Only imbeciles will believe Mugabe is a goblin: Chidyausiku

CHIEF justice Godfrey Chidyausiku yesterday put the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to task to explain whether it was constitutional for the State to prosecute politicians for name-calling the Head of State “Gamatox” or “weevil” while addressing political rallies.
CHARLES LAITON
SENIOR COURT REPORTER
Justice Chidyausiku made the statement in apparent reference to the case against former Nyanga North MP Douglas Mwonzora, who stands accused of labelling President Robert Mugabe a “goblin”, during a rally held in Nyanga 2009.
“Politicians call each other names such as weevils and Gamatox, are you suggesting that you prosecute people for that?” Justice Chidyausiku asked the
Prosecutor-General’s representative Admore Nyazamba.
“If somebody calls the President a weevil or Gamatox, are you going to prosecute that person? It is part of the trade of politics. Why are you bringing such matters to the Constitutional Court? The President is not a goblin and we all know that. Why should the law bother itself about it? You have to be an imbecile to believe that the President is a goblin.”
But Nyazamba said in Mwonzora’s case, he had allegedly labelled the Head of State a goblin which “feeds on human blood”.
“The statement causes ridicule to the President who is viewed as a monster, bad person who causes problems and feeds on human blood. This is why the State insists that the statement constitutes an offence,” Nyazamba said.
However, Mwonzora’s lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, who appeared together with former ICT minister, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, argued that Mwonzora’s statements did not constitute an offence, adding the statements were subjective and meaningless since Mugabe was not a goblin.
In the same speech, Mwonzora is alleged to have castigated Mugabe’s alleged bad governance, thieving, arrest of innocent individuals and the taking-away of their property.
The State further alleges Mwonzora also undermined police authority.
Nyarayi Makanyarara
Kushaya basa. Inga tese tinoswera tichingotuka tuka wani. It doesn’t take anything away from the President. Case in point Obama has been called a lot of names but is still the most powerful man in the world and doesn’t pay attention to this nonsense.
bigggy
point of correction # putin is the most powerful man
Chief Mola
The ‘head’ of state in question is himself a loose canon when it comes to insaulting other people. Recently he labelled Didymus Mutasa a ‘braying ass’, ‘an idiot’, ‘a gamatox’, etc. Hurling insults like a Bren. I think that language vindicates Mwonzora’s observation and suspicion that this old man could be a goblin. The honourable judge erred when he suggested that if one believes mugabe is a goblin then one is an imbecile.
Hacha Ndizvo Dr
Moreover to insult is a constitutional right.
senator
Dictatorship differs from leadership! Simple
Qawe laMaqawe
Chidyausiku be careful and very careful or you shall be labelled a Mujuru loyalist and you know what that means. Surprisingly he comes from the Far East and his first statements are “he is insane, a stray ass” to Didymus Mutasa and the same NPA doesn’t charge him….Zanu iyi haina nyadzi kana imwe zvayo
Agoblin is a goblin
kuti haasi here. one day you get closer to where this ancient and heavily fossilised living ancestor will be seated then you will realise that truly he is no longer human but some kind of goblin or tokoloshi.
Truth
Name calling is no insult, in karanga, we call it kunemera, as such a normal adult should not be induly bothered.
matilda
It pleases to note that we still have some chief justice who cares about upholding the law in the country.Lets hope he will keep his job.Tsvangirai akanzi chii namugabe pachake.Zvaari iye shasha yekunemera/kutukirira.Mutasa akanzii?Good at wasting state resources.There is no case.Give us a break.
Donato
Iye Mugabe nezuro pano aiti kuna Mutasa idhongi! ah! nyika yedu iyi! inga inotongwa nepwere chaidzo!
skippy 007
If you call others names whats wrong with you getting your fair share?
Veritas
Who qualifies to be an advocate? Help me understand. Mr Nelson Chamisa qualified as a lawyer just a few months ago! Has he already risen to be an advocate, or perhaps the term is used to describe one who speaks on behalf of another?
Command Center
Advocate Nelson Chamisa, ahh ndashamisika, same as Advocate George Bizos, so early???
Mujulu
Robert Goblin Mugabe
Central Scrutinizer
I believe right thinking goblins will be dismayed at this unfair comparison!
Abbey
a
