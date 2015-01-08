Mungoshi on road to recovery

THE now born-again prolific writer Charles Mungoshi (67), who went into a coma three years ago after a stroke that reportedly severely affected his nervous system leading to the shrinking of his brain, is on the mend.



NUNURAI JENA

OWN CORRESPONDENT

The miraculous recovery has seen the legendary writer completely regaining his memory although he still has to recover his full voice.

According to Jesesi, his wife of 44 years, Mungoshi’s recovery significantly improved when he started attending Christ Embassy church in Chitungwiza last November.

“Mungoshi’s recovery even surprised us, but you know as a believer I know nothing is impossible with God,” Jesesi told NewsDay. “I knew deep down my heart that God is not yet through with vaMungoshi and his sickness was not unto death. He started going to church last November and he has never looked back.”

The supernatural element now being witnessed in Mungoshi’s life has lived with Jesesi throughout their marriage.

Jesesi spoke about her husband and his work last year. She said her husband was a prophetic writer and there was something supernatural about Mungoshi that the world did not know.

“I saw it a long time ago that he has a prophetic element in most of his books especially in the book Kunyarara Hakusi Kutaura, where he predicted the character to die in an accident and it came out as he wrote in real life,” Jesesi said.

“One day in 1976, Mungoshi told me that he had seen a vision of a person on a motorbike being knocked down by a car. That very day, we saw someone on a motorbike being knocked down and he died on the spot.”

Mungoshi was arguably one of the best writers in the country, and is known for his great works including the once-banned Coming of the Dry Season.

His works include short stories and novels in both Shona and English, dating back to the liberation struggle in the 1970s.

Writing runs in the Mungoshi family. Farayi and Charles Jnr were now full-time writers like their father. Charles Jnr has published a collection of short stories titled Candle Light Thoughts.

Mungoshi has 13 works which include two Commonwealth Writers Prize award winners, Walking Still and the Setting Sun and the Rolling World, One Day Long Ago, Waiting for the Rain, Coming of the Dry Season, Makunun’unu Maodzamoyo, Kunyarara Hakusi Kutaura and plays Inongova Njakenjake and the Milkman Doesn’t Only Deliver Milk.

