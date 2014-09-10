Zifa host Caf C course

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is holding a Caf C licence coaching course in the Eastern Region to introduce eligible Level 4 coaches into the Caf licencing system.
SPORTS REPORTER
The course commenced on Monday at Mutare Polytechnic and it will run until September 17.
Sports and Recreation Commission director-general Colonel Charles Nhemachena (Rtd) will officially open the course tomorrow morning.
Local instructors Maxwell Takaendesa and Sammy Mavhenyengwa will be conducting the lessons during the nine-day-long programme. Coaching courses are among the various initiatives regularly rolled out by the local football governing body, Zifa, to promote development of the local game from grassroots level up to the elite league.
Zifa chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze and the association’s board member responsible for development, John Phiri, will also grace the official opening ceremony to further demonstrate the mother body’s commitment to the development cause, according to Zifa’s official website www.zifa.org.zw
