Pictures: Warriors, a story of failure

ZIMBABWE is a nation short of heroes. Hearts were broken as the national football team wrote a familiar script at the National Sports stadium on Sunday when they were knocked out of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers following a draw against Tanzania.
Zimbabwe lost the first leg 1-0.
Jubilant faces of an expectant nation turned into grimaces as the reality of yet another failure hit hard. The collage below shows different shades of emotion.
BEFORE THE MATCH . . .
THE WARRIORS ARE ONE UP. . .
AND THEN TANZANIA WINS. . .
dai ndiri muground ndaitonogara kuterrace yeTanzania, im nt associated with losers, the players are non patriotic and they all shud be banned from playing for our dear nation
Truly , to be honest Zifa is all to blame for all this. I dont blame Gorowa but Zifa. Why did they not renew Pagels Contract , Look he introduced a new modern type of attacking football the tick takka. Gorowa was idealess , look what he did , he substuted denver for a striker how can you play without attacking midfilders . Looking back at the CHAN, lets talk about the third and forth play off, Nigeria they made their intetions known that they want to win the game in the 90 minutes. He didnt reacted just watched and saying things they do thega. Zifa must reform . Cuthbert Dube of course you have the money but you dont have the Technical knowhow to manage soccer please move to hte finance department.
The post of ZIFA PRESIDENT should be reserved for a former soccer player, our soccer is going nowhere with these clueless administrators .THE ENTIRE ZIFA LEADERSHIP MUST GO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
warrious disappointed us
Zimbabwe,,,,worrying,us- unknown Tanzanian soccer team knocked Zim senior soccer team…kikiki. WE MUST PLAY SOCCER LOCALLY– LOCAL IS LAKER. WE MUST BE 100% LOCAL. THIS IS WHAT WE WANT , MINISTER KUSUKUWERE call it INDIGINASATION. He is going to introduce — ZimAserts mukombe, Muzenda Cup, Chimurenga Cup. ,,,,,,,sorry, i mean to say my Beloved Zim is as good as dead in terms of everything that we are involved. Coach we Zimbabwe achembera hachaone.
no doubt the warriors disaapointed but this was just to prove the chaos that is there at ZIFA .., you dnt employ a Coach compromise his requirements underpay the players never camp in time , never play friendlies and expect miracles on the pitch. Zifa should just accept make its house inorder otherwise our warriors will remain worries for a longtime.
I think the coaches are to blame; they are not good at all. Gorowa should have been appointed as assistant coach. Pasuwa does not have good coaching and leadership skills – I really don’t know the criteria that was used to choose him.
We are arrogant. We should have hired a very good coach in the name of Pagels. The current black Zim coaches are not good, except for Charles Mhlauri.
The players themselves are partly to blame because they don’t play like warriors. Real warriors should be proud of their country, losing a game is bringing a curse to the whole nation. Players should also be greedy for money that comes with competing at the tournaments like AFCON and World Cup.
Vakomana here Zimbabwe kungongodzwa musoro naTanzania
nxo nxo nxo nxo we ar nt fit for this games zifa u run natinal team as ma buza seiko imi ko mabuza akazowanawo ma scud
The earlier the Zimbos realise kuti in Zimbabwe there is NO talent the better. You may blame so and so but the fact( which is stubborn) remains HAVA GONE KUTAMBA BHORA. Lets us to do what we know best kugara pamacheya tichi anaraiza vamwe vachitamba.
……its simply a case of when our best can’t compete with rest,,,point blank….no need to throw knives at anyone we just not good……even if those guys had been given US10,000 each still they couldn’t hev won this game….
one thing consistent about the warriors is that they always loose when it matters most, their points donating exercise is executed with efficiency ,perhaps one day in twenty years to come things will change and soccer lovers will be rewarded for the love of the team. it is difficult to diagnose were the problem is zifa is in shambles the technical team not technical the coach confused ,hoe ever I will suggest zifa to give Gorowa time to build a national team capable of representing the nation even if he needs five years.
I was 100% disappointed by the way we were knocked out the tournament. Since 2006 many theories were tried and they failed, for instance, junior policy. Such policies are only good when the juniors do not cheat their age & resources are in place @ the right time.Maybe we need national prayer sessions because without those mmmm I don’t think we will be anywhere nearer to celebrations. Wotoshaya kuty zvinhu zvacho zvikumbofamba sei
Cashbert matoto veduweeee. Sei akatenga position yeupresident. He knows kuti kuZIFA kunolumiwa. The so called warriors (better to call them the dreaming team)will never win as long as the likes of these greedy nincompoops are still in the driving seat. Vana Cashbert chimbotiregereraiwo please nyika yedu iite zviri nani. Do you still want to be exposed zvawakaitwa kuPSMAS. What a shame on you!!!
It’s disappointing to note the press lacks courage to say openly and honestly where things are going wrong: ZIFA
Kudyiwa ne Tanzania here vakomana. Oh shame. All the people in the coaching department do not deserve to be there. That department is best suited for Moses Chunga. It is unfortunate that dirty tricks are being played against him but the guy knows football quite well. Pasuwa unonzi akoche national team ko Dynamos wamboigona here? Let’s get out of international competitions and sit down first to forge the way ahead. NdakunyariraGorowa. Kunyaudziwa kuti ma players ako epa Joni awo madandara haunzwi.
As Zimbabweans, we are all disappointed at the Warriors’ exit from the upcoming CHAN tournament.
After we have finished all name calling and finger pointing and mourning, we need to start planning for the next CHAN Qualifiers.
I strongly believe that our lack of planning is what always leaves us with such disappointing results. Let us start looking at players now, that will form the bulk of the team for the next qualifiers. Let’s not wait until it is the eve of the next qualifiers to start hurried preparations; that is always a recipe for disaster!
Until we learn to start our preparations early, and to have visionary leadership, the Warriors will remain perennial under achievers.
Poor selection of players. How can you leave players who are playing at high level . I am talking of Archie Gutu , , Quincy Antipas, Vusa Nyoni, Songani,Onismore Bhasera,, Pritchard ,Rodwell Chitiyo, Nyasha Mushekwi, and Marvelous Nakamba who plays for As Nancy -Lorraine . This is unbelievable . its a tragedy to say the least .The short comings of the so called technical team were exposed big time. Whats going on with the national coach of ours Ian Gorowa . He should do the honourable thing and resign . He will go down in the history book as the worst coach of Warriors who failed at the prelimanary stage of AFCON 2015 Qualifiers by loosing to Tanzania. Gorowa needs to go and coach clubs in top leagues in Africa for at least five years and gain the necessary experience required to be a national coach.
i fully agree with Mupfanaweduzve. Ian Gorowa should have selected all our overseas based players and then top up with local ones. The current trend in Africa is that all national teams are using overseas based players. This is the 21st century all national teams are using overseas based players. How on earth can our football go forward if we are still using locally based players? That’s where are coaches are losing it. Even if ZIFA re-hires Mhlauri, Chidzambwa or whoever as long as our coaches continue to ignore overseas based players are football is going nowhere.
Fabisch is the only coach who managed to build a strong team because he selected all the overseas based players we had at that time. The likes of Ephraim Chawanda, Willard Khumalo & Madinda Ndlovu were playing for 2nd division teams in Germany, but all of them were selected for the national team and they did well.
Our football failures have nothing to do with ZANU, Mugabe or the economy – our coaches lack intelligence. For example, Burkina Faso is one of the poorest countries in the world, but they managed tio reach the AFCON finals, WHY? The answer is simple. They hired a good foreign coach and used all your overseas based players – regardless of the teams they play for in Europe
Spain picked Diego Costa a naturalised Spaniard for the world Cup,Cape Verde looks for any player that has any connection to their country and picks them but not Zimbabwe we have so many players in England either born here or with Zimbabwean parents or grandparents but we won’t pick them because our PSL is so good what a joke.
We have so many players in Europe so many here in England.ana Ncube,Nyoni,Mandaza,Magunje vaunotonyatsoona usina kumboudzwa kuti ma Zimba surname dzacho dzinongokuudza dzega.As poor as Burkina Faso,Ivory Coast we are better than those countries but 1.ZIFA hire a good coach 2.Scout talent in Europe.
rights guys, zvingangoshoreka kuti zvirikufamba sei pamitambo yenhabvu muno. Chokwadi vakomana vakatamba mutambo zvatakaona/ vanotamba zvatinoona tose tozoshama kuti zvafamba nepapi.Munoona sei ndimi muchinzwa kuti vamwe venyu vaurikutamba nawo same game varikupihwa mazimari imi muchinzi tambai tozoona zvekuita nyika haina mari?
wozonzwa kuti cashbeth dube arikufamba neranger asi iwe urikuita kuti afambe neranger iyoyo hauna chauinacho? Ndiani angafara kutamba kuti mumwe agute iye achidya nhoko dzezvironda? Panoda kucherechedzwa zvinhu zvinotinakira tose. Hatirambi kuti zvinhu zvakaoma asi ngatiitei kuti zvifadzewo tose kunyangwe zviri zvishoma.
poor warriors.vangahwine ivo vakanzi tambai tozokupai $5 .saka hapana win apa.lets hire a coach frm outside then we can win.ko inga pane mamwe maplayaz ari kunze vari kuda kutotambira nyika pachena pasina mari yavanobhadharwa.torai ivavo.the likes of Darikwa.antipas, pritchard
I see that a lot of people are missing something here. For you to play in that team, you need to kick someone’s back with tuma senzi. Ukasadaro hauwane jersey. Then everyone rushes to the coach netumasenzi, then isu masupporters izwi rinoshoshoma nekukuza but chinenge chichitamba haisi talent asi nekuti ndakaisa tumasenzi, shame shame shame.Vamwe ndovanouya nemutambi vachiti uyu ndewangu mutambise awane exposure. hahahaha We have talent in Zimbabwe asi kana usina mari hauriwane jersey zvakare hapana anombokuona. Ndine vapfana vari maRusape, I went there only for a week ndakawana vapfana vanechido nebhora vanogona kupfuura zvatirikuona izvi. I also was in Guruve the other time ndichiona talent, ndakakura pangu pamurewa apa hey, talent riripo. Hapana akambouya kuti amboita scout for talent. Zifa ndeye tumatown chete. Kune vana vakawanda vakazopedza chikoro vachibhadharirwa mari nekuda kwebhora. Asi zvose izvi zvakapererera kumusha. Unobva watoshaya kuti zvirikumbofamba sei. Apa unongonzwa heehee hee Youth Policy hee Junior Policy shame shame. Corruption iyi ichapera riinhi muZimbabwe. Now hatina kwatichamboenda nebhora redu.
The Gods are angry. ZIFA has and is still persecuting a young innocent coach named Norman Mapeza. Apologise and make amends. I repeat, the Gods are angry.
+oo bad fo warriors bu+ wan+ +o send blame +o zifa admin .I+s all +their faul+ how on ear+h do u go +o a serious withou+adeque+e prepar. No camping no money For incen+ives n no frendlies .players expec+ed +o win n make zim proud no way never.coach is good player selec+ion bes+ save fo injuries on khama mahachi n musona n nyadomba.zifa mus+ kw +ha+ wi+hou+ money+ you can+ win games +hese neva.
It was a Zanu PF event. No wonder why we lost. You cannot Nikuv a game of football.
SANCTIONS
Honestly speaking guys , we have a bunch of useless players who bragg around and hoges limelights for wrong reasons . We lastly had quality players and top shelf drawer technical dept during the late Fabisch era . We need committed players period ! When Nigerians shined sometime back , they had players like Yekini who was not a skill maestro but could bang goals for fun due to aggression and focus . Locally we had Mercedes Sibanda , Henry McKop , Kaitano Tembo and many more who were average players but their toughness on the field of play cud carry Zimbabwe places . Remember in Lyon France : replay against the marauding ‘ Pharoahs ‘ of Eygpt . They gave it all ! Thats what representing or donning national colours is all about .
These are the works of the western imperialists !!!
I think give Gorowa time plz don’t rush
tanzaniagate! Only Cashbert dube knows????
THANKS TO THE GUYS AT LIVINGSTONE ADDRESS (ZIFA) FOR ENCOURAGING US NOT TO FOLLOW WARRIORS. YAZI LISITSHILA UMOYA IAM BETTER OFF FOLLOWING BOSSO
You know you are a failure if your captain is a referee bashing hooligan.You know you are not serious if a man who trained for only one day is given the nod.You know you dont deserve to win anything at all if there are more players from a team that lost 4 consecutive games than there are from the 3 best perfoming clubs in the league.You know you are pathetic if a player plays for most of the match injured
without the coach substituting him.Seriously our game plan was to put as many playaz as we could from DeMbare and pray that Tanzania would play worse than ZPC kariba.Pathetic indeed.
George Chigova is not nearly as good a keeper as people claim he is.Tanzania’s second goal was just insulting to my intelligence.Honestly speaking the man concedes goals week in week out but still gets the nod.I can seriously tell ukuthi kudlala amabizo hatshi abantu.
How many warriors are there in foreign lands.Dying to don our golden jersey.These pathetic losers obviously dont know wat it means to play 4 one’s country.Hence UMdaza uthi disband them all,they clearly dont deserve to represent us.CAST YOUR NET WIDER.As for strikeforce,you get someone being his club’s top goalscorer in the MLS one of the top 15 leagues in the world but cant get a call up,another one banged in the goals in Russia until he quit without a call up.Another is a regular at his top flight club in Denmark but still no call up.Another warrior in Charlton Athletic in the UK,still no call up.As for goalkeeping we have someone who used to mind the sticks for Australia’s junior national sides quite itching for a place at our warriors,still no call up.
wat has gorowa done to deserve a chance.a few one nil wins against the “mighty footballing nations” like mali and burkina faso’s equally mighty second (possibly even third) string sides.
