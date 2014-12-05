BBA Hotshots ‘Don’t burst my bubble!’

AS Biggie played some fine-sounding tunes in the background, the likes of Butterphly danced along happily, singing here and there. She was put off by Macky2 who “burst her bubble” by telling her that she was making noise and had to keep quiet.

Macky2 had been making his breakfast in the kitchen — the same old standard breakfast of his which is mainly noodles and peas.

The rapper shared his meal with Tayo who was grateful for the gesture as he was very hungry. When Macky2 dished out his own serving, he took his plate to the bedroom, sat on a bed and dug in.

Butterphly had been dancing and singing, but unfortunately, not to the taste of Macky2 who told her rudely that she was making noise. Butterphly snapped at him, telling him not to burst her bubble by telling her such as he wasn’t even supposed to be eating in the bedroom. Butterphly told him that he could have gone out to the garden or just stayed in the kitchen instead of bothering her in the bedroom.

Macky2 did not fight back and instead munched on. We thought he had accepted that he may have been wrong, but this wasn’t the case as he asked JJ if some people were cranky today. JJ ignored him and continued with getting dressed. Butterphly also ignored Macky2 when he asked her if she was indeed in a bad mood.— BBA

