MSU student jailed for circulating ‘O’ Level re-sit paper

A 22-YEAR-OLD Midlands State University student who was in possession and circulated the November 2014 “O” Level Mathematics Paper 2 which was re-set after the first one leaked was slapped with a 12-month jail sentence by a Chitungwiza magistrate on Friday.

VIMBAI MARUFU

Own Correspondent

Kudakwashe Zvimbvatu was charged jointly with Jordan Mutesva (28), both from Unit P, Seke, on their own plea of guilty.

Presiding Magistrate Lazarus Murendo suspended four months of their sentence on condition of good behaviour for five years.

In passing sentence, magistrate Murendo said the offence was very serious because the paper was a replacement after the first paper leaked.

“The leakage of exams is a major concern for the whole country as the whole education system is now in question yet it used to be the envy of every country,” Murendo said in his ruling.

“The relevant authorities may face expulsion because of this and certificates in this country are now subject to scrutiny hence it’s imperative that you both get a custodial sentence.”

Zvimbvatu, who is now in his fourth year at the Midlands State University where he is studying Marketing Management, begged the court to be lenient with him so that he could finish his studies.

Prosecutor Edmund Ndambakuwa told the court that on November 26, Zvimbvatu and Mutesva gained access to “O” Level examination Mathematics paper which was to be written the following day. The court heard that the paper was a re-sit after the first paper leaked.

Upon receiving the paper from one Christopher Kadira who is still at large, they started distributing the papers to Form 4 students.

On November 27, police received information that one of the students, Chido Rumano, was in possession of the paper after receiving it from the two accused persons which led to her arrest.

Rumano then told the police that the two accused persons were the source of the examination papers, leading to their arrest as well.

The paper was taken the Zimbabwe School Examination council board who confirmed that the recovered paper was the same as the November 2014 re-sit paper.

