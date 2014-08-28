‘Don’t abuse Mugabe’s name’

WARRING Zanu PF factions should stop dragging the First Family’s name into their personal battles, Zanu PF has said.
MOSES MATENGA/EVERSON MUSHAVA
The ruling party spokesperson Rugare Gumbo yesterday said although they had not yet received any official complaint, the party leadership was aware of some top members who were intimidating their rivals by claiming to be close to President Robert Mugabe and his wife First Lady Grace.
“We don’t take kindly to the pronouncements that tarnish the image of the First Family,” Gumbo said.
“We have not received official complaints except what we see in the papers which is surprising because we thought the issue of the First Lady was dealt with after her endorsement by the Women’s League and as a party we endorsed that. That is the end of the story.
“For those fighting their mini battles, it’s outside the party and should stop using the names of the First Family in all that. That is unacceptable. We have rules and regulations of the party that say that if people are aggrieved, they channel them through proper channels and have ways of dealing with that.”
Of late, several senior party officials have reportedly been decampaigning their rivals and labelling them as opposed to First Lady Grace’s political ascendancy. This, sources said, was meant to cow the rival factions into submission.
Sharp divisions have rocked the ruling party ahead of its December elective congress with two distinct factions led by Vice-President Joice Mujuru and Justice minister Emmerson Mnangagwa jostling to succeed 90-year-old Mugabe.
Party insiders said the Mnangagwa camp was now purging its provincial rivals, ejecting others from meetings after labelling them “Anti-Grace Mugabe”.
In Harare, the Amos Midzi-led Zanu PF provincial executive, which was reportedly linked to the Mujuru camp, was trying to parry allegations that they were seeking to block the First Lady’s political rise.
But Midzi’s executive dismissed the accusations on Tuesday and immediately moved to reserve a Central Committee seat for Grace to prove their loyalty.
Party insiders who attended yesterday’s meeting of provincial chairpersons at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare added First Lady Grace’s name came under “special focus”.
“It was realised that some party members who have been found on the wrong side of the party’s laws and faced disciplinary action or purge were now using the First Lady’s name as a scapegoat,” an insider who requested anonymity said.
The meeting also tackled the issue of party members who were publicly attacking each other, worse still, junior members firing salvos at their seniors.
“We also discussed the issue of land. We have discovered the rate of black-against-black land invasions was escalating. People were getting offer letters to displace others on a piece of land they had occupied for over 12 years,” the official said.
CDE GUMBALLS
Kutungana kwembudzi. Where there is smoke there is fire. Why is it that people fear to tell the truth., Robert and Grace Mugabe are in the center of the factions. Rugare Gumbo is busy with his praise and worship of the First Family. Mugabe is now confused he was supporting Mai Mujuru but now the tables are turning upside down.
munobika mbodza
saka iye Gumbo uyu wakarerekera kupi chaizvo?nhaka tinodzokera paheroes before December.
Thomas
The people of Zimbabwe should respect the man who fought for the land restitution in the country. ROBERT is the most powerful leader in the SADC region , the only leader not afraid to respond back to USA and Britain. Mugabe remain inspirational to some of us in South Africa esp on the land issue .Iam of the view that the said factions in the ZANU PF, are orchestrated by those supporting colonial and imperialists gorvenace from the west . Look zimbanweans should know that if they don’t support mugabe they will sell their minerals to the west. Robert is there to protect Zimbabwe n pls give him support
MLKN
Thomas , please just come back and fight from Zimbabwe? What are you doing in South Africa then?
Nhai
If you knew him like I do you wouldnt be saying that. Please come to Zim so that I can show you around what he’s done to it!
Susan
Yes mugabe is a true living hero of zimbabwe and we have supported him all the way since 1980. At 90 + ngaachizororawo kumba kuchitonga vamwe pliz nzwiraiwo sekuru ava tsitsi vagare kumba
Haivori Gamwa
Dongo was right to say all those men in Zanu PF vakadzi vaMugabe
Surely these people they are scared to call a spade a spade who is Grace vanhu weee anoswera achi protector like that why cant the function of Mujuru blocked this lady kutya munhu kudara just because her husband ndi president come on you guys i doubt if u real participated in the liberation struggle thus why chokwadi chakubuda u used to lie to us kuti Joyce shot an helicopter now makuti kunyepa.You people hamunha hondo yamakarwa if it was that by now deno munekutaurirana chokwadi panehondo inganarika irikuitika these days but no-one i mean no-one who hsa the power to stop the Mugabe madness.Iam seeing this contry ruled by Grace or Jun Robert even Simba the son in law while the so-called liberation heros are watching to hell with all those people inZanu PF. i want to tell you that guys u are more than usless people
.You cant stop Grace?who is she nonsence
WeDenga
Rugare Gumbo has to be reminded also that by not telling Gushungo to retire from politics he is also indirectly abusing this old man.He is old and thus must rest home waiting for muzukuru achazouya kana mupfana achangoroora uyo aine moto.
WeDenga
Rugare has to be reminded that by not telling Gushungo not to retire from politics he is also abusing this old man.This hero must have enough time to rest.
chido
First family my foooot!!
Nhai
What’s so important about the so called ‘First Family’? I thought the ruining party was more important
Inzaghi
So when Mutasa and Mliswa were battering Mnangagwa SK had no problem with party members speaking to the media but now that Chris is taking on The likes of Va Mutasa&Mai Mujuru and the likes of Midzi and Savanhu are exposed for their opposition to the first family SK gags members??? Chairman must be a NATIONAL chairman not a factional chairman otherwise he will not be listened to…he must not show favouritism
dokun
if you don’t like the heat , don’t go near the kitchen ….so the saying goes!!!!!!!!!! politics is a game of no respect, you get involved and you get abused, criticized and called names . the game is the same for all . if grace decides to dance naked by becoming a politician, then she and her family MUST BE READY FOR THE GAME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Woodrow Salazar
