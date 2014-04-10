TB Joshua dismisses ‘dreaming’ Magaya

Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan) leader Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua has said he has no plans to visit Zimbabwe in the foreseeable future, pouring water on attempts by Prophetic Healing Deliverance (PHD) leader Walter Magaya to bring him to Harare.

MOSES MATENGA

TB Joshua also said those who were saying he was coming to Zimbabwe were “dreaming” and prayed for the country and its leaders.

This followed reports that Magaya, who claims TB Joshua is his “spiritual father”, had invited the Nigerian cleric to Zimbabwe next month.

PHD spokesperson Oscar Pambuka said Magaya had gone to Nigeria to consult his spiritual father (TB Joshua) who he had invited to Zimbabwe.

“As you know, TB Joshua is Magaya’s spiritual father. So he invited him to visit Zimbabwe sometime in May,” Pambuka was quoted saying this week.

Yesterday Pambuka said he was yet to hear from Magaya “who is still in Nigeria where he is expected to meet TB Joshua today (yesterday)”.

“Our attention has been drawn to a newspaper article which claims that (Mr) Walter Magaya is bringing TB Joshua to Zimbabwe. This is not to be believed. This is a dream,” read a statement on the Scoan website.

“We pray that your dream comes to pass one day. Sometimes, one’s heart’s desire comes true if one is steadfast in God’s will. It is my desire to come to my country (sic) because I love the nation and people of Zimbabwe, but there is no plan for now, so this story is not to be believed.”

TB Joshua added: “Also, regarding the issue of Magaya’s wife undergoing prophetic training at the Scoan, there is nothing like that. The story is not true. We do not train people for prophetic ministry; God does, by the adoption of the Holy Spirit. By the way, how many prophetesses do we have in the Scoan for now? God bless the people of Zimbabwe, the nation of Zimbabwe, and its leaders, in Jesus’ name.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw