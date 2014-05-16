Pictures: Warriors go hunting in Tanzania

By Tinotenda Samukange
- May 16, 2014

THE Warriors left for Tanzania on Friday afternoon for the 2015 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations first round, first leg qualifier at the National Stadium in Da es Salam on Sunday with an 18-man squad.

The squad loosened up on Friday morning at Gateway High School in Harare before leaving via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Warriors coach Ian Gorowa said ahead of departure: “They (Tanzania) are playing at home so obviously they will come at us so we have to remain compact. But we will not just sit back and allow them to come at us because by doing so we’ll be asking for trouble. We will attack; try to catch them on the break.”

WARRIORS FINAL 18 SQUAD:
GOALKEEPERS: W Arubi, G Chigova.
DEFENDERS: H Zvirekwi, E Chipeta, P Jaure, M Ncube, R Pfumbidzai, T Chawapiwa.
MIDFIELDERS: D Phiri, W Kapinda, P Manhanga, K Mahachi, S Alimenda, P Moyo, M Mudewe.
STRIKERS: T Ndoro, C Malajila, K Musharu.

Have a look at pictures from their training sessions from Tuesday and Friday below.

The Warriors go through their practice drill during training ahead of their match against Tanzania on Sunday.
The Warriors go through their practice drill during training ahead of their match against Tanzania on Sunday.
Cuthbert Malajila (L) watches as the coach Ian Gorowa kicks the ball with Eric Chipeta (R)
Cuthbert Malajila (L) watches as the coach Ian Gorowa kicks the ball with Eric Chipeta (R)
The Warriors go through their drills during a training session.
The Warriors go through their drills during a training session.
Goalkeeper Washington Arubi goes through his practice drill.
Goalkeeper Washington Arubi goes through his practice drill.
Midfielders Danny Phiri and Kudakwashe Mahachi share a lighter moment during training.
Midfielders Danny Phiri and Kudakwashe Mahachi share a lighter moment during training.
Milton Ncube and Peter Moyo.
Milton Ncube and Peter Moyo.
The national team pray after their training session
The national team pray after their training session
Warriors coach Ian Gorowa speaks to journalists after the team's final training session Friday.
Warriors coach Ian Gorowa speaks to journalists after the team’s final training session Friday.
Midfielder Peter Moyo signs autographs after training.
Midfielder Peter Moyo signs autographs after training.
9 Comments

  1. Prosper ncube

    Go warriors go we are behind you guys

    Reply

  2. insider

    zimasco failing to pay its contract workers in time up to now they haven’t got their salaries

    Reply

  3. Alex

    go worriors go…!!!!its a walkover guyz

    Reply

  4. Denso

    Go warriors go bring a bag of point

    Reply

  5. kudzi

    Hah our beloved warriors were nailed 1-0 by the Taifas away #dissapointing indeed.I think the campaign was unorganized following player withdrawals and injuries_however the margin is not that wide we stay can grab it….. Long live amawarrior

    Reply

