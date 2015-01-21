Zimbabwe’s worst bus disasters

Death is,as has often been said, the sable smoke that vanishes the flame. Lives have been lost needlessly on our roads and families have had to grapple with the mental torture of losing their loved ones.

Sometimes it has been human error and at other moments a case of our dilapidated roads whose rehabilitation is long overdue.

NewsDay has compiled accidents that shocked Zimbabwe and are now being recalled as a form of advocacy for the government to revisit the issue of road infrastructure and road safety.

We reminiscence the 1982 Dande fatal accident that killed 61 farmers and many others of similar impact that we list below