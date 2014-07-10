Three school heads suspended over fees mismanagement

GOVERNMENT has suspended three headmasters in Mashonaland West Province to expedite investigations into allegations of financial impropriety.
own correspondent
Provincial education director Sylvester Mashayamombe confirmed the development yesterday, adding that the three were suspended last month and several other school heads were under probe.
“Yes, I can confirm that quite a number of headmasters including those at Chemagamba, Alaska and Rukoba have been suspended to facilitate investigations over financially related misconduct. So far we have investigated 30 out of the 1 054 schools in the province,” Mashayamombe said.
Although Mashayamombe refused to divulge the figures involved, sources at Chemagamba High School said the headmaster allegedly abused about $12 000 meant to buy a schoolbus and owes the school tuck-shop $3 000.
Classifieds.co.zw
Mashayamombe, however, said the Primary and Secondary Education ministry would only engage the police after internal investigations have confirmed the alleged abuse.
Bernard Basera, a parent at one of the schools, accused the government of taking long to investigate the alleged abuse of school money.
“Actually, I’m surprised why it took them (ministry) this long to investigate that funds are being misused as various petitions were written by parents to the ministry, but nothing was happening because education officers were also involved. Why are the police not being involved?” asked Basera Mashayamombe said the ministry had initiated financial management training programmes for school adminstrators to minimise cases of financial mismanagement.
Mukanya
Guys!! hurry up and update your party membership cards etc.
Gandanga
Headmasters and sdc chairpersons are likely to sing the blues over the handling of levies. Headmasters are not trained finance persons but chalk pushers.
Silo12
This is just a tip of an iceberg. May the Ministry of Education extend their net to Hanke Mission and Anderson Secondary Schools in the Midlands. The issue of the school truck that was purpoted to have been baught for $23 000 in 2011 was just swept under the carpet by the powers that be. Go to Hanke and I am sure you might uncover somethings fishy.
lee
may the ministry also extended the investigations to Mwenezi government secondary school in mwenezi district, masvingo
big
in zim how many cases like this has been reported and what actions taken
big
Police get them they want to destroy our schools and future
Ane
@GANDANGA please note a headmaster is the chief executive, cum General manager of an educated pupils, production line so despite the fact that he is a trained teacher, its not a requisite that he he should be a finace guru. In the private sector oe of the chief executives are either engineers, chemist, marketers but they still manage, administer and run organisations efficiently. Moreso the ministry for your own information has employed a deliberate policy to engage headmasters who have relevant degrees.
Wen Eischen
I simply want to mention I’m beginner to weblog and actually loved you’re web site. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You certainly have outstanding article content. Thanks for sharing with us your website.
Issac Lampi
the shoulder bags that my girlfriend uses are always made up from natural leather*