the statement.

Zimbabwe, who are currently on a high after their promotion from Africa Zone Group III in September last year will be hoping to utilise home advantage against the Bosnia and Herzegovina team, who are expected to struggle in local conditions.

The team’s preparations received a boost at the weekend after the arrival of United States-based Takanyi Garanganga and Turkey-based doubles specialist Mark Fynn.

The other team members Benjamin Lock and Tinotenda Chanakira are expected in the country this later this week, while veteran Wayne Black has already been preparing with team captain Martin Dzuwa.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw