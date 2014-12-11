Recycling yes-men won’t lift Zimbabwe

THE firing of ex-Vice-President Joice Mujuru and eight Cabinet ministers by President Robert Mugabe could not have come at an opportune time, but the President must ensure all unproductive ministers get the sack to improve the welfare of the majority.
NewsDay Editorial
The fact that Mujuru and the ministers were fired under the ruse of fanning factionalism in Zanu PF and incompetence is enough to show that Mugabe is not really concerned about the economy, but only his welfare.
Otherwise how else will Zimbabweans understand the connection between fanning factionalism and incompetence on the part of the dismissed ministers?
While we congratulate new Vice-Presidents — outgoing Justice minister Emmerson Mnangagwa and ex-diplomat Phelekezela Mphoko — we believe Mugabe must ensure that his actions are consistent and not just use his authority to settle scores as is the case in this scenario.
The goings-on in Zanu PF only confirms that the firing of Mujuru and the eight ministers had nothing to do with ineptitude, unless the entire Cabinet had been dissolved.
This implies that as long as one doesn’t question the status quo, they are safe and retain their ministerial positions all their life. This is a sad development. In fact, it is tragic.
It is a fact that Zimbabweans are keen to quickly see the back of almost all the faces in government given the fact that collectively they have failed to turn around the fortunes of the country resulting in untold suffering among the people while they swim in unexplained wealth.
Hence, if Mugabe is to salvage his legacy he must fire non-performers at this week’s Cabinet reshuffle to improve the welfare of millions of Zimbabweans reeling in poverty.
Under normal circumstances, Zimbabweans would have welcomed the firing of these ministers for alleged incompetence. Our contention, however, is that these were only targeted because they were allegedly working on wresting power from Mugabe.
It is not difficult to tell who is incompetent or not because the performances of their ministries should be used as an index.
Mugabe should also act against corruption and make sure that the remaining three or so years are used to gain the confidence of the majority and the outside world keen to assist Zimbabwe deal with its tattered image by arresting all those involved.
It is not enough to label ex-Energy minister Dzikamai Mavhaire and his deputy Munacho Mutezo, and refrain from prosecuting them among all others involved in the sordid deeds across the board. Selective application of the law should stop, forthwith.
Regrettably, Zanu PF secretary for Women’s Affairs First Grace had embarked on a vilification campaign against Mujuru and her perceived allies accusing her of gross corruption. The challenge to Mugabe though is why doesn’t he carry out an audit of his entire Cabinet and tell the nation who among them is really clean?
Mugabe should also do a skills audit to determine the efficiency of those ministers who survived the purge in terms of their government business.
It would not be surprising that none of them is, yet the majority are just part of his recycled deadwood because they are “yes–men”.
Okech
Mr Editor. You are asking the impossible? If what you are asking did not happen in 34 years there can be no change in 4 years? Performance measurement requires agreed performance targets. Unless you were privy to them then you can ask for an audit?
vision
Zim politics is so sad it brings tears to the eye
Amon
If it’s so easy to earn so many thousands of dollars by simply visiting your so called domain why are you not just quietly enriching yourself by visiting it yourself? What is your motive? I don’t trust you. Just make the money quietly by visiting your domain.
Deadwood Cabinet
Capt. Mugabe rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
mbudzi
The solution is Mugabe must leave and put Munangagwa in his place. He will move the country forward. He is not ruthless as we are made to believe, how can a ruthless person advocate for the removal of the death penalty from our laws. Maybe he was but we are now looking at the future. Munangagwa has seen it all over the 34 years Zimbabwe has been deteriorating and rotting, he knows what to do to correct what Mugabe doesn’t want to do for the country to wake up.
bantubonke mthakathi
It is disingenuous to sympathize with Mujuru and the fired gang because all contributed immensely to what Mugabe is today . If you make a devil , it shall surely consume you one day . We would understand if they were harassed for standing with the suffering masses , but instead they were fired for trying to be a clone of Bob . Surely if the fish`s head is rotten , there is no fish to talk about . Bob does not believe in collective leadership hence there has never been and will never be positive and tangible change in zim and its people lives.
Rabvu
So this is it Zimbabweans millions of people being tossed by one man and his wife. We are a bunch of cowards and that is the reason why Zimbabwe’s economy has fallen whilst Mugabe and his allies are belly full. Itai Dzamara stood up against Mugabe and the nation didn’t support him. Kare taisiita wani mastrike and our grievances were being met when did that spirit die down my fellow Zimbabweans let’s stand up for our rights and boot the Czar and his wife away and feed them to lions and cheetah in our game reserves
Stokononzi
Indeed we are cowards or we are a gratefully happy lot busy tilling our land reform acquired farms. Meanwhile the cabinet has never been known for anything but rubber stamping Mugabe’s ideas.
