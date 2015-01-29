Only imbeciles will believe Mugabe is a goblin: Chidyausiku

By newsday
- January 29, 2015

CHIEF justice Godfrey Chidyausiku yesterday put the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to task to explain whether it was constitutional for the State to prosecute politicians for name-calling the Head of State “Gamatox” or “weevil” while addressing political rallies.

CHARLES LAITON
SENIOR COURT REPORTER

Justice Chidyausiku made the statement in apparent reference to the case against former Nyanga North MP Douglas Mwonzora, who stands accused of labelling President Robert Mugabe a “goblin”, during a rally held in Nyanga 2009.

“Politicians call each other names such as weevils and Gamatox, are you suggesting that you prosecute people for that?” Justice Chidyausiku asked the
Prosecutor-General’s representative Admore Nyazamba.

“If somebody calls the President a weevil or Gamatox, are you going to prosecute that person? It is part of the trade of politics. Why are you bringing such matters to the Constitutional Court? The President is not a goblin and we all know that. Why should the law bother itself about it? You have to be an imbecile to believe that the President is a goblin.”

But Nyazamba said in Mwonzora’s case, he had allegedly labelled the Head of State a goblin which “feeds on human blood”.

“The statement causes ridicule to the President who is viewed as a monster, bad person who causes problems and feeds on human blood. This is why the State insists that the statement constitutes an offence,” Nyazamba said.

However, Mwonzora’s lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, who appeared together with former ICT minister, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, argued that Mwonzora’s statements did not constitute an offence, adding the statements were subjective and meaningless since Mugabe was not a goblin.

In the same speech, Mwonzora is alleged to have castigated Mugabe’s alleged bad governance, thieving, arrest of innocent individuals and the taking-away of their property.

The State further alleges Mwonzora also undermined police authority.

Related posts:

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault
Isiphala seNkosi/Zunde raMambo pays dividend for Forestry Commission
Muzorewa to appoint opposition to Cabinet
EU presses for political reforms
African traditional leaders back Chief Ndiweni
Mwenezi village head poisons village dogs, chickens over dead goat

16 Comments

  1. Nyarayi Makanyarara

    Kushaya basa. Inga tese tinoswera tichingotuka tuka wani. It doesn’t take anything away from the President. Case in point Obama has been called a lot of names but is still the most powerful man in the world and doesn’t pay attention to this nonsense.

    Reply

    1. bigggy

      point of correction # putin is the most powerful man

      Reply

  2. Chief Mola

    The ‘head’ of state in question is himself a loose canon when it comes to insaulting other people. Recently he labelled Didymus Mutasa a ‘braying ass’, ‘an idiot’, ‘a gamatox’, etc. Hurling insults like a Bren. I think that language vindicates Mwonzora’s observation and suspicion that this old man could be a goblin. The honourable judge erred when he suggested that if one believes mugabe is a goblin then one is an imbecile.

    Reply

    1. Hacha Ndizvo Dr

      Moreover to insult is a constitutional right.

      Reply

  3. senator

    Dictatorship differs from leadership! Simple

    Reply

  4. Qawe laMaqawe

    Chidyausiku be careful and very careful or you shall be labelled a Mujuru loyalist and you know what that means. Surprisingly he comes from the Far East and his first statements are “he is insane, a stray ass” to Didymus Mutasa and the same NPA doesn’t charge him….Zanu iyi haina nyadzi kana imwe zvayo

    Reply

  5. Agoblin is a goblin

    kuti haasi here. one day you get closer to where this ancient and heavily fossilised living ancestor will be seated then you will realise that truly he is no longer human but some kind of goblin or tokoloshi.

    Reply

    1. Truth

      Name calling is no insult, in karanga, we call it kunemera, as such a normal adult should not be induly bothered.

      Reply

  6. matilda

    It pleases to note that we still have some chief justice who cares about upholding the law in the country.Lets hope he will keep his job.Tsvangirai akanzi chii namugabe pachake.Zvaari iye shasha yekunemera/kutukirira.Mutasa akanzii?Good at wasting state resources.There is no case.Give us a break.

    Reply

  7. Donato

    Iye Mugabe nezuro pano aiti kuna Mutasa idhongi! ah! nyika yedu iyi! inga inotongwa nepwere chaidzo!

    Reply

  8. skippy 007

    If you call others names whats wrong with you getting your fair share?

    Reply

  9. Veritas

    Who qualifies to be an advocate? Help me understand. Mr Nelson Chamisa qualified as a lawyer just a few months ago! Has he already risen to be an advocate, or perhaps the term is used to describe one who speaks on behalf of another?

    Reply

    1. Command Center

      Advocate Nelson Chamisa, ahh ndashamisika, same as Advocate George Bizos, so early???

      Reply

  10. Mujulu

    Robert Goblin Mugabe

    Reply

  11. Central Scrutinizer

    I believe right thinking goblins will be dismayed at this unfair comparison!

    Reply

  12. Abbey

    a
    Awesome site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get advice from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Cheers!
    read the article : How To Lock Files In 10 Minutes And Still Look Your Best fast silver wolf

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *