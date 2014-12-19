Chitungwiza girlfriend killer Pritchard Zimondi found guilty

A CHITUNGWIZA man, Pritchard Zimondi, who two years ago stabbed and killed his girlfriend, Monalisa Chinomona, after the latter had refused to bed him, was yesterday convicted at the High Court of murder with constructive intent and will be sentenced today.
CHARLES LAITON
SENIOR COURT REPORTER
High Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera said Zimondi’s defence was marred with inconsistencies and cunning witnesses bent on misleading the court.
Justice Mwayera also castigated Zimondi’s mother, Grace, for misrepresenting facts in court all in a bid to save her son.
“His demeanour (Pritchard) was not candid in court . . . his mother, Grace Zimondi, did not assist the situation either and in a bid to assist her son, she overstretched her testimony much to the detriment of her son,” Justice Mwayera said.
“Grace’s version (of the narration of events on the fateful day) is understandable given that she is a mother. She wanted to vouch for her son. She, however, did not impress the court as a truthful witness because she wanted the court to believe that her son and the late Monalisa would sleep over at each other’s house in co-habiting style, which cannot be believed.”
The court further said Pritchard’s aunt, Julia Chineka, was the only “highly excitable witness” who despite all odds, was the one who told the court that the pair of panties and a lady’s bra that were recovered in Pritchard’s possession were new items.
Justice Mwayera said all other witnesses including Pritchard himself told the court that the items were second-hand clothes.
The judge said although the case was premised on circumstantial evidence, it was clear that Pritchard was at the scene of the crime and responsible for the murder of his girlfriend.
Addressing the court in aggravation, prosecutor Editor Mavuto urged the court to consider a lengthy custodial sentence, arguing the murder was committed in a most callous, cruel and brutal manner.
Mavuto said Chinomona died a painful death, taking into account the number of stab wounds that perforated the lungs and the heart.
The late Chinomona was on April 24 last year stabbed 15 times all over her body by Pritchard, who later left her lifeless body in a pool of blood with a knife stuck in her chest as he disappeared from the scene.
The incident occurred at the late Chinomona’s family home in Unit K, Seke, in Chitungwiza. Zimondi is represented by Norman Mugiya.
asylum
Is Pritchard Zimondi related to Paradzai Zimondi?
lilyfox
True Makepekepe
Mugiya ndiye aimirira Macheso futi kauyu.
Saka dzine mbiri paMakoni apo! kkkkkk
Gumbura
Anombonochengetwa kubasa kwasekuru vake kuno kwatiri kuChikulaz!
Unoidii
……. stabbed and killed his girlfriend, Monalisa Chinomona, after the latter
had refused to bed him, was yesterday convicted at the High Court of
murder with constructive intent…. I dont get this, is it not attempted rape. How was the intention constructive. I thought beating a man to death in the hope of chastising him for maybe theft would constitute an example of such not this attempted rape case that led to murder. Judges and law experts help us. More so 15 stab wounds!!!! haiii.
Cde Hondo
Finally, azonyura mfana uyu.
Gladys-May
Finally! RIP Mona.
Gerald Stilts
