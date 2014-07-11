Juwawo aims for Tanganda glory

BATTLE-HARDENED runner Wirimayi Juwawo is ready to fight for the top accolade at this year’s Tanganda Half Marathon which roars into life on Sunday in Mutare.

KENNETH NYANGANI

SPORTS CORRESPONDENT

Juwawo, who finished a credible 15th at the 2012 London Olympic games, won the first edition of the race in 2012 after hitting the ribbon first on 1hr 02min 43sec to walk away with $500.

Last year, he made a surprise appearance despite injury woes and went on to finish a distant fifth after clocking 1hr 07 min 43sec. The race was eventually won by the unheralded Jonathan Chinyoka who posted 1hr 06min 51sec.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport yesterday Juwawo said he had been training in Australia ahead of the race.

“I will participate in this year’s race. I was in Australia on a pace-making adventure last weekend where l was invited by friends in that country and it was helpful for me. I believe it was quite a helpful experience and definitely this is going to help me at the Tanganda half marathon,” he said.

“l am aiming to perform better and l am confident that l am going to do well. I know Tanganda is a tough race with attracts the country’s best athletes so I should be at my best.”

Juwawo is expected to fight for top honours with close counterpart Cuthbert Nyasango and defending champion Chinyoka.

Various secondary schools and tertiary institution around the country will compete in different categories.

This year organisers of the event have increased the purse from $10 000 to $15 000 in a move meant to increase competition.

Winners in the main category will get $500 each.

The Tanganda half-marathon disappeared from the radar in 2004 before making a return in 2012 and has been growing in stature since then.

