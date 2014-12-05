BBA Hotshots ‘Don’t burst my bubble!’

By newsday
- December 5, 2014

AS Biggie played some fine-sounding tunes in the background, the likes of Butterphly danced along happily, singing here and there. She was put off by Macky2 who “burst her bubble” by telling her that she was making noise and had to keep quiet.

Macky2 had been making his breakfast in the kitchen — the same old standard breakfast of his which is mainly noodles and peas.

The rapper shared his meal with Tayo who was grateful for the gesture as he was very hungry. When Macky2 dished out his own serving, he took his plate to the bedroom, sat on a bed and dug in.

Butterphly had been dancing and singing, but unfortunately, not to the taste of Macky2 who told her rudely that she was making noise. Butterphly snapped at him, telling him not to burst her bubble by telling her such as he wasn’t even supposed to be eating in the bedroom. Butterphly told him that he could have gone out to the garden or just stayed in the kitchen instead of bothering her in the bedroom.

Macky2 did not fight back and instead munched on. We thought he had accepted that he may have been wrong, but this wasn’t the case as he asked JJ if some people were cranky today. JJ ignored him and continued with getting dressed. Butterphly also ignored Macky2 when he asked her if she was indeed in a bad mood.— BBA

Classifieds.co.zw

Cars

Electronics

Building Supplies

Services

Property, Houses

Dating

Home, Garden

Vehicle Parts

Commercial Supplies

Health, Beauty

Jobs

Groceries

Webdev

Domains

Hosting & Email

Cloud Servers

Websites

Shopping Carts

Web Security

Paynow

Utility Bills

Wifi Hotspots

Airtime

Broadband

Phone

Tuition Fees

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


36 Comments

  1. Staci Bieber

    I just want to mention I am beginner to blogs and definitely liked this blog. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You surely come with wonderful stories. Appreciate it for sharing with us your blog.

    Reply

  2. John Deere Service Manuals

    oh well, online promotion also takes a lot of work just like offline promotion of products and services“

    Reply

  3. click homepage

    I have figured out some essential things through your blog post. One other point I would like to mention is that there are various games out there designed especially for toddler age children. They contain pattern identification, colors, family pets, and models. These usually focus on familiarization instead of memorization. This makes children engaged without having the experience like they are studying. Thanks

    Reply

  4. urban fashion tv

    Good site you have got here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like yours nowadays. I really appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!

    Reply

  5. learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons

    An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who was doing a little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner because I discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this topic here on your web site.

    Reply

  6. who was I in my past lives?

    Do you believe past life hypnosis? Do you think is reincarnation real?

    Reply

  7. My PeoplePerHour gig

    I like it whenever people get together and share thoughts. Great site, stick with it.

    Reply

  8. dankwoods

    Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I can’t subscribe to it. Is there anybody else getting the same RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanx!

    Reply

  9. uglypetsbay

    I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something not enough people are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy I found this during my hunt for something relating to this.

    Reply

  10. we buy houses phoenix

    Right here is the perfect webpage for anybody who really wants to understand this topic. You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject which has been discussed for a long time. Excellent stuff, just wonderful.

    Reply

  11. old cracked journal

    I must thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this site. I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my very own site now 😉

    Reply

  12. Decolonization

    Hi there! This post could not be written much better! Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He continually kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

  13. san antonio mail center

    Great web site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing like yours these days. I seriously appreciate people like you! Take care!!

    Reply

  14. visit website

    Aw, this was a very good post. Finding the time and actual effort to make a top notch article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.

    Reply

  15. Dankwoods

    Spot on with this write-up, I really think this website needs much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read through more, thanks for the advice.

    Reply

  16. sport singapore sg

    There’s definately a lot to find out about this issue. I really like all of the points you have made.

    Reply

  17. Slot Online Indonesia 2019

    I have figured out some important things through your blog post. One other thing I would like to convey is that there are many games out there designed mainly for preschool age little ones. They involve pattern recognition, colors, animals, and styles. These commonly focus on familiarization rather than memorization. This helps to keep little kids engaged without having the experience like they are studying. Thanks

    Reply

  18. Formaggi tipici toscani

    Wonderful article! We are linking to this particularly great post on our site. Keep up the great writing.

    Reply

  19. caribou coffee

    You should take part in a contest for one of the greatest sites on the net. I am going to highly recommend this site!

    Reply

  20. Suricata rules

    Good blog post. I certainly appreciate this website. Thanks!

    Reply

  21. Payoneer Affiliate Program

    Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering problems with your RSS. I don’t understand why I cannot join it. Is there anyone else getting identical RSS problems? Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanx.

    Reply

  22. Travellers cantik

    Everything is very open with a really clear clarification of the challenges. It was definitely informative. Your website is useful. Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

  23. home grow herb and vegetable

    Excellent blog you have here.. It’s difficult to find quality writing like yours these days. I seriously appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!

    Reply

  24. Sale Conferenze a Roma

    I was able to find good information from your content.

    Reply

  25. Sale Conferenze a Milano

    Hello! I just would like to offer you a huge thumbs up for the great information you’ve got right here on this post. I am coming back to your blog for more soon.

    Reply

  26. silicone baking mats

    I was able to find good advice from your content.

    Reply

  27. silicone baking mats

    Saved as a favorite, I love your web site.

    Reply

  28. learning chess at 40

    Cant wait to read more of your blog, it really helps expand my knowledge

    Reply

  29. tiktokbeats

    Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

    Reply

  30. bridge thegap

    That is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information… Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!

    Reply

  31. Articair official

    There is definately a great deal to learn about this subject. I like all of the points you’ve made.

    Reply

  32. legit cryptocurrency investment sites

    Very good post! We are linking to this particularly great post on our website. Keep up the great writing.

    Reply

  33. Master Visa

    An interesting discussion is worth comment. I do think that you ought to write more about this issue, it may not be a taboo matter but generally people don’t speak about such issues. To the next! Many thanks!

    Reply

  34. apps download for windows 10

    I was able to find good advice from your content.

    Reply

  35. app for pc download

    Excellent blog you have got here.. It’s difficult to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!

    Reply

  36. free games download for windows 8

    Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *