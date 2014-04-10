Pictures: Life in Mat South

By Tinotenda Samukange
- April 10, 2014

AMH Chief Photographer Aaron Ufumeli recently took a tour of Matabeleland South Province and filed these pictures. Have a look!

A donkey tries to dig for water from dry river bed in Kafusi.
Musa Moyo of Guyo outside Gwanda sewing pillow cases which she sells for $ 2.50 per set.
Donkey drawn carts are a common mode of transport in Matebeleland South.
Villagers in Maphisa repair a disused borehole with the assistance of the Catholic Releif Justice.
The state of some of the roads in Maphisa, Matebeleland South.
Precious Siziba arranges meat on the line at the family homestead in Garanyemba.
Donkey drawn carts are a common mode of transport in Matebeleland South.
Despite having more than enough rainfall in Kezi, crickets have become a problem eating the maize in the field.
A man fetches water from the Mlambapele river in Kafusi.
A man fetches water from a dry river bed just outside Gwanda.
The landscape of Matabeleland South.
Cattle rest in a dried up river.
A vendor prepares amacimbi for roasting.
Women carry watermelons from their field.
21 Comments

  1. ke mo Sotho

    Morena..

    Thus my home area. Its not ‘Guyo’ its called ‘Guyu”….A picture where a man is fetching water from a river basin, the place is Ntepe. Yes Garanyemba has got a very beautiful kopjes…

    I am glad you toured that side of the country, its a beautiful place, with those donkey drawn carts.

    Re a leboua hle…

    Thobela…

  2. Tamuka

    Photos from one district????

  3. Zvipundu

    nice pic but pacricket apa ndaramba iro rinonzi dundira rikakuwetera maziso unotondoponera kuchipatara. hakuna gurwe rakadaro

    1. Ziguru

      Kkkkkk wandibaya nekuseka. It must be 20 years since I last heard that word. Isu tairidaidza kuti dundirazvere but iroro raive dema raidya ishwa. Tairisunga totambisa kumombe ugonzwa kunhuwa kwaizoita maoko! Kwozoti nyenze yaitundira muziso straight no kupotsa kkkkk! Raised tough and proudly so!

      1. GOONERS

        kikikiki tinenge takakurira kumusha kumwe chete

      2. Zvipundu

        uniobva kwedu iweeeeeeeeeee hahahaha ndaseka exactly zvataiiita

    2. c

      at I gurwe ndiani?

  4. the observer

    This whole pic tour thing is jus showing how backward MatSouth is compared to other provinces eish hope the Gvt does something about this #we_are_a_one_Nation_Zimbabwe_so_lets_develop_Zim_from_Zambezi_to_Limpopo

  5. Jabulani Sibanda

    Nothing has ever changed ever since Zanu pf was in power since 1980,those roards have been like that ever since i used to work for NGO’S around Mat South its all dead and burried mate,i’m sure Steven Nkomo is still governor around there but he is not implemanting anything,you voted for Zanu again so food for thought for the next five year,rip what you saw.

  6. ADRIEL is back

    one of the forgoten provinces in ZImbabwe, vakangosiiwa vanzi toita Nkomo Father Zim then tokukanganwai. vamwe vachiluma ngoda kuchinja cup ne candles asi vamwe vachi cup yemaximbi ne dhirinkisi.ndokuti THE ZIMBABWE I KNOW

  7. shadreck

    This is good from yu newsday.rural pictures are alwayz a marvel to watch.don’t end there.

    Reply

      Tipeiwo ekuGokwe

  8. Bajosh

    Wagona fani,next time chimbotipawo mapictures eku Manicaland kuri kucherwa mangoda.Timboona development

  9. ngqwa

    akusela ma dams asavala God will never bless a country that opresses the minority tribes abantu bakulindawo bawonani kubani Gvt shame shame u Smth was far much better

  10. Innocent

    nyama kuwanda kudaro kutenga here kana kuti kufa yega?

    Reply

    Poverty Poverty Poverty throughout.

    Reply

    Zanu pf has made these people poorer,shame.

  13. Koketso Cecilia Sibanda

    Kafusi Area, indawo yami 10yrs back. Inqola leyo ingikhumbuza kudala ngezikhathi leziyana. Awu Nkosi hawukela idonki leyo ugobhozise amanzi inathe. God have mercy!.

    Next time include Takaliyawa village in pictures, that was my village.

    Reply

