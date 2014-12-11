Recycling yes-men won’t lift Zimbabwe

THE firing of ex-Vice-President Joice Mujuru and eight Cabinet ministers by President Robert Mugabe could not have come at an opportune time, but the President must ensure all unproductive ministers get the sack to improve the welfare of the majority.

The fact that Mujuru and the ministers were fired under the ruse of fanning factionalism in Zanu PF and incompetence is enough to show that Mugabe is not really concerned about the economy, but only his welfare.

Otherwise how else will Zimbabweans understand the connection between fanning factionalism and incompetence on the part of the dismissed ministers?

While we congratulate new Vice-Presidents — outgoing Justice minister Emmerson Mnangagwa and ex-diplomat Phelekezela Mphoko — we believe Mugabe must ensure that his actions are consistent and not just use his authority to settle scores as is the case in this scenario.

The goings-on in Zanu PF only confirms that the firing of Mujuru and the eight ministers had nothing to do with ineptitude, unless the entire Cabinet had been dissolved.

This implies that as long as one doesn’t question the status quo, they are safe and retain their ministerial positions all their life. This is a sad development. In fact, it is tragic.

It is a fact that Zimbabweans are keen to quickly see the back of almost all the faces in government given the fact that collectively they have failed to turn around the fortunes of the country resulting in untold suffering among the people while they swim in unexplained wealth.

Hence, if Mugabe is to salvage his legacy he must fire non-performers at this week’s Cabinet reshuffle to improve the welfare of millions of Zimbabweans reeling in poverty.

Under normal circumstances, Zimbabweans would have welcomed the firing of these ministers for alleged incompetence. Our contention, however, is that these were only targeted because they were allegedly working on wresting power from Mugabe.

It is not difficult to tell who is incompetent or not because the performances of their ministries should be used as an index.

Mugabe should also act against corruption and make sure that the remaining three or so years are used to gain the confidence of the majority and the outside world keen to assist Zimbabwe deal with its tattered image by arresting all those involved.

It is not enough to label ex-Energy minister Dzikamai Mavhaire and his deputy Munacho Mutezo, and refrain from prosecuting them among all others involved in the sordid deeds across the board. Selective application of the law should stop, forthwith.

Regrettably, Zanu PF secretary for Women’s Affairs First Grace had embarked on a vilification campaign against Mujuru and her perceived allies accusing her of gross corruption. The challenge to Mugabe though is why doesn’t he carry out an audit of his entire Cabinet and tell the nation who among them is really clean?

Mugabe should also do a skills audit to determine the efficiency of those ministers who survived the purge in terms of their government business.

It would not be surprising that none of them is, yet the majority are just part of his recycled deadwood because they are “yes–men”.

