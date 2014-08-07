D-Day for Grace Mugabe

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace’s giant step into the political arena is set to be formalised tomorrow as the ruling Zanu PF party’s Mashonaland West provincial Women’s League executive meet to elect their central committee representatives.
EVERSON MUSHAVA/BLESSED MHLANGA
It is understood that the party’s Zvimba district would forward First Lady Grace’s name to Mashonaland West province, which was in turn expected to nominate her for a slot in the central committee ahead of the Women’s League conference next week.
This follows her nomination to head the Women’s League by all the 10 provinces at her 49th birthday celebrations recently.
Incumbent Women’s League boss Oppah Muchinguri, in a surprise move, last week pulled a rug from underneath Vice-President Joice Mujuru by throwing her weight behind Grace’s nomination.
Muchinguri said it was the only way Zanu PF could reward the First Lady for campaigning for the ruling party in last year’s general elections and standing by the President in difficult times.
Today, youths from the country’s 10 provinces will add their voice by marching in Mazowe – where Mugabe has vast business
interests – in solidarity with Grace’s nomination to head the Women’s League.
“The First Lady will address the youths,” a party official said yesterday.
Party insiders told NewsDay that Grace’s fate would be formalised tomorrow through the nomination process by Mashonaland West province.
“She was not contesting in district polls. She would be nominated on Friday (tomorrow) at the provincial conference,” a Zanu PF insider said.
Tightly contested voting was underway in all the provinces at district level yesterday. Each province will today elect four candidates for each province who will then contest executive positions at the women’s conference from August 20 to 22.
In Mashonaland West, Kariba-Hurungwe districts voted Hurungwe East MP Sarah Mahoka while Caroline Mugabe beat Marry Phiri in the Zvimba district women’s polls.
Over 55 women chairpersons who form the Zanu PF Gokwe North electoral college in the Midlands, allegedly abducted last Friday by Minister of State Flora Bhuka (Midlands senator proportional representation) were reported to be still missing ahead of the crunch women’s elections last night.
The Midlands Zanu PF provincial Women’s League was due to elect four of its members who will seat in the central committee while some will eventually land posts in the politburo.
In elections which have already taken a factional twist,Gokwe-Gumunyu MP Melania Majubane, who is contesting against Bhuka for the Gokwe district position, made sensational claims that there were efforts to rig the elections using money and abductions.
“Up to now my team has failed to locate the electoral college since it was kidnapped by known persons who are working with a top government minister to subvert this electoral process against the advice of President Robert Mugabe who said use of money and dirty tricks will not be tolerated,” she said.
Majubane is reportedly linked to a faction aligned to Justice minister Emmerson Mnangagwa, while Bhuka, who has fended off numerous attacks over her leadership in the province, was linked to the Mujuru faction.
Mujuru and Mnangagwa have both publicly denied leading any factions in the party saying their allegiance is to Mugabe.
Zanu PF Midlands chairman and Minister of Provincial Affairs Jason Machaya has denied receiving any reports of kidnapping of the electoral college members.
Meanwhile, Zanu PF’s national electoral directorate yesterday endorsed Youth League candidates elected as representatives in the central committee across the party’s 10 provinces ahead of the wing’s conference which begins today and ends on Sunday in Harare.
so what is d-day here. grace is already in. zanu is mugabe and anything mugabe cannot be challenged.
chikata
This does not bring food on my table.The Mugabes do not care for us.
Hoko
Ndezvavo veZanu pf. We do not care about this women’s league. With Grace or without Grace nothing will change. MUGABES are not Zimbabwe. Vanhu vekwaZvimba misoro yavo yakazara chizanu.
Murefu
Do it
THIRD REICH
THE mUGABE ATTEMPT TO CREATE A DYNASTY SHOULD BE NIPPED IN THE BUD. hatizi vanhu vavo they must go .
jimmy bauer
Vanhu vekwamugabe dai vaive nenyadzi vatinyarawo. Havanyari musha wese. Manje Mwari achavanyadzisa pamazuva achatevera vakasara vaita sevekwana Gadhafi
Tibvirei apo
Clueless Grace in clueless country. Now people are being tossed left right and centre for making ends meet in the name of TAX!! the tax is used to support people with a lot of vice. the Rhodesian era is now back. People are suffering coz of these people.
Ndini uya
Anyone still remember my people speech?????
muhera
ehezve vamugabe vakangwara
Black
A Dynasty in the making k k k k k k k k k k k k k k k k k k k k k k
shede
mhamha panyanga,, kanazvaku svota enda… tichamama sure!
Dr Nyaas
I don’t want to hear about the Mugabes vanotipedzere nguvaaaa
chimwango
Gabe-gabe.Ngabe-ngabe galloping for 34 years chabuda hapana.Sorry kwazvo blind followers.
chikata
Robert Mugabe(jnr) also wants to enter into politics.Grace is in as well.Very soon Bona.kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk.seka hako chikata iweeeeee.
Wezhira Wezhira
Sorry guys it’s not d day…the post of national sec for women’s league as with nat sec youth league is not chosen from amongst the prov league nominees for central committee…these nominees are competing for the posts of dep national security and below eg women’s league sec admin,commissar,sec lands,etc…Amai’s appointment if it is to be done will be done in December by the president from provincial central committee nominees as well as the 10 presidential nominees
baphomet
INI NEPASSPORT YANGU TIZEI NYIKA YEMA WAR VETERAN…..NYIKA YE NYU YAMAICHEMERA YAITA MAMVEMVE……BEREKA MWANA TIENDE MAI CHIPO…………
Themba
In Zanu-Pf their own rules are not observed which makes it senseless to even have them, as Mugabe change rules to suit his interests, but when it comes to ruling the country, the Citizens have the last say, and with God putting whoever he wants, not Mugabe. It seems as if Zanu-Pf have never read the Bible, Romans 13 vs 1-7, and this one is the most important, Proverbs 29 vs 2, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice;But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.”
Are people in Zimbabwe rejoicing or groaning, and then the answer is very clear. This does not need prayers or prophets to explain. People are groaning big time and dying whilst Zanu-Pf is rejoicing and fighting for dynasties. Shame. How far have we fallen, its a disgrace which is being graced by Grace.
shame
zvosiririsa izvi. Shame common sense chaidzo hapana. Ana Grace Nyaraiwo matuta zvinhu zvose wani!
Du yu see what your planting kudzinza renyu.
shame on you
Pei Colvard
