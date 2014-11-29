MSU student jailed for circulating ‘O’ Level re-sit paper

By newsday
- November 29, 2014

A 22-YEAR-OLD Midlands State University student who was in possession and circulated the November 2014 “O” Level Mathematics Paper 2 which was re-set after the first one leaked was slapped with a 12-month jail sentence by a Chitungwiza magistrate on Friday.

VIMBAI MARUFU
Own Correspondent

Kudakwashe Zvimbvatu was charged jointly with Jordan Mutesva (28), both from Unit P, Seke, on their own plea of guilty.

Presiding Magistrate Lazarus Murendo suspended four months of their sentence on condition of good behaviour for five years.

In passing sentence, magistrate Murendo said the offence was very serious because the paper was a replacement after the first paper leaked.

“The leakage of exams is a major concern for the whole country as the whole education system is now in question yet it used to be the envy of every country,” Murendo said in his ruling.

“The relevant authorities may face expulsion because of this and certificates in this country are now subject to scrutiny hence it’s imperative that you both get a custodial sentence.”

Zvimbvatu, who is now in his fourth year at the Midlands State University where he is studying Marketing Management, begged the court to be lenient with him so that he could finish his studies.

Prosecutor Edmund Ndambakuwa told the court that on November 26, Zvimbvatu and Mutesva gained access to “O” Level examination Mathematics paper which was to be written the following day. The court heard that the paper was a re-sit after the first paper leaked.

Upon receiving the paper from one Christopher Kadira who is still at large, they started distributing the papers to Form 4 students.

On November 27, police received information that one of the students, Chido Rumano, was in possession of the paper after receiving it from the two accused persons which led to her arrest.

Rumano then told the police that the two accused persons were the source of the examination papers, leading to their arrest as well.

The paper was taken the Zimbabwe School Examination council board who confirmed that the recovered paper was the same as the November 2014 re-sit paper.

    1. ndaziva

      Asi ndiwe mumwe uno distributor ma exam papers? Mari yaunotaura inobvepi? Mapurisa sungai munhu.

      Reply

    2. charm

      if u are really making that money i dont believe u wld want to share that info.

      Reply

  2. BaEbenezer

    Every system in Zim s now corrupt to the bone. To cleanse our country we must get rid of the oldman and hs bunch of greedy cronies, zim sinking every minute. TIME FOR REGIME CHANGE!

    Reply

  3. Stingray

    Here we go round the old mulberry tree rpt 3x we all fall down! Does anyone out there remember this nursery rhyme kkkkkkkkkk

    Reply

  4. Chenjerai Hove

    I used to teach and mark O- and A-level language and literature papers many years ago. It was unimaginable that anyone except the marker could have access to the papers. When we were marking, we were usually totally secluded from contact with other people. Exam papers at the exam centres were delivered sealed, and we, as invigilators, had to open them in front of the students and independent observers. But now because of corruption, all the exam papers are easily obtainable from Mbare Musika. Even PhD degrees are easily available for anyone who can pay. What an education system! What a country!

    Reply

  5. Please ths papers has bar codes can you tracy the bar codes of the paper you can get where it leaked from , in addition to that remember zimsec has no good machines to print ths whole papers there are helped by sent publisher to do so ,tracy root of it

    L

    Reply

  6. victor

    its not them only, the drivers who are send with papers are the one to investigate, all towns near Harare the paper was being sold like apples. the first paper which leaked was better than this one. iri paper two rakasemesa hama dzangu dzakarwadziwa even science paper 2 kkkkkkkkkk. i tried to give a tip off but they ignored

    Reply

  7. karoi

    Karoi

    The Provincial education office

    Tatamburawo kuno with so called the DEOs. They are selling confirmation of employment letters at $1.00 each. If yu find their offices closed ukatsvaga rako havabvumi kusign they force yu to buy theirs. If they don change tichavataura nemazita.

    Reply

    1. Amon Gwatidzo

      Kari u don’t have the names. U are just speculating . Y don’t U name and shame them once., if U know them by name. Just shut up mhani

      Reply

  8. Mudhar'a

    Something must be wrong kuZimsec uko.Heads must roll.how can exams leak like that.saka zvichafambiswa sei zvomoti raka leaka zve.

    Reply

  9. apple

    war veterans are now in charge of zimsec.

    Reply

  10. Chikepe Ndee Ndee

    even your own death can leak in this former British colony

    Reply

  11. cnm

    they must face harsh penalties 5 years in prison

    Reply

  12. Zvinorwadza vanyori

    moyo wangu warwadza hazviite izvi. this is now above abnormal situation. zvotoda kuti gvt ifunge patsva vanhu vari ku Zimsec nemaHeadmaster gore rino mukasatenga ndege hamuna musoro. dai vaChinamasa vatoshandisa that strategy to rise funds for gvt.

    Reply

  13. Ethando Yami

    Ridiculous. These people need help. http://Www.ethando.com will help them find a job because ZIMSEC has lost credibility

    Reply

  14. Mr Ncube

    How can someone get a mere year for inconveniencing the whole country. That is why it keeps on happening. Everyone should wake the fuck up.

    Reply

  15. Bhinikwa

    This paper is doing injustic to this story. Please give us full details of the investigation otherwise the big fish are hiding behind these small boys who have been arrested. From which centre did this paper leak, it must be told. Who dispatched that batch when, who signed for it. When it was opened, was the seal present? follow the bar code system & expose the rot. The problem is that big people are being protected here. They gained access to the paper? How? Where? Where are they from? Its just said MSU Student, were was the crime committed from? This missing guy has a registered cellphone. Get hold of his no.s & address? he can be caught. I smell a rat here

    Reply

  16. Gerry

    Cleanse the education ministry down to headmasters.Dokora should be fired since he does not want toshow remorse of his ffailure.

    Reply

  18. squiver

    thats not good..we’re deceiving ourselves..say NO to cheating!

    Reply

  20. Gamatox

    Everything in Zim is fucked up. After congress, the president needs to do a thorough reshuffle and put the right people in offices. The folllowing should be fired: Dokora, Bimha, Mavhaire, Mutezo, Nhema, Chinamasa, Mabuwa, Hungwe. We need efficient administrators irregardless of political orientation. Mangoma did a great job when he was a Minister. So did Chamisa, Mudzuri, Biti, Mashakada etc.

    Reply

  21. Petros Magomazi

    Adii hake Dokora. Arikumbo mhanya nezve congress. Zanu is pepertually in electio mode, so the ministers have no time to run public programmes properly.

    Reply

  22. fff

    Leaking € Rigging $ NIKUV

    Reply

  23. jojo

    nxiiii saka hapasisina dzidzo ka apa.toti vakanyora hapana zvavakanyora futi here nokuti mapapers acho anongo poya pese pese. ese aka leakers zvawo. hahahahaha zimbabwe. ndapa kutenga saka vanhu varikutenga ma certificates ka muzimbabwe coz the system is rotten.

    Reply

