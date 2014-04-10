2014-04-10 Tinotenda Samukange Pictures: Life in Mat South By Tinotenda Samukange - April 10, 2014 AMH Chief Photographer Aaron Ufumeli recently took a tour of Matabeleland South Province and filed these pictures. Have a look! A donkey tries to dig for water from dry river bed in Kafusi. Musa Moyo of Guyo outside Gwanda sewing pillow cases which she sells for $ 2.50 per set. Donkey drawn carts are a common mode of transport in Matebeleland South. Villagers in Maphisa repair a disused borehole with the assistance of the Catholic Releif Justice. The state of some of the roads in Maphisa, Matebeleland South. Precious Siziba arranges meat on the line at the family homestead in Garanyemba. Donkey drawn carts are a common mode of transport in Matebeleland South. Despite having more than enough rainfall in Kezi, crickets have become a problem eating the maize in the field. A man fetches water from the Mlambapele river in Kafusi. A man fetches water from a dry river bed just outside Gwanda. The landscape of Matabeleland South in Garanyemba. Cattle rest in a dried up river in Kafusi. A vendor prepares amacimbi for roasting Kafusi. Women carry watermelons from their field in Garanyemba. Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw 21 Comments ke mo Sotho April 10, 2014 at 3:16 pm Morena.. Thus my home area. Its not ‘Guyo’ its called ‘Guyu”….A picture where a man is fetching water from a river basin, the place is Ntepe. Yes Garanyemba has got a very beautiful kopjes… I am glad you toured that side of the country, its a beautiful place, with those donkey drawn carts. Re a leboua hle… Thobela… Reply Yvonne R. Saulter April 10, 2014 at 7:46 pm How to earn 300 us dollar per day its unbelievable but its work Hope to see you around here more often ➨➨➨➨➨➨➨ jℴbs61.ℂℴℳ Reply Tamuka April 10, 2014 at 3:28 pm Photos from one district???? Reply Zvipundu April 10, 2014 at 3:30 pm nice pic but pacricket apa ndaramba iro rinonzi dundira rikakuwetera maziso unotondoponera kuchipatara. hakuna gurwe rakadaro Reply Ziguru April 10, 2014 at 3:53 pm Kkkkkk wandibaya nekuseka. It must be 20 years since I last heard that word. Isu tairidaidza kuti dundirazvere but iroro raive dema raidya ishwa. Tairisunga totambisa kumombe ugonzwa kunhuwa kwaizoita maoko! Kwozoti nyenze yaitundira muziso straight no kupotsa kkkkk! Raised tough and proudly so! Reply GOONERS April 10, 2014 at 4:28 pm kikikiki tinenge takakurira kumusha kumwe chete Reply Zvipundu April 11, 2014 at 8:32 am uniobva kwedu iweeeeeeeeeee hahahaha ndaseka exactly zvataiiita Reply c April 10, 2014 at 4:07 pm at I gurwe ndiani? Reply the observer April 10, 2014 at 3:48 pm This whole pic tour thing is jus showing how backward MatSouth is compared to other provinces eish hope the Gvt does something about this #we_are_a_one_Nation_Zimbabwe_so_lets_develop_Zim_from_Zambezi_to_Limpopo Reply Jabulani Sibanda April 10, 2014 at 3:50 pm Nothing has ever changed ever since Zanu pf was in power since 1980,those roards have been like that ever since i used to work for NGO’S around Mat South its all dead and burried mate,i’m sure Steven Nkomo is still governor around there but he is not implemanting anything,you voted for Zanu again so food for thought for the next five year,rip what you saw. Reply ADRIEL is back April 10, 2014 at 4:11 pm one of the forgoten provinces in ZImbabwe, vakangosiiwa vanzi toita Nkomo Father Zim then tokukanganwai. vamwe vachiluma ngoda kuchinja cup ne candles asi vamwe vachi cup yemaximbi ne dhirinkisi.ndokuti THE ZIMBABWE I KNOW Reply shadreck April 10, 2014 at 4:34 pm This is good from yu newsday.rural pictures are alwayz a marvel to watch.don’t end there. Reply Gonawapotera April 10, 2014 at 8:02 pm Tipeiwo ekuGokwe Reply Bajosh April 10, 2014 at 6:06 pm Wagona fani,next time chimbotipawo mapictures eku Manicaland kuri kucherwa mangoda.Timboona development Reply ngqwa April 10, 2014 at 6:21 pm akusela ma dams asavala God will never bless a country that opresses the minority tribes abantu bakulindawo bawonani kubani Gvt shame shame u Smth was far much better Reply Innocent April 10, 2014 at 6:40 pm nyama kuwanda kudaro kutenga here kana kuti kufa yega? Reply Justin April 11, 2014 at 4:59 am Poverty Poverty Poverty throughout. Reply josefa chinotimba April 11, 2014 at 8:01 am Zanu pf has made these people poorer,shame. Reply Koketso Cecilia Sibanda April 14, 2014 at 9:47 am Kafusi Area, indawo yami 10yrs back. Inqola leyo ingikhumbuza kudala ngezikhathi leziyana. Awu Nkosi hawukela idonki leyo ugobhozise amanzi inathe. God have mercy!. Next time include Takaliyawa village in pictures, that was my village. Reply Nolan February 21, 2018 at 12:15 pm Can I just say what a relief to find an individual who truly knows what theyre talking about on the net. You surely know how to bring an concern to light and make it crucial. Much more persons ought to read this and fully grasp this side of the story. I cant believe youre not extra popular for the reason that you undoubtedly have the gift. Reply g June 16, 2020 at 11:45 am Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody else getting the same RSS problems? Anyone that knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!! Reply Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
ke mo Sotho
Morena..
Thus my home area. Its not ‘Guyo’ its called ‘Guyu”….A picture where a man is fetching water from a river basin, the place is Ntepe. Yes Garanyemba has got a very beautiful kopjes…
I am glad you toured that side of the country, its a beautiful place, with those donkey drawn carts.
Re a leboua hle…
Thobela…
Yvonne R. Saulter
How to earn 300 us dollar per day its unbelievable but its work Hope to see you around here more often
➨➨➨➨➨➨➨ jℴbs61.ℂℴℳ
Tamuka
Photos from one district????
Zvipundu
nice pic but pacricket apa ndaramba iro rinonzi dundira rikakuwetera maziso unotondoponera kuchipatara. hakuna gurwe rakadaro
Ziguru
Kkkkkk wandibaya nekuseka. It must be 20 years since I last heard that word. Isu tairidaidza kuti dundirazvere but iroro raive dema raidya ishwa. Tairisunga totambisa kumombe ugonzwa kunhuwa kwaizoita maoko! Kwozoti nyenze yaitundira muziso straight no kupotsa kkkkk! Raised tough and proudly so!
GOONERS
kikikiki tinenge takakurira kumusha kumwe chete
Zvipundu
uniobva kwedu iweeeeeeeeeee hahahaha ndaseka exactly zvataiiita
c
at I gurwe ndiani?
the observer
This whole pic tour thing is jus showing how backward MatSouth is compared to other provinces eish hope the Gvt does something about this #we_are_a_one_Nation_Zimbabwe_so_lets_develop_Zim_from_Zambezi_to_Limpopo
Jabulani Sibanda
Nothing has ever changed ever since Zanu pf was in power since 1980,those roards have been like that ever since i used to work for NGO’S around Mat South its all dead and burried mate,i’m sure Steven Nkomo is still governor around there but he is not implemanting anything,you voted for Zanu again so food for thought for the next five year,rip what you saw.
ADRIEL is back
one of the forgoten provinces in ZImbabwe, vakangosiiwa vanzi toita Nkomo Father Zim then tokukanganwai. vamwe vachiluma ngoda kuchinja cup ne candles asi vamwe vachi cup yemaximbi ne dhirinkisi.ndokuti THE ZIMBABWE I KNOW
shadreck
This is good from yu newsday.rural pictures are alwayz a marvel to watch.don’t end there.
Gonawapotera
Tipeiwo ekuGokwe
Bajosh
Wagona fani,next time chimbotipawo mapictures eku Manicaland kuri kucherwa mangoda.Timboona development
ngqwa
akusela ma dams asavala God will never bless a country that opresses the minority tribes abantu bakulindawo bawonani kubani Gvt shame shame u Smth was far much better
Innocent
nyama kuwanda kudaro kutenga here kana kuti kufa yega?
Justin
Poverty Poverty Poverty throughout.
josefa chinotimba
Zanu pf has made these people poorer,shame.
Koketso Cecilia Sibanda
Kafusi Area, indawo yami 10yrs back. Inqola leyo ingikhumbuza kudala ngezikhathi leziyana. Awu Nkosi hawukela idonki leyo ugobhozise amanzi inathe. God have mercy!.
Next time include Takaliyawa village in pictures, that was my village.
Nolan
Can I just say what a relief to find an individual who truly knows what theyre talking about on the net. You surely know how to bring an concern to light and make it crucial. Much more persons ought to read this and fully grasp this side of the story. I cant believe youre not extra popular for the reason that you undoubtedly have the gift.
g
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I cannot subscribe to it.
Is there anybody else getting the same RSS problems?
Anyone that knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!