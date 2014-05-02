Your Weekend Outing Events

Gore Night Club in Highfield tomorrow hosts DJ Bento’s birthday party celebrations. He will be joined by other prolific wheel spinners like Maggikal, Jungel D, Nash and I Blaze, among others.
Dzivaresekwa Stadium
An array of upcoming and renowned dancehall chanters like Winky D, Dadza D, Lady Squanda, Killer T, Kinnah, Jay C, Ras Pompy, T Makwikwi, Maffcat and Bling General, among others, will serenade dancehall enthusiasts at Dzivaresekwa Stadium tonight at a show dubbed Zimdancehall Ghetto Tour organised by Biggie Chinoperekwei of Divine Assignments. Kay Cee Jones, Cheeky B and MC Heavy will be on the turntables. Tomorrow Winky D holds another show in Marondera at Rudhaka Stadium.
Book Café
After his successful Zambia tour where he performed at the second edition of the two-day Lusaka Carnival, dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will tonight perform at Book Café. Tomorrow he is in Highfield for a performance at Mushandirapamwe Hotel.
Chinhoyi Stadium
Classifieds.co.zw
Gospel music lovers in Chinhoyi and surrounding areas are in for a treat tomorrow at a gospel concert, dubbed Eternity Gospel Explosion Chinhoyi headlined by granddad of gospel music Machanic Manyeruke.
The concert will feature a number of gospel musicians like Mathias Mhere, Thembalami, Vabati VaJehova, and CCAP Voice of Mbare. The one-day concert is being organised by Rayclash Trading director William Mikaye in conjunction with Eternity Productions.
Waterloo Macheke, Marondera
Sungura outfit Extra Kwazvose, popularly known as the Rebels, performs at Waterloo in Macheke, tomorrow as they continue to market their forthcoming album that will be released later this month. On Sunday they are back in the capital with a performance at Globetrotter in Westgate.
Soul City, Mutare
The venue tomorrow hosts a dancehall fiesta featuring Mbare-bred chanters Killer T and Kinnah, among others. Rocking it on the turntables will be DJ Fresh, Snax Hollies B and Foe-Mix.
Mega 1 Bar
Contemporary musicians Jah Prayzah and Suluman Chimbetu perform at Mega 1 Bar in Graniteside on Sunday.
City Sports Bar
Sungura musician Peter Moyo and Utakataka Express perform at the venue tomorrow supported by former Utakataka Express chanter Shiga Shiga who has gone solo.
Airport Lounge
Two prominent local pole dancers-cum-musicians Beverly Sibanda and Zoey Norleen Sifelani share the stage tonight at Airport Lounge in what promises to be a thriller of a show.
The two, who are always involved in a war of words, will be out to prove who rules. Tomorrow Bev takes her act to Big Apple Club.
Apoking
**************************************************************
my neighbor’s sister makes $69 an hour on the internet . She has been fired from work for eight months but last month her paycheck was $13338 just working on the internet for a few hours. see this website…………………………. WWW.Work72.COM
PatriciaHHoward
my best friend’s mother-in-law makes $89 an hour on the laptop . She has been without work for 8 months but last month her pay check was $15861 just working on the laptop for a few hours. go right here,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, http://www.YellWork.com
Dr
I have effective Natural Herbs from Malawi with no side effects for early ejaculation, impotence, erectile diffusion, infertility,hormonal imbalance,stis, immune system buster and many more. all herbs have a guarantee in-terms of results call 0737286007 now. we can do free deliveries in Harare
Homer Grinstead
I simply want to mention I am just all new to blogging and site-building and truly liked this web site. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You actually come with excellent well written articles. Bless you for revealing your webpage.
check
Thanks for expressing your ideas. I’d personally also like to state that video games have been at any time evolving. Better technology and enhancements have helped create genuine and fun games. These entertainment video games were not actually sensible when the concept was being tried. Just like other styles of technology, video games also have had to advance by way of many generations. This itself is testimony towards the fast development of video games.
Ahmad Stikeleather
i always search the internet for free essays, there are many sites that shares some free essays;;
fashion urban channel
Saved as a favorite, I love your site.
posters
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been doing a little homework on this. And he actually ordered me dinner because I found it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this matter here on your blog.
sell my house fast arizona
You made some really good points there. I looked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
san antonio mail center
I used to be able to find good info from your articles.