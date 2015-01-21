Zimbabwe’s worst bus disasters

Death is,as has often been said, the sable smoke that vanishes the flame. Lives have been lost needlessly on our roads and families have had to grapple with the mental torture of losing their loved ones.
Sometimes it has been human error and at other moments a case of our dilapidated roads whose rehabilitation is long overdue.
NewsDay has compiled accidents that shocked Zimbabwe and are now being recalled as a form of advocacy for the government to revisit the issue of road infrastructure and road safety.
We reminiscence the 1982 Dande fatal accident that killed 61 farmers and many others of similar impact that we list below
|
Pathfinder Bus Accident 80km peg Harare-Bulawayo Highway (December 2013)
|
Fatalities: 6
|
Injuries: 37
|
Zaka Bus Accident (16 December 2013)
|
Fatalities: 12
|
Injuries: 11
|
Masvingo Bus Accident (4 July 2013)
|
Fatalities:6
|
Injuries: 19
|
Chipinge Bus Accident 238km Ngundu Tanganda Road, Manicaland (16 April 2012)
|
Fatalities:5
|
Injuries: 11
|
Other accidents
Masvingo-Beitbridge Bus Accident (April 2012)
|
Fatalities:21
|
Injuries: 28
|
Nyanga-Nyamaropa Accident (25 March 2012)
|
March 2012
|
Fatalities:15
|
Injuries: 25
|
Musanhi-Mandaza Accident- 81km Harare- Bulawayo Highway July 2010
|
Fatalities:19
|
Injuries: 23
|
Mukumbura Bus Accident (December 2009)
|
Fatalities:9
|
Injuries: 52
|
Featherstone Bus Accident (December 2009)
|
Fatalities:10
|
Injuries: 12
|
Takrose Bus Disaster, Nyanga (Sept 2009)
|
Fatalities:6
|
Injuries: 54
|
Mhunga Bus Disaster (August 2009)
|
Fatalities:40
|
Injuries: 30
|
|
Musanhi Bus Disaster (August 2009)
|
Fatalities:17
|
Injuries: 34
|
Masvingo Road Accident (Apr 2009)
|
April 2009
|
Fatalities:29
|
Injuries: 44
|
Tynwald Bus-Train Crush (March 2007)
|
Fatalities:35
|
Injuries: 14
|
Masvingo Bus Disaster (November 2002)
|
Fatalities:37
|
Injuries: 48
|
Nyanga Bus Disaster (August 1991)
|
Fatalities:89
pelagia
painful. I reminisce the Nyanga Bus disaster where in each village in our Nyamaropa community there was a casualty. Zvaive sezvemurwiyo rwaTuku kuti achabata mumwe maoko ndiani iwe wafirwa ini ndafirwa. Please gvt do something about our roads and drivers too, musatambe nemweya yevanhu.
Loste1989
▲▬▆ ▆▬▆■▉▬▉▉▉ I simply got paid $8580 operating off my laptop this month. And if you’re thinking that that is cool, my single friend has twin toddlers and revamped $9k her 1st month. It feels thus sensible creating a lot of|such a lot|most} cash once others need to work for thus much less. this is often what I do…………..WWW.JOBSYELP.COM
Justin
Thanks Newsday, we need these kind of statistics. Pains to note that half of these accidents have occurred in the Masvingo region. I noticed however, if you had incorporated kombis with high fatalities, results could be more shocking coz some kombis have killed more than 11 people.
PemPem
Masvingo has 3quarters of the accidents then Nyanga
Emile Regan
if you want to earn handsome amount in the range of $18266 only one month so,plz visit my domain and get information about it,,,,,,,,,,,,
========>>>>> WWW.MONEYKIN.COM
toti kudii
Emile Regan don’t be foolish, this is not a selling platform, people are grieved and you sale your nonsense scam here. Wise up and be human at least. where is your morals?
Cephas
But why do all these serious accidents happen in Mashonaland/Masvingo all the time???
tapera
Surely watching people dying like this is really painful. these figures are so shocking. these public transport drivers really need some intensive training they have a major role to play when it comes getting rid these disasters. As much as the country’s roads are in a sorry state some of the drivers are too negligent vanoita sevakatakura masaga vakatakura vanhu. bus kuitwa mvemve kudaro,
Chief Rekayi Tangwena
Ko icho chitunha chavaMugabe chinouya riini kubva Singapore uko change chakaenda for embalming???
Alkaline
Actually, if the govt makes it mandatory that public transport buses & combis are fitted with tracking units, this sort of thing is managed so well. An audible buzzer can be fitted so that after 80kph it sounds. Everyone in the bus/combi will hear it and it can only be ignored at everyone’s peril. My question is – are Zimbabwean commuters willing to travel at 80kph??? Most tracking companies offer this type of service already.
Earlie
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website in web explorer, might test this… IE still is the marketplace leader and a large portion of folks will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Lincony
Comment…