Your Weekend Outing Events

Gore Night Club in Highfield tomorrow hosts DJ Bento’s birthday party celebrations. He will be joined by other prolific wheel spinners like Maggikal, Jungel D, Nash and I Blaze, among others.

Dzivaresekwa Stadium

An array of upcoming and renowned dancehall chanters like Winky D, Dadza D, Lady Squanda, Killer T, Kinnah, Jay C, Ras Pompy, T Makwikwi, Maffcat and Bling General, among others, will serenade dancehall enthusiasts at Dzivaresekwa Stadium tonight at a show dubbed Zimdancehall Ghetto Tour organised by Biggie Chinoperekwei of Divine Assignments. Kay Cee Jones, Cheeky B and MC Heavy will be on the turntables. Tomorrow Winky D holds another show in Marondera at Rudhaka Stadium.

Book Café

After his successful Zambia tour where he performed at the second edition of the two-day Lusaka Carnival, dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will tonight perform at Book Café. Tomorrow he is in Highfield for a performance at Mushandirapamwe Hotel.

Chinhoyi Stadium

Gospel music lovers in Chinhoyi and surrounding areas are in for a treat tomorrow at a gospel concert, dubbed Eternity Gospel Explosion Chinhoyi headlined by granddad of gospel music Machanic Manyeruke.

The concert will feature a number of gospel musicians like Mathias Mhere, Thembalami, Vabati VaJehova, and CCAP Voice of Mbare. The one-day concert is being organised by Rayclash Trading director William Mikaye in conjunction with Eternity Productions.

Waterloo Macheke, Marondera

Sungura outfit Extra Kwazvose, popularly known as the Rebels, performs at Waterloo in Macheke, tomorrow as they continue to market their forthcoming album that will be released later this month. On Sunday they are back in the capital with a performance at Globetrotter in Westgate.

Soul City, Mutare

The venue tomorrow hosts a dancehall fiesta featuring Mbare-bred chanters Killer T and Kinnah, among others. Rocking it on the turntables will be DJ Fresh, Snax Hollies B and Foe-Mix.

Mega 1 Bar

Contemporary musicians Jah Prayzah and Suluman Chimbetu perform at Mega 1 Bar in Graniteside on Sunday.

City Sports Bar

Sungura musician Peter Moyo and Utakataka Express perform at the venue tomorrow supported by former Utakataka Express chanter Shiga Shiga who has gone solo.

Airport Lounge

Two prominent local pole dancers-cum-musicians Beverly Sibanda and Zoey Norleen Sifelani share the stage tonight at Airport Lounge in what promises to be a thriller of a show.

The two, who are always involved in a war of words, will be out to prove who rules. Tomorrow Bev takes her act to Big Apple Club.

