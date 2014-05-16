Pictures: Warriors go hunting in Tanzania

THE Warriors left for Tanzania on Friday afternoon for the 2015 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations first round, first leg qualifier at the National Stadium in Da es Salam on Sunday with an 18-man squad.

The squad loosened up on Friday morning at Gateway High School in Harare before leaving via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Warriors coach Ian Gorowa said ahead of departure: “They (Tanzania) are playing at home so obviously they will come at us so we have to remain compact. But we will not just sit back and allow them to come at us because by doing so we’ll be asking for trouble. We will attack; try to catch them on the break.”

WARRIORS FINAL 18 SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: W Arubi, G Chigova.

DEFENDERS: H Zvirekwi, E Chipeta, P Jaure, M Ncube, R Pfumbidzai, T Chawapiwa.

MIDFIELDERS: D Phiri, W Kapinda, P Manhanga, K Mahachi, S Alimenda, P Moyo, M Mudewe.

STRIKERS: T Ndoro, C Malajila, K Musharu.

Have a look at pictures from their training sessions from Tuesday and Friday below.

