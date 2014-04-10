TB Joshua dismisses ‘dreaming’ Magaya

Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan) leader Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua has said he has no plans to visit Zimbabwe in the foreseeable future, pouring water on attempts by Prophetic Healing Deliverance (PHD) leader Walter Magaya to bring him to Harare.
MOSES MATENGA
TB Joshua also said those who were saying he was coming to Zimbabwe were “dreaming” and prayed for the country and its leaders.
This followed reports that Magaya, who claims TB Joshua is his “spiritual father”, had invited the Nigerian cleric to Zimbabwe next month.
PHD spokesperson Oscar Pambuka said Magaya had gone to Nigeria to consult his spiritual father (TB Joshua) who he had invited to Zimbabwe.
“As you know, TB Joshua is Magaya’s spiritual father. So he invited him to visit Zimbabwe sometime in May,” Pambuka was quoted saying this week.
Yesterday Pambuka said he was yet to hear from Magaya “who is still in Nigeria where he is expected to meet TB Joshua today (yesterday)”.
“Our attention has been drawn to a newspaper article which claims that (Mr) Walter Magaya is bringing TB Joshua to Zimbabwe. This is not to be believed. This is a dream,” read a statement on the Scoan website.
“We pray that your dream comes to pass one day. Sometimes, one’s heart’s desire comes true if one is steadfast in God’s will. It is my desire to come to my country (sic) because I love the nation and people of Zimbabwe, but there is no plan for now, so this story is not to be believed.”
TB Joshua added: “Also, regarding the issue of Magaya’s wife undergoing prophetic training at the Scoan, there is nothing like that. The story is not true. We do not train people for prophetic ministry; God does, by the adoption of the Holy Spirit. By the way, how many prophetesses do we have in the Scoan for now? God bless the people of Zimbabwe, the nation of Zimbabwe, and its leaders, in Jesus’ name.”
Pastor Farie
Money money money!! SInging
Ndasticka ini
What money are talking about ?
favour
what abt money? that does not mke sense.
Jungamuti
TB Joshua, humble yourself. you arent more than God. Its a dream for the people of Zim to see you. Why not just come down here and pray with us. Many of our households watch your channel and we are happy. Inga wani joyce Meyer akauya, kana baba vaMakandiwa akauya wani. Ko iwe wakoshei. Zvimwe zvinhu dont comment. Just keep quiet. The bible says young men shall see visions and OLD Men (like Magaya) shall dream dreams. Ko arota ashatei. kikikikiki TBJoshua chingoita sa Pastor Chris havambotauri. Asi kuchechi kwawo kunozara.
maita
Jungamuti TB haana kutuka Magaya angoti there is no such an arrangement and since it was reported maybe it was a dream and he actually even says dreams can come true. If you have watched TB Joshua I must agree he is one of the very few humble prophets I have watched on TV not vanokanda ma mike pasi voti the Ghost is going for rest vobuda voenda vakakombwa ne mamhasuru. He is different and watch my word I am not saying he is a true prophet neither am I saying he is a false prophet but he is very different from others. Wakambonzwa mharidzo dzake,. Just listen to his preaching akatosiyana ne ma tithes prophets edu aya.
Jungamuti
All am saying is he should have acknowledged the informal invite, then he shldnt have commented on it like he did.“We pray that your dream comes to pass one day. Sometimes, one’s heart’s desire comes true if one is steadfast in God’s will. It is my desire to come to my country (sic) because I love the nation and people of Zimbabwe, but there is no plan for now, so this story is not to be believed.” It shows kuti vanhu vemuZim even though he is unreachable the want to see him in person.
TB haana kutuka Magaya but his words were more like mockery. Munhu waMwari haadaro wena. I have listened to his preachings and i follow him also but how he responded wasnt called for. Yes Magaya was wrong to put forward an informal invite (dream) it mislead people. The TB wasnt supposed to say anything about it but to rebuke Magaya since the man is in Nigeria.
All we want is for TB J to grace our Nation. I know he isnt the solution to our problems but kuuya kwake kunogona kutendeutsa wakati wandei kuti wauye kunaJesu.
Jedza
On the issue of Mother T. Magaya, she went for a routine appreciation of the administrative duties related to the ministry, totally non-prophetic. Do not put words into the Prophet’s mouth – hokoyo!
Guest
Since it is “God” who chooses to send “a man” to a particular place, should he go if God did not send him? This is a matter of “God vs. man”. If he goes without God’s permission and blessing, the mission will be doomed before it can begin. He will have go without God and will be “left to his own human power”, meaning any evil could overtake him. It is a “humble thing” for him to elude to the fact that “if you stay steadfast to God, it is HE and HE alone who has the power to grant you what you are dreaming of. If TB Joshua is to go to Zimbabwe, it will have to be because God has told him and sent him to go preach, teach, deliver, heal and prophesy; NOT because he was invited to do so. Should he obey God rather than man? God forbid!!! That would be the end of his great anointing! If more people waited to get instructions from God the world would not be in such a mess. God bless and uphold TB Joshua for his steadfastness to Your voice and for ignoring voices that ask amiss! Understand this: I am sure it is not that he does not want to go to the people in Zimbabwe, but “is the servant greater than the master he serves”? Actually, the people of Zimbabwe should not want him to go before God sends him. God’s timing is always best. God bless you all and may He open the eyes of your faith!
courage mabanja
wow thts gret
gwarara
kkkkk kwakumberi
Jungamuti
TB Joshua in his humbleness could have handled this better than using facebook. Why not announce it with your word of mouth for all to hear. Chances are his FB Page is managed by a Public Relations someone. Muporofita taura nemuromo wako. His choice of words arent consistent with what we know and see from him. I follow him on FB and yes i was confused.
Blessed
Only God knows why the Senior Prophet responded in that way because the issue seems to have been blown out of proportion now. Considering that Prophet Magaya is at Scoan, Lagos, Nigeria right now and that he has been there since Monday this could have been communicated through him that he is not accepting the invitation since Prophet Magaya told his congregants that he would have a response when he comes back. Prophet Magaya has so much respect for the Senior Prophet TB Joshua and he is a man of integrity. I have no doubt that he would never make such claims that Prophet TB Joshua is coming to zimbabwe just to get fame. Prophet Magaya is not like that people. Now the problem now is people are now beginning to attack both of them i.e. the Senior Prophet TB Joshua and Prophet Magaya. I think this could have been avoided if proper communication was done and not through facebook. I maintain even if the invitation was turned down Prophet Magaya would still respect that. He speaks highly of the Senior Prophet TB Joshua.
Ndasticka ini
Very true and well written.
Ndasticka ini
I agree with your sentiments,handizive kuti takashoreka here isu maZimbabweans zvaanobva ati muprofita wedu muroti.My respect for him as a man of God has gone down on its scale becoz ndatora seashora vana veZimbabwe.
Jedza
Point of correction. Prophet T.B Joshua’s Facebook statement is not directed to Prophet W. Magaya but to the writer or reporter of the article. The reporter of the article placed words into Prophet W. Magaya’s mouth. Therefore the dreamer in this case is not Prophet W. Magaya neither did Prophet T.B Joshua refer to Prophet W. Magaya as the dreamer but the writer or owner of the newspaper content. Re-read the statement of T.B Joshua.
Favour
You may be right Jedza but if the truth be told the article has caused a lot of confusion. I believe the two understand each other(prophet magaya and prophet tb joshua) but there is now confusion in the whole world as people are trying to figure out what that statement meant. Obviously various conclusions will be drawn. But if we had waited for Magaya’s return, he would still announce to his congregants that the senior prophet is not coming for now. I do not see him making claims that the senior prophet is coming achinyeba. Maziviro andinovaita he was going to respect whatever the senior prophet was going to say.
Jedza
Be blessed Favour for taking note of the angle that I have viewed the whole scene. One other point to note is that, since the man of God Prophet W. Magaya is in Nigeria there was no point for Prophet T.B Joshua to blast at him, therefore it clarifies the fact that Senior Prophet T.B Joshua was blasting someone else.
YADAH
Thank you Jedza. That shows the people who commented didn,t even read what was written to grasp the contents. That’s why people fail exams because they don,t answer to questions asked. Oscar Pambuka said, Prophet Magaya was going to ask/invite TB Joshua and will tell people the outcome when he get,s back from Nigeria. And again TB Joshua would not respond like that sekumuziva kwandinoita. He is a humble and very diplomatic and not an arrogant man of God..
Blessed
Do you see what is happening in the media now due to that article. It is now one article after the other attacking the men of God. They are also now attacking the senior prophet TB Joshua. The issue was blown out of proportion lets face it guys.
Jedza
Jungamuti nevamwe mese muri kurasika pachingezi. The statement from SCOAN is not saying that Prophet W. Magaya is a dreamer. It is referring to the spokesperson or whoever sent the article to the press. Understand English better before you comment.
Grace
But hona zvavekuitika ku media manje. Its now one article after the other. Vanhu vatove confused havachatozive kuti true man of God wacho ndeupi. We now have articles daily attacking men of God. This could have been avoided somehow.
gunguwo
How could a ‘spiritual father’ and his ‘spiritual son’ disagree like this in public, to the extent of saying “zviroto zviroto chete”? I doubt there is any father-son relationship here. Someone is trying to ride on another person’s popularity. Which makes it a game of fame!
Mylo
Kana maguta nyemba….
Jungamuti
kana maguta nyemba fo sure
Fatso
kkkkkkkkk kana maguta nyemba shuwa
Johnsolo
@ Gunguwo.
Well said. It seems young Magaya was trying to extract as much mileage as possible by associating with TB Joshua. It reminds me of Phillip Chiyangwa who chose to drive Michael Jackson around when Jackson visited Harare !
Mylo
Magaya should concentrate on doing his thing here at home. Please leave TB Joshua alone. Look at Makandiwa & Angel, each is his own man & doesn’t need to advertise via some one else’s assets and liabilities. Whoever believes in you Magaya can come risk whatever at your congregation without being corrupted with false information. God is watching us all. Let us not cash in on other people’s troubles. I know it’s hard to find work locally, but let’s not feel content in enriching ourselves via money made by poor street vendors who have to surrender their hard earned monies instead of buying needed food for theirungry children. Shame on us Zimbos who will get rich at any cost using God’s name. You can fool us, but the Almighty’s cane is coming to you VERY SOON!
kitsi
What of the missing plane you said would be found 2 weeks ago and bring closure to the case and the family of the deceased up until now the plane is still nowhere to be found.
Irene
Kkkk taura hako iye ndiye aitirota
Mr. J.S.
Do not be hypocritical,pings are being heard and the search area narrowed,eventually the plane will be located period. Who are to judge?
shapiro
Timely slap in the face to those bent on wilfull deception of worshippers by mischiveously gaining mileage out of abusing the name and reputation of a famous spiritual leader in the name of TB Joshua.Thanks to SCOAN for stopping this misrepresentation of facts if not outright lies bent on hoodwinking the gullible public.This is an indictment of the nature and calibre of the leadership and management of this church and others run along the same perspective,riding on fame .No wonder the salient theme is miracle after miracle.and we aint seen nothing yet from these dubious self enrichment fly by night businesses masqerading as genuine places of worship.
MP
you are all the same you won’t come to zimbabwe because there is no money
The Dalaai Lama
Oscar Pretorius Pambuka Prophets and Prophetesses do not undergo training. They are anointed by God. But you can undergo training as a Spokesperson. How can u open your mouth and utter that kind of garbage. Both u and your Magaya need deliverance. Hamunyare kuhwandira mari pachena. How do you feel when The Real man of God TB Joshua is now distancing himself from u? Shame on gold diggers. U want to take advantage of pipo’s suffering? Nxa
dibango
when i was training as a journalist at a local college our public relations lecturer used to say ” organizations have a misconception that journalists are the best candidates for PR offices..” i am beginning to believe especially inline with this Oscar Pambuka guy. he just opens his mouth without weighing the after effects of the statements. to me he is not a good PR officer
Johnsolo
Why blame the messenger ? Blame Magaya !
Ndasticka ini
These statements originated from Oscar Pretorius and not Magaya.In this case mutumwa ane mbonje.
petso
Why is it that many want to campaign through tb joshua. I think pasi pesadza pane usawi uye chakana chakanaka mukaka haurungwi.
mufemberi jokonia
Wemapepa mazviona. Muri kuita basa rekutaura manyepo muchitipedzera nguva kunhonga masvosve tichi ishwa.
s
its either phambuka was misquoted or daily news just wanted to sale their paper as they are so desperate to do so these days. what i know is that man of God t.b. joshua is so careful about his movements and even the opening of churches. anyway for those who wish him not to visit zimbabwe, when God wants it to happen then no man will stop it. in fact his ministry is spreading so fast even with him not moving an inch from his base. people have touched the screen to pray with him and things have happened. by the way its not him alone. many more man of God are ministering with sucha move of the Holy Spirit.
samaita
no one can train anybody 2 become a prophet except GOD.pple dont be fooled by any one who claim 2 hv th powers 2 train somebody 2 become a prophet.thy use satanic powers 2 do tht
bla t
its too much now you false prophets just make money silently,continue milking those you have blinded by your voodoo,you ain’t different from tsikamutandas
Johnsolo
Walter Magaya wanyadzisa hama yangu. Hindava kuda kunyepera kuva connected kuna Temitope Balogun Joshua kuri kutsvanga mileage basi ? Unosvodesa mupfanha !
Blessed
Hapana kunyadziswa apa. Prophet Magaya is out of the country as we speak He is at Scoan, Lagos, Nigeria since Monday.
Son
I agree with you Blessed. More so I say to us all people of God-Lets leave the servants to their Master to whom they are accountable to. It is not for us to point fingers and say this one is like this , that one is like that. Don’t destroy one another guys-WE ARE ONE. REMEMBER IT IS NOT ONLY IN SIN OR IN ERROR BUT ALSO HOW WE RESPOND, BECAUSE THE WAY AND MANNER IN WHICH WE RESPOND TO SUM1 WHO COMMITS A SIN OR ERROR MIGHT ALSO BE A MISTAKE AGAINST US BEFORE GOD. GAMALLIEL UNDERSTOOD THIS THATS WHY HE REFREINED FROM COMMENTING ON OR AGAINST THOSE SENT BY JESUS(ACTS 5v30s…)……….therefore lets be as wise as this man-Gamalliel.
Favour
Hapana kunyadziswa apa. Prophet Magaya is out of the country as we speak He is at Scoan, Lagos, Nigeria since Monday.
Ndasticka ini
Shame on you Johnsolo just running wild with accusation without any basis.Walter Magaya is not looking for any milage from anybody as you suggest.Anointing comes from God.If by any chance attend one of his services and you will witness Gods manifestation in his church.Its sad that you remain spiritually blind to the extend that you want the holy one to descend from heaven for you to believe .Mwari ngavakubatsire.
mesa
its hug time zim churches start being taxed…….Churches having spokespersons? Mwari huyai vanhu venyu vatanga
Dennie boy
this press iz fool of false story dats why I cnt buy dis pics of ppr
Matt
Ini ishe wangu Christo maBaba ndinawo mazuva ose,Akandivimbisa kut ndikamuda iye nababa vachauya kuzogara mandiri (Jhn 14:23).Vanenhamo avo vanomirira kunamatirwa nekuverengerw shoko nevamwe,dai Mwari Mazarura meso avo saGehazi(2kngs6;17) vaona kuvapo kwenyu mukati mehupenyu hwavo,Vasavimbe nemunhu asi nemi chete.
Johno
Oscar Pambuka was a liar at ZBC and he’s still a liar.
petso
Mukoma w magaya tendeukai nekuti humambo hwedenga waswedera. Musavimbe na tb joshua asi vimbai namwari,musaende kunatb joshua asi huya kuna jesu. Tb joshua anovimbawo namwari.
True Daughter
Those who want to know the truth about this issue get the PHD Ministries DVD of Sunday April 6, 2014 and hear what the man of God Prophet W. Magaya said. Musanyeperwe nemapepa!!!!!!!!!!!
kk
TRUE DAUGHTER OF A CONMAN
Mylo
How much is the DVD? Coz I know it’s NOT for free!
Ndasticka
Majaira zvemahara
Proudly Zimbabwean
Tibvireipo apa vaTb Joshua, who the hell do you think you are to think its a dream for us Zimbabweans to have you here? Highest level of Pride and very pathetic coming from someone i thought highly of, and yes concentrate on solving issues of ritual killings that are in your own country, hatichada kukuona kuno, isu tinaJesu so what can we possibly need you for?
U are too power hungry, you may have never been to Zimbabwe but If you had done your homework you even neniwo ndisingaende kwaMagaya am aware that Magaya is also in a Prophetic ministry just like you, Pulling crowds just like you, healing people in Jesus name, just like you and profesying just like you, if you were not happy with what Magayas spokesperson was saying you should have then consulted Magaya Prophet to Prophet and solved it in a Christian way, kwete zvako zvedzungu wanting to
give yourself wings and exalting yourself above other Prophets.
Magaya be careful of people like Tb Joshua remember the issue of SAUL and DAVID when it was looking like DAVID was now overtaking SAUL, SAUL now wanted to sabotage DAVID
People are now going kuPHD & UFI zvikangoita chete they are no longer going to SCOAN So u think TB anofara nazvo? Definately not watova competition kwaari.
Forget this so called spiritual father, for a change as a nation we are yearning for a Prophet Asina spiritual father weNyama but who consult God, come back home and prove that GOD can guide you with your ministry.
Would love to come to your church one day, takangomiswa nezvema spiritual fathers izvi, I don’t understand it. Uchatoona church yako ichikura ndiani asingade mufundisi Anoita zvaaudzwa naMwari Kuti aite pane kuitwa zvaaudzwa naspiritual father vake?
Mylo
Why lie at all if they don’t need TBJ? The Magaya crowd are the ones pedling falsehoods. The Bev project backfired& my poor sister is probably training with some larger bottles right now! The is, nobody does it like TBJ, because he’s of God. And yes, keep dreaming if you make an announcement on behalf of TBJ!!!
Grace
Its the media misquoting what was said. For your information Bev issue did not backfire as you say. I refer you to the article on Nehanda title Bev’s Manager demand taxi from Magaya and also Bev’s response to Zoey. Ndipo pamuchaona kuti dzungu ramuri kuita iro hakusi kungwara.
Grace
Its the media misquoting what was said. For your information Bev’s issue did not backfire as you say. I refer you to the article on Nehanda titled Bev’s Manager demand taxi from Magaya and also Bev’s response to Zoey. Ndipo pamuchaona kuti dzungu ramuri kuita iro hakusi kungwara.
Jungamuti
I agree with you proudly Zimbo
merry
Touch not the anointed ones….we dnt knw who is anointed and who is nt…jus keep shiiiii and watch zuva one chete denga richatsamwa zvinoswera zvavapajekerere. Ana Nzira vakazodiii…Mwari ndi Mwari and munhu munhu
Chati
Ndiye Oscar Pambuka wekuZBC uya here uyu.Zvekunyeba akazvidzidzaka kuZBC,inonyebaka iya.
welcome juru
This kind of reporting is crazy , headline =Magaya to bring TB joshua to ZIM.if you read the story carefully Magaya had gone to talk to TB Joshua to see if he can come to ZIM or not depending on his schedule , the report also says Magaya will bring feedback on friday which is tomorow ,Now before even Magaya talks to TB Joshua journo goes on to say TB Joshua says Magaya day dreaming , so it the press talking to TB Joshua not Magaya because Magaya at this point in time hasnt talked to TB Joshua but Newsday wants to sale its press and goes on to publish a story with no flesh and bones
zvimwe munanyarawo so Mr Journo
Lion
@welcome juru. I think the blame lies squarely on Oscar Pambuka, coz if u read the article it quotes Pambuka as saying the same, that TBJ will be coming sometime in May coz he will be free. As for TBJ’s comments go to the Scoan,s facebook account and read for yourself. Its not the papers’ making.
tata
Wat we only know is prophet Magaya is in Nigeria, only for .I was there in the service he never sayd I m bring Prophet TB Joshua to Zimbabwe.
tata
Prophet Magaya is in Nigeria for spiritual uplift only. He nver sayd I m bring prophet TB
Kudzai Mbauya
Sauro Sauro! Unonditambudzireiko? Said TB Joshua to fake Magaya.
Mutongi gava
Juru ndopane nyaya yataurwa naProdly Zimbabwean Kuti Tb ango grower mawings for nothing, I don’t go hangu kuPHD but if Magayas children are testifying that Magaya said he was going to ask and he has not come back with an answer yet, then Zimbabwe should wait for him to come back 1st
and secondly if for a fact Magaya is already in Nigeria, why didn’t TB address the issue with Magaya and resolve it amicably?
TB Joshua surely has got a problem
ZIMUTO
MAGAYA,ANGEL,MAKANDIWA,MUTEPFA (MUTARE) ndidzo mbavha…..mazimbabweans lets serve Mwari not matsotsi aya..nxaaa mhani
Monica
Point of correction Kudzai Mbauya it is meant to be Tb Joshua Tb Joshua unonditambudzireiko? said Magaya because the person under threat is Tb Joshua not Magaya and the person trying to eliminate the other is Tb Joshua not Magaya Proudly Zimbabwean watipedzera dende racho rese facts are
Magaya is a great Prophet with or without Tb Joshua
AND
He can profesy without TB Joshua
And yes Magaya does not need Tb Joshua.
Favour
Vanhu va Mwari chandinoziva ini ndechekuti Prophet Magaya is a man of integrity and he has so much respect for the Senior Prophet TB Joshua. Saka musava rwisanisa.
Schooled View
TB Joshua is Man of God. A contrary view is impossible by intellectually pervious mind after thorough study of TB Joshua’s Gospel teachings and preaching. In Birmingham UK they were graced only by prophet TB Joshua’s Annointing Water & not yet by the Senior Prophet’s personal visit, but the Birmingham congregants were unanimous in their acceptance of prophet TB Joshua as Man Of God. TB joshua’s greatest critics only admitted the limitations of human mind in comprehending the Annointed water phenomenon. TB Joshua’s ministry is strictly biblical based UNLIKE most of our local so called prophets. TB Joshua’s ministry poses serious intellectual challenge, even to graduate & post graduate degree holders in biblical studies, hence might not be openly available for Tom & Dick’s respectable(if informed) comment. As regards the message’ s spiritual challenges one cannot confront this without assistance of the Holy Spirit. Suffice it to point out that world of difference exist between the taste of our Ziimbabwe local ‘gospel wine’ & TB Joshua’s. The bulk of our local prophets still await genuine spiritual delivery whatever their popular miraculous gifts. I am yet to come across any other global prophet with GREATER DIVINE GIFT of POWER !! of prophetic Ministry than Senior Prophet TB Joshua & his Wisemen. Why remain in spiritual wilderness. The Schooled have no problem of choice of most reliable spiritual guidance in the circumstance.
mavy
ini wat i know is prophet Magaya said he is praying that TB Joshua wud agree to come ku crusade ichaitwa muna may not tht he said he wud cme and mai Magaya is not going to learn kuti vaite prophetess bt she is going to learn abt ministry work
True Daughter
I wonder what other people’s problem is with a father in his house, sharing his desire with his children. Prophet Magaya did not call for a press conference to share his desire. Those writing negative comments don’t understand what “family” is. Kudzimba kwenyu hamutauri zvamunoda semhuri here. What’s wrong with our dad sharing his desires with his spiritual family. Give the man of God a break please. Where you don’t have facts please don’t comment.
YADAH
Magaya is not fake. He was even told by TB Joshua that God wants to use him well before he moved to Waterfalls. The problem with some Pastors whose family backgrounds have been e.g Idol warshipping need deliverance. They can be pastors or prophets but the spirits of Idols will still be tormenting them. Hatidi kunyeperana kana kumba kwenyu kwaitambwa zvigure do you expect me to be deivered by such a pastor.
Magaya was clever enough to go to SCOAN to find out if he was on the right path. I have seen pastors being delivered na TB Joshua under manifestation. Showing that their ministries are questionable. Magaya is in the level of TB Joshua’s wisemen.
Chief
Sad story
Schooled View
? ? ? ?
awed
vanhu hamutogone nekutodakuitirwa minana…kutopopota kuti arambirei kuuya?kkkk .
herber
False prophets all over the world!! Chero tuna Oscar Pambuka twonyepawo!! This book the bible. says kuchava nevaporofita venhema!!! Tuvanhu turi kutsvaka mari chete chete!! Itwo tunozviti tune masimba omweya, tunoona zviri mberi, tunomeresa vhudzi pamhazha tugomeresa mazino pamavende eharahwa, tugopedzisa minamato yatwo twuchiti,”bvisai chagumi!!!!” twopukuta ziya kumeso nomucheka watwakapuwa mahara nevatunonyepera. Imi wee, svinurai!!!
Schooled View
? ? ? ? ? VERY CONSTRUCTIVE ORIGINAL DELETED WHY??
Israel vibez
Why do the heathen rage?Eagles fly with Eagles find something that can help the nation then write about that not fighting with man of god creating rifts .PHD is taking over nomatter hail or thunder.LET THERE BE LIGHT.
Schooled View
STIFLED INITIAL GEM CONTRIBUTION TRAGICALLY DELETED ON THIS SPACE!! WHY??
Innocent
For once in my life I’m so proud to be a Zimbabwean, most comments are in support of Magaya, for once we are able to stand against other people and fight for our own
It’s not an issue of being Roman Catholic, Methodist, Zaoga, UFI, spirit Embasy, PHD, New life ministry, seventh day , celebration church or any other church I may have not listed
For once as Zimbabweans we are saying we will not allow a Nigerian to dis a Zimbabwean and make us look like we a desperate people.
When we go to South Africa we are called Makwere kwere, in the Uk we are deported and now Tb Joshua wants to show as if he is a better Prophet than our own Prophets?
Zimbabwean people we are better than anybody and we are good without these western Africa spiritual fathers
Magaya show them what Zimbabweans are made of and come back home,
Zimbabwe mandidadisa kumira nemunhu simply because he is one of us, dai muri kurwa Angel, Makandiwa and Magaya tirikufa nekukusekai but because its Zimbabwean vs Nigeria, Kunyepa Tb haulume.
Love you so much Zimbos u have done us proud
KASEKE
kkkkkkkkk Magaya went to spiritual uplift from TB JOSHUA OR FROM WHO , AND THE SCHOOL OF PROPHECY KKKKK ZVAKAOMA DAI VAMAGAYA VAMBOENDA KU BIBLE COLLAGE FIRST , HAVANA SHOKO MAVARI EVEN PRAYER YAVO IRI VERY SHALLOW DAI MWARI VAPINDIRA .
Anonymous
Hw come u dont lyk the man of god
e eye
ohhh pliz!!! open yo eyez people!!wat is wrong wth u pple.
nonsense
who said they want tb joshua in zim. instead of casting out the demons of terrorism in your country u dream like magaya that zimbos want u here!!! we have direct access to God through Jesus Christ, unless you also want to die for our sins
Kiro
I dont know why my prophet wants to be identified with TB Joshua. The church grew from 80 pple to more than 40 thousand without tb joshua. Why need him now. Why go there every month. Is tb joshua god. My prophet u are failing to handle fame. And oscar is a news reader not a PR guy. Look at the way he handled Bev issue. Prophet be the Magaya we used to know
Favour
Vanhu va Mwari chandinoziva ini ndechekuti Prophet Magaya is a man of integrity and he has so much respect for the Senior Prophet TB Joshua. Saka musava rwisanisa.
Mwana wePHD yavaMagaya
The media is misleading vanhu . Anyone who attended our Sunday service can testify . Taurai zvamunoda vemapepa asi hazvitimisi kumover from glory to glory , from grace to grace . And beware we’re taking OVER everything this year including the media , so you current media liars your time is expiring nezita raJesu .
ZIMUTO
@Mwana wePHD yavaMAGAYA……URI BENZI izvezvi haudi vabereki vako nxaaaaaaaaaaa svunura une matsotsi aya
Ndasticka ini
Zimuto you need deliverance,the way you present yourself I don’t have any doubt that you belong to the dark world if not an agent of it.Saka urikutukirei mwana wesangano iwe zvako .
Lucy
Nhai zvako iwe Kiro Prophet Magaya does not need Tb Joshua if you say the church have grown that much, then he should just continue doing his thing, Pamwe nyasha dzaitozobva Nekuda kuzviasociater nana Tb ava.
Chokwadi
KwaTB ndokwaakatanga nako didnt u heard kuti he is his spiritual father? anoendako achinopiwa ma instructions ndozviripo and anenge akapiwa mhiko dzaanofanira kuteedzera so who a u to stop him going there kuriko kune basa rake.
ke mo Sotho
Thobela…
Eish isu vekuMasowe regai tinyarare. Tsitsi, rudo, nerunyararo. Gumi remitemo, miko nemirairo tichichengeta, tichiyimba, kudzai Gabriel tichivaka Masowe, tichiyanana nevahera vekudenga, tiripanzira yakakurwa naJohanne na Emmanuero donzo ririrekuwana nhaka yekufa nekupona!
Morena…!
True Daughter
People, the devil comes but to steal, kill and destroy. God has started a good thing in the relationship between Prophets TB Joshua and W. Magaya and the devil knows that he really is in trouble through that union and is out to destroy it. But he is a lier and loser, if God said yes to that relationship no one can say no. Whether he uses the media, facebook or the anti-Christ it will not be destroyed.
Paul fathered timothy, Elijah fathered Elisha , Moses fathered Joshua spiritually, what is wrong in Prophet TB Joshua fathering Prophet W. Magaya. Even Jesus fathered the disciples. Those who refuse to be fathered shall perish like Judas Iscariot.
Prophet Magaya and mama T. Magaya shall continue to grow from glory to glory through their submission to Prophet TB and mama Evelyn Joshua. GOD’S GLORY SHALL CONTINUE TO BE REVEALED THROUGH ALL OF THEM.
Those who had not realised that you are being used by the devil to further his agenda by making negative comments, repent.
munyah
How can people be so gullible as to believe that Oscar Pambuka is a spokeperson for Prophet Magaya. Oscar Pambuka is well known for smoking pot in Mbare, sharing the same stage with Winki D at barely naked dancehall awards and the only reason why prophet Magaya is accepte=ing him at PHD Ministries is because JEsus wani came to save the prostitutes. Ko BEV wani akazobatsirwa.
So why are people so quick to believe the misguided and silly utterances of a man masquerading as a spokeperson for the biggest ministry in Zimbabwe. By the way, Oscar is only four months old at the ministry. how can he rise so quickly to the ranks of spokeperson. Ko ma overseer aenda kupi?
Pafungei vanhu weeeeee!!!!
Ichi ndochokwadi kwete zvimwe zvese zvataurwa.
Munhu ari kuda fame and money ndi OSCAR kwete Prophet MAgaya!
Jacob jacks
Ummm nothing to sae!!!
solo
TB Joshua will come to Zimbabwe in MAY , please mark my words.
Ba Bubu
Both Tb joshua and Magaya wat they’re saying is true. Devil has capitalised on ths info and words are being twisted. The devil is in trouble coz he knows wat the future holds. Discord and false witnes all belong to the dark world. Thanks to Christ for in John 16vs33 …but be of good cheer; i have overcome the world. Lets give open praise. Allelua. (Ba Bubu Ndimudhara)
Pastor G
This church chronically suffers from lack of discernment. Blinded by the spirit of antichrist mirai muone havasati vatombotanga ku puller macrowds havo vachati voita misangano ichaattracta millions of pple. But time is short Lord Jesus is coming back soon…
mugee
@kaseke, it is not about going to a bible school, it is about anointing, some may go to bible schools and have lots of knowledge but fail to apply it because of lack of anointing. results of a prayer are not determined depth of a prayer, JESUS himself when he rose Lazarous from the dead, and even that time he fed 5000 people from five loaves and two fishes, His prayers where not in depth, unotiudza kuti kudiiko nenyaya dzekunamata, maprayers ako iwe akadzika dzika akagobuda nei? it is all about grace and anointing
@ newspapers , please learn to say the truth, don’t report lies in order to sell your papers, I was shocked by your Monday headlines, it is good to always verify your facts first before going to the printer, if I was phd ministries I would sue you for defamation of character
HAMUTYEWO MAKAITASEI, TOUCH NOT THE ANNOINTED ONES OF GOD
lm
what is word, wataura kuti he doesn’t have the word
Mhofu
Pliz pliz can somebody tell me What is a spiritual father and when did it start?
Truth
We(Zimbabweans) were going to be worried if TB Joshua was God. we don’t care whether he comes or not. haasi mwari mhani!
Reality
Pambuka unowanza speed young man. Tell us. what is a prophet. Wakamboonepi chikoro chemaporofita. Muchatongwa.
Elias Mpereri
Distance is not a barrier. T B Joshua is always here. Feel his Power from God. It’ s amazing.
killer T
Tsvagai Jesu achawanikwa!
dee
lets put the story straight here the 1st thing we all should knw z dat the prophet went to Nigeria not to bring back prophet TB Joshua but to go and consult his father as any son would do wth his father… The prophet did not comment on any social media or church website about the visit so before yu go on saying bad things abt the man of God get ur stoy straight..
Macdee
@ dee. U dont even know who is who in your church. Osca Pambuka is the church spokesperson, he talks on behalf of the church. Since Magaya is the church it follows he speaks for Magaya. Its Oscar who said that not the journos
True Daughter
People, John 10 v 10 says the devil comes but to steal, kill and destroy. All the devil is aiming at is destroy the relationship between Prophets TB Joshua and W. Magaya. But he is a lier and a loser. If God said yes to the relationship who is the devil and his angels and agents to say no to it?? The devil knows he is in great trouble through that union is aiming at destroying it. But whatever weapon he tries to use whether the press, technology, demons or even human beings he will never succeed.
One thing the devil hates is unity in the body of Christ. See how many international visitors are now coming to PHD, believing that the same God in PHD is the one in SCOAN. Now he wants to cause confusion among believers, check comments written by some nationals on facebook.
Prophet W. and mama T. Magaya shall move from glory to glory through their submission to Prophet TB and mama Evelyn Joshua.
What is wrong in Prophet TB Joshua fathering/mentoring/guiding/leading Prophet W. Magaya if Moses did it for Joshua, Elijah for Elisha, Jesus for disciples and Paul for Timothy.
Those making negative comments from press reports you are being used by the devil to further his agenda of destroying that heaven made relationship. REPENT. The devil using you will never prosper in this endeavour.
Who who who who
@ ke mo sotho
seek and worship Jesus kwete muteuro………there is nothing like that for God
dont worship angels ……….serve JESUS
see
sorry devil, you will be kicked even harder after this. just check. you will be on the run once again. i know daddy joshua will not at all be moved by this because in most cases he knows his enemy are not people. i am with him in that. daddy thank you for teaching us that.
Mhofu
Pliz pliz someone help me. What is a spiritual father? And when did it start?
mbiri kuna Jesu
munhu anotaura zvekwaasina kuswera shuwa, most of these comments are coming from people who have never been to P.H.D Ministries or who know very little about it. we shall not be moved bcoz ane bhora ndiye anomakwa. the truth shall prevail
Kiro
The prophet always acknowledges the presence of reporters in his services. Sso when he said he wanted to invite TB Joshua he knew the same reporters heard him and since TB Joshua is news u cant blame the journalists. Ndidzo news dzacho. Next time the prophet should exercise caution. He has become a very popular and important person such that everything he says or does is Big news. His choice of spokesman is very wrong. Oscar has brought shame to the ministry. Who had asked him about Mother. Akangorotomoka in any case word rekuti mother varikuenda ku scoan kunodzidzira chiporofita ragara ririmo muchurch kubva muna february, that perception should have been corrected kudhara
Favour
Asika Prophet vakati vari kunodzidziswa how to handle ministry work. He went further to say as the ministry goes pane ma challenges avakasangana nawo anokwanisawo kubatsira mother. Hapana kana 1 pavakataura zvechiporofita. Zvinoda kunzwa neku teerera vanhuwe.
Favour
Asika Prophet vakati vari kunodzidziswa how to handle ministry work. He went further to say as the ministry grows pane ma challenges avakasangana nawo anokwanisawo kubatsira mother. Hapana kana 1 pavakataura zvechiporofita. Zvinoda kunzwa neku teerera vanhuwe.
tirivakundi
uuuuuuum zvakaoma.why magaya always claim to be son of man than to be a servant of God.hunhu wenyu anaMagaya hauna kunaka wekuda kutsvaga mbiri nokutaura mazita evanhu vamwari.wht surprises me with zim prophets is spiritual fathers.i followed Emanuel tv,handisati ndambonzwa pachitaurwa nyaya yoku tbJoshua ana spiritual father.God z e spiritual father nhy hama dzangu.ko kana achinyepa hake kuti ari kuNigeria iye ari kumsha kwaari kubikirwa doro kuti anyatsouya ane simba.Osca continue nokutaura zvawaudza naboss Magaya.if he z aprophet of God why dnt he pray for our country ikaitirwa zvakanakpliz leave TBJoshua alone……………
Favour
Asi wakambonzwawo vachitaura zva mentor here prophet tb joshua. ini ndakavanzwa iwe kana wakapa potsa. In other words va Magaya vari kureva nyaya ye mentorship.
Chlorine
Who cted him saying these words .
Chlorine
Who cted him saying these words
sisi mandlo
i head magaya saiying let us pray for crusade that will take place on may his wish is to go to scoan to ask one of the wise man to come if it is possible yekuuya kwat.b andina kuinzwa ichitaurwa vemapepa itai muchicha mwari ndatenda
lm
@tirivakundi, that’s nonsense, becareful, usatendere kushandiswa nasatani uchinyora zvausingazivi. Why is it that pese pangoitika zvamusati makamboona maakutofunga kuti munhu akaromba, musapembedze satan…. are you saying satan is more powerful that God? are you saying that zviri ordinary ndozva Mwari? Get away mhani, kana washaya zvekutaura nyarara.
Nash
I love God cos He assures us in His word that He gave us the Holy spirit to dwell IN US!! If that same spririt that raised Christ from the dead is in me I do not need a prophet to fly from Nigeria to help me. Guys lets trust God not man
debeers
if it was Jesus coming to Zimbabwe it would make a very big difference.Munamati mukuru anenbiri yakadaro kana ari womene haambodero kune vose vanoda kubatsirwa nekutendeutswa..
Concerned
Veduwe, I was in the service when Prof Magaya announced his visit to SCOAN, There was no mention of ‘Prophetic training”. mother vakanzi vari kuenda kunoona how others are running Ministry in preparation for the growth of PHD. Kungonoona and kudzidzawo how to handle growth and Ministry administration . Idzo nhema ndiri kutaurwa hameno kuti vanhu vainge vakaterera kupi.
BABA ZVAMBU
I have a question here. Who witnessed Prophet T.B Joshua commenting about his not coming to Zimbabwe. If you are saying you heard it from Scoan website, then i suspect that with this error of information technology, people can create fictitious websites and comment whilst pretending to be T.B Joshua. My question now is, who witnessed T.B. Joshua physically commenting about his coming to Zim?
Jaaaayy
Touch nt my annointed ones amana musataure zvamusingazive u cn get cursed nezvinhu zvidikidiki.Prophet Magaya is a thru man of God.and when he went 2 Nigeria he ddnt say im bringing Snr Prophet T.B Joshua he ddnt say tt.i wz er muservice macho.
Innocent
What is written in the Bible and what is happening today, two different stories.Religion grossly misused. Jesu achauya chete.
analyst
The truth is magaya lied. And tb is just correcting that. You don’t build a ministry on lies. Maybe he needs to change his spokesperson. Check on tb statement the “if” clause. If oneis steadfast in God’s will.
papa
ko hindava kuenda kuNigeria fo spiritual upliftment ko imo muZim hamuna here vasharukwa pamweys vakaita saEzekiel Guti.
baba kay
if i was magaya i will fire oscar because hw can he be misqouted everytym showing he is nt gud at wht he do.he mus b a fool to think a journalist is a gud spokesperson coz seriusly anorasika. Pese paanotaura anotaura zvinhu zvisingatarisirwe frm the so called christians. One more qtn who said mwari ari kunigeria chete
tmad
Pakaipa mhen
emmanuel
Emmanuel god is with us. People of god remember they all a lot of people making money through using TB Joshuas name and fake website not real website of emmanuel. So if really Man of god Seniour Prophet TB joshua has said so then thus what i call HONEST and there could be some reasons for that so dont judge him for u not to be judge.Ask yourselfs why he doesnt want to open his church here while your neighour SA there is a branch.He always says Gods time is the best ichasvika tm yacho.am sure right now on emmanuel tv they a now publishng this new already and Man of god wil say it himself on sunday not what the newpaper says tambai nezvimwe.The truth shall come out and all of us wil all have to answer these questions one day when he wil be askng us on the last day,dont comment when you dnt have anything to comment.May god be with you.Let love lead
Pee
ooooooh now i see why prophet Magaya says now “nyatsonditeeresai apa before announcing his journey to Scoan with his wife and for her to be stayng for some while” this mins vanga vatozviona kare kuti zvichataudza some pple wil qoute wrong as like what the headline says. Haaaaaaaaaaaaaa mari yakaoma
TAU
the problem is hamuna kunzwa vamagaya vachitaura the issues in front of the Lord’s followers, dai makanzwa nyaya yacho musiri kuteerera newspaper, you all need Jesus, do not judge. what you never heard nor saw, do not comment. MBIRI KUNA JESU
JENA tandie
we are sick and tired of church people who fight for their leaders.Let the concerned people speak for themselves.remember some justifications does not spell holiness.JESUS CHRIST i know didnt need some mecenaries like some of us.
Prophet Andy
We dont need here:)
Prophet Andy
We dont need him here:)
regie waprophet magaya
you media pipo u mislead vanhu wt yo storiz. Prophet Magaya sed ts his wish to share the sem altar wt hs father nd that he wl try to invite hm nt zvekut varikuuya navo. Prophet Magaya can neva try to gain mileage coz PROPHET TA JOSHUA ordained hm to do ministry. As fo you pipo u cn neva go against a PROPHET rather pray kuti dai vatouya kuno ivo Senior PROPHET. Prophet MAGAYA is a true man of GOD kana muchitoda huyai pazindoga muone. MBIRI KUNA JESO. Yadah yadah yadah yadah
MWANA WA PROPHET MAGAYA
ladies and gentleman, dont be misled by the media, vanhu musareva nhema nezvamusingaziva, if you really want the truth just buy the cd for the sunday service 6 April 2014 and hear it for your self,. there is a huge diffirence in proposing and asking.
dady i am totalty behind you and your vision, God will do mighty works in our ministry, and our country. WE SHALL PARTAKE OVERTAKE AND MAINTAIN. FORWARD EVER.
Grace
Amen! In Jesus’ Mighty Name!
mugee
ANE BHORA NDIYE ANOMAKWA. Thank you LORD for raising the standards of Prophet W. Magaya and his ministry.
Grace
Amen in Jesus’ Mighty Name!
Tose Vagari
Prophet Magaya is highly annointed and whether T B Joshua disowns him or not fact is he is a mighty man of God and God will continue to use him,
Favour
We bind every spirit that intends to bring confusion between the snr prophet and our papa. We pray that the relationship is sealed by the blood of Jesus. In Jesus’ Mighty Name we pray. We love you Senior Prophet TB Joshua and we thank God for you. We love you papa Magaya. You are a blessing to Zimbabwe. Glory to Jesus!
Chris
We love you Prophet Magaya and Mother Tendai (the only woman who is not called Prophetess) who accepts that office is only by Devine appointment. You are just wonderful people, You agreed to answer to the call of being used by God in this nation in a mighty way.
We will stand with you even if Prophet Tb Joshua doesn’t come, because we have witnessed miracles and healings in your church.
Stay strong because this is just the beginning of many articles in the paper, even other churches that feel they are loosing thier members to you will help the papers to fight you, but stay strong and we are with you in our prayers.
Always loved!
Favour
Amen!!!!!! In Jesus Mighty Name. We love you Prophet Magaya and mother. You are a blessing to the nation of Zimbabwe. We have learnt a lot from you. You are in our prayers. Let not your hearts be troubled. Inga munotidzidzi wani Papa. It is well with you.
Breakthrough
@ Chris – Amen!!!!!! In Jesus Mighty Name. We love you Prophet Magaya and mother. You are a blessing to the nation of Zimbabwe. We have witnessed the power of God manifesting in PHD Ministries we will therefore not be moved. We have learnt a lot from you. You are in our prayers. Let not your hearts be troubled. You are a great teacher, preacher, prophet! My christian life has been transformed since I started attending services at PHD Ministries. Join Prophet W Magaya on yadah tv. We also have a powerful service tomorrow with the man of God Prophet W Magaya vachingobva ku lander in the country. Can’t wait for the service. Sunday yatononoka.
Shamuyarira
Not to worry we have Baba Prophet Makandiwa already… Bless
Jaaaay Mwana waProphet Magaya
Kudzikisirwa kwemunhu ndiko kukomborerwa kwake naMwari.say what eva you want,isu tichipona hedu vana veMuporofita.inguva yenyu yekutaura muchanyarara henyu,asi dzidzirai kutaura kwamaswera.isu tototenda Mwari 4 gvng us a Prophet lyc him in Zim,todada naye muporofita wedu I luv my Prophet.Mbiri kuna Jesu.
nimmy rose jacob
