Kleptocracy replacing democracy

THE extent of corruption in Zimbabwe has now assumed staggering proportions, and is still getting worse.
NewsDay Editorial
Would-be thieves and fraudsters see that nothing substantial has been done and is being done, taking this as a cue to continue on their criminal path scot-free.
Yesterday, we reported of a shocking scandal where a dubious or shady company involved in – of all businesses – supermarket retailing was awarded – of all tenders – the contract to refurbish buildings and supply medical equipment to Mnene Mission Hospital in Mberengwa, Midlands province.
This famous once thriving hospital – which treated freedom fighters during the liberation war at great risk from the Rhodesian army, but survived against great hardships – has fallen into dilapidation because of gross derelict of duty and grand theft. Responsible people, in particular the government, should hang their heads in shame.
Classifieds.co.zw
According to the reports, hospital authorities were summoned by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Tuesday to explain how a tender was awarded after it emerged that the company, with the unlikely name of Food Miles, had failed to complete the project since 2011.
Mberengwa district medical officer Nyachowe Chandiwana told the committee that Food Miles had been awarded other tenders in 2011 to supply X-ray equipment worth $180 000 and an X-ray processor costing $40 000, but only delivered the equipment last month.
As if this was not scandalous enough, both machines broke down after being used for one day – yes, one day! – resulting in patients being referred to Zvishavane, Gweru and even as far as Bulawayo.
Said the Parliamentary committee chairperson Ruth Labode: “There is serious fraud and flouting of tender procedures here and we cannot talk to a supermarket manager when we are discussing issues of construction and hospital equipment. We want the owner of Food Miles himself . . .”
This is not an isolated case. Even if it were an isolated case, it would still be shocking. The economy has no chance of revival whatsoever with such rampant corruption. You can have 10 or 100 ZimAssets, but nothing will come of them with such a culture of theft and greed.
The delayed reaction three years later is tantamount to closing the stable door after the horses have long bolted out. The relevant ministries – from Finance, Public Construction to Health – are all to blame because of inaction and, worse, complicity.
Things don’t go off rails to such an extent as to jackknife without collusion from top to bottom and across ministries. This is deliberate and shocking. This makes talk of sanctions as having led to the deterioration of infrastructure countrywide as hollow and empty as the spaces between stars.
What we now have are tenderpreneurs, instead of entrepreneurs, who abuse political power and influence to secure government tenders and contracts.
It has been said before and it will be restated here and now: The Zanu PF regime does not have the political will to clamp down on corruption. In fact, under its watch (or lack of it), corruption has thrived and been embedded.
Kleptocracy, or thieving, is replacing democracy
terence
Very good observation.just to add on that i think that we as a nation of Zimbabwe have embraced coruption and see nothing wrong with it .People give and accept bribes easily people are lazy to work and achieve something thed rather take a shortcut.The whole nation of zim is to blame.My apologies to those few honest and hard working Zimbos
mwana Vevhu
You are spot on terence. Corruption is now second nature to us Zimbos…I honestly think even if Civil servants where to be paid 2k each per month, that would not improve service delivery…its all about ATTITUDE….we have developed such a negative attitude that even if 100billion was pumped ino the economy we wont see any real tangible diffn…we need a change of mindset….and it starts with each and every Zimbabwean. #LongLiveZimbabwe
Hong Mierow
I simply want to mention I am just all new to blogs and definitely liked you’re web-site. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You certainly come with impressive well written articles. With thanks for revealing your blog.
the ghost of peter sellers download
An additional issue is really that video gaming became one of the all-time main forms of recreation for people of all ages. Kids play video games, and also adults do, too. Your XBox 360 is amongst the favorite games systems for folks who love to have a lot of activities available to them, and who like to relax and play live with people all over the world. Many thanks for sharing your thinking.
click for source
One more issue is that video games usually are serious naturally with the key focus on mastering rather than fun. Although, it comes with an entertainment feature to keep children engaged, just about every game is often designed to work on a specific group of skills or programs, such as math or research. Thanks for your publication.
Yasmin Hudkins
Hope to see many more fantastic pieces like this in the future. You completely helped me build on my little base of this topic.
John Deere Repair Manuals
Nice post. I discover something more difficult on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to learn to read content from other writers and use something from their website. I’d would prefer to use some while using content in my small blog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide a link in your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
I will design print ready billboard
Good article! We are linking to this particularly great post on our site. Keep up the great writing.
we buy houses phoenix az
Aw, this was a really good post. Finding the time and actual effort to produce a top notch article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and don’t seem to get anything done.
who was I in my past lives?
Do you believe reincarnation? Do you think past lives regression is real?
vintage dunkin donuts
Aw, this was a really nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to make a really good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.
Slot Online Freebet
I have realized some important things through your site post. One other thing I would like to mention is that there are lots of games out there designed specifically for preschool age small children. They include pattern identification, colors, pets, and designs. These usually focus on familiarization as an alternative to memorization. This makes children occupied without experiencing like they are studying. Thanks