Where do our foreskins go?

Most men who undergo circumcision do not know where their foreskins go after the process.
SHADRECK MARIRIMBA
But Nhamo Jimu (63), a herbalist living in Banket, says as much as circumcision reduces the risk of sexually-transmitted infections (STI) after the procedure, according to tradition, the foreskin was burnt to ashes.
Jimu says the ashes are then mixed with some herbs, forming a concoction which when used could make one resistant to all sorts of STIs.
“A lot of young men who have gone under the knife and drunk the concoction cannot contract any type of disease. More so, even if one had sex with a woman cursed with the central locking system (runyoka), it will not have any effect whatsoever,” he said.
Jimu said he personally went through the procedure and was a living testimony to that.
“When I was circumcised, my foreskin was mixed with some herbs and I tell you during my youthful days, I was very strong even up to now. Even if I had sex without protection, no sexually transmitted disease would affect me,” the traditional healer said.
Most health experts only mention the benefit of circumcision, but do not explain what happens to the removed foreskins.
Just like any other procedure, the foreskin is disposed into dustbins as garbage.
Few people have dared ask what happened to their skin for they either would be in pain or just reluctant to ask during or after the operation.
Strangely enough, infants’ foreskins are said to be used as cosmetics.
In an article in 2010, Sierra Black writing for Babble touched on the disturbing evidence of the infants’ foreskin usage.
An infant’s foreskin has special cell properties, similar to those found in stem cells. Their versatility means that they can be used to cultivate skin cells.
Because of this, they were not tossed out with the rest of the medical waste after a birth. Instead, hospitals sold them to companies and institutions for a wide variety of uses.
Companies would pay thousands of dollars for a single foreskin.
According to the reports, some of the strangest purposes they are put to are:
Cosmetics — Foreskins are used to make high-end skin creams. The skin products contain fibroblasts grown on the foreskin and harvested from it. One foreskin can be used for decades to produce fancy face cream like the SkinMedica products hawked on Oprah.
Skin grafts — In addition to making products for skin, a baby’s foreskin can be turned into a skin graft for a burn victim. Because the cells are extremely flexible, they are less likely to be rejected.
Currently, this technology can be lifesaving in providing a real skin “band aid” to cover an open wound while a burn victim heals.
Researchers at Harvard and Tufts universities are working on advanced skin replacements that use human foreskins.
Cosmetic testing — All those cruelty-free cosmetics you buy? Some of them are tested on foreskins.
This yields better results, since they’re human skin. And it saves the lives of the rodents your shampoo would otherwise be tested on.
According to Wikipedia, about one-third of males worldwide are circumcised.
The procedure was most prevalent in the Muslim world and Israel (where it is near-universal), the United States and parts of Southeast Asia and Africa; it is relatively rare in Europe, Latin America, parts of Southern Africa and most of Asia.
The origin of circumcision is not known with certainty; the oldest documentary evidence for it comes from ancient Egypt.
Various theories have been proposed as to its origin, including as a religious sacrifice and as a rite of passage marking a boy’s entrance into adulthood. It is part of religious law in Judaism and is an established practice in Islam, Coptic Christianity and the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.
However, none of the provided information explained in detail what happened to the foreskin, suggesting a number of factors, among them that foreskins have no use at all after removal.
The second being that no one dared find out. In traditional beliefs, Jimu’s information could be vital if it proved the spiritual side of things which science doesn’t approve of.
Jimu has circumcised all his sons. One of his sons, Lucky, in his mid 20s, believes his father’s theory.
Jimu encourages most young men to be circumcised as that will make them strong even in bed when they get married.
But he warns that the use of the foreskin to protect one from STIs is not a passport for promiscuity.
“During our old days, we were well behaved. That’s why you see we’re not dying much compared to your generation,” Jimu said.
Scientifically, circumcision has been proved to be a way of preventing one from STIs.
But studies evaluating the effect of circumcision on the incidence of other sexually transmitted infections have reached conflicting conclusions.
A 2006 meta-analysis found that circumcision was associated with lower rates of syphilis, chancroid and possibly genital herpes.
A 2010 review of clinical trial data found that circumcision reduced the incidence of HSV-2 (herpes simplex virus, type 2) infections by 28%.
The researchers found mixed results for protection against trichomonas vaginalis and Chlamydia trachomatis and no evidence of protection against gonorrhea or syphilis.
Among men who have sex with men, reviews have found poor evidence for protection against sexually transmitted infections other than HIV, with the possible exception of syphilis.
Health institutions encouraged men to go through the circumcision process, but remained mum about where their foreskins were taken to.
So before one gets circumcised, they must ask to see their foreskin after the process and put it to good use.
Until proven otherwise, it remains a mystery where the circumcised men’s foreskins are taken to — sold or destroyed!
Wezheve
Ko kamacheso kadora kakachecheudzwa here? Kanenge kaganda kemwana mucheche haaa Tafadzwa usadaro
Alecky Macheso
Wezheve hindava uchindivenga so? Wava kutevedzera nhema dzechifeve chiya futi? Asi chakupa kuzasi kwacho kuti undiwanzire? Kana chapedza newe chichatanga kukuwanzira futi. Anyway, ndiri kuchigadzirira size. Rega uone.
EMMA
wawa
saka kungochekwa mumwe munhu obenefita here.kana kuti zvirikutaurwa najimu ndozvinesense.Ha taita confused.varikudya nemakanda acho anenge achekwa.
kundai
Your article is disturbing and discouraging. You did not bother to investigate PSI and establish facts. Poor reporting at best. Now those who benefited have a burden of worrying if they have been cheated of their precious skins.
Stem cell research is well advanced and normally funded by ethical scientists who if they need your input will have a budget for the cost. This mafia you talking about is criminals and must not bring disrepute to Going Smart.
If your mr Jimu has a license he can provide a service to those who need it and advertise thru your paper but not bring superstition to a medical procedure which is preserving humanity
We everyday get a hair cut and not worry about the hair. Yes it has become rubbish and like our skins belong to the bin. Please all human waste especially medical one must be incinerated. Drinking it is dangerous or attempting to add to your lotion is ill-advised. This editor is a danger to our society. Hamuna ma ETHICS here vanhu ve Media. Basa kutsvaka sensational fiction like our foreskins in scientific breakthrough. Rubbish!
Joj0
I agree with you Kundai. What utter rubbish! As I read through the article I could not help but wonder why such nonsense deserves space in the public media. What did the writer and editor want to achieve especially by introducing the issue with such a title? NewsDay, we need better reporting, for you to put someone in the paper who prides in sleeping around with no protection all in the name of tsotso dzaakadya kudhara is sheer mischievousness on your part. What do you want to encourage? Just so that you know, you will get sex predators who sleep around vasina protection, spread of HIV and loss of a nation to AIDS!
simba
THEY PROBABLY INCLUDE THEM IN YOUR NEXT HAMBURGER
suzy
nhai iwe shadhi… ndochii ichochi chawanyora?
lant
lant
J. Douglas
Please see the following link for a brief summary (with linked references) of the ethical, legal and methodological flaws with past research informing the present campaign of circumcision-as-HIV-preventative in Africa, some of the adverse consequences of funding circumcision-as-HIV-preventative in Africa (coercion of men and boys to be circumcised; misdirection of limited medical resources from higher priority areas) and the absence of oversight of organisations promoting and facilitating male circumcision in Africa:
http://www.academia.edu/5453317/Response_to_PEPFAR_Program_Expenditures_Form_Number_DS-4213_OMB_Control_Number_1405-0208_-_Revision_3
patriot
But really, why are the donors more interested in circumcision when they cannot help us on where we have real needs? First they wanted to justify it saying you have little chances of getting infected by HIV/Aids and when statistics of new HIV/Aids cases on the circumcised came, they changed to prevention of cancer. I smell a rat because this is an expensive project, considering all the publicity they pay for, I am sure they compete with the likes of econet and delta in adverts and artists endorsements
Buffled
This is an irresponsible report. You started out with a good headline then deviated into various topics, all of those topics were then dealt with based on speculations. At that point we could just say you lost focus, but you then go on to make a very irresponsible claim, I quote: “Scientifically, circumcision has been proved to be a way of preventing one from STIs”. Do you know that there are impressionable young people who believe everything media says?
Ndudu
I wonder what kind of these 3rd generation of journalism we have in this country publishing superstitious stories without proper thorough investigation. if someone drink the concoction then got infested with HIV then what will be your explanation to that???? People are
lion
I am starting to think that this circumcision issue is misleading pple. It gets worse with such kind of reporting. Telling pple that they can not contract HIV or STDs is totaly wrong. And for pple to dwell on the so called positives of circumcision without highlighting the other side is even more worring.
kitsi
This is one of the best well researched article on circumcision I have read!! It combines, traditional, religious and scientific infor!!! Thax so much for this article, those who think its the vice, well thats your opinion unless ofcourse you are interested parties!!! Keep it up Mr Jurno!!!
Innocent
kikikkkkkkk
Emru Kunanti
Those who go for circumscision suprise me. Are the no more condoms in the shops?
mt banhu
I personally don’t see the benefits of circumcision. They say it prevents you from contracting cancer and stis, but i don’t see how. They also say it makes you smart, pakai?. On the contrary i know one side effect. The fore skin they remove is the sensitive part of a male organ which is responsible for all the enjoyment. It was put there for a reason. By removing it i see it as an insult to the Creator.
Hugh7
A very silly article, in places even dangerous. It should never have been written and it is safer not to read it.
Cutting off (the best) part will not protect you against any disease, whatever you do with the part afterwards. The claims are only for quite slight reductions and they are all quite debatable. In 10 out of 18 countries for which USAID has figures, more of the CIRCUMCISED men have HIV than the non-circumcised. Zimbabwe is one of those countries, where the survey was done twice, with the same result both times.
Stokononzi
Stokononzi
Stokononzi
A consignment destined for Asia possibly Singapore was confiscated by Zimra ending up at a local auction house. I bought the lot which was apparently harmless but it contains what I would call gruesome cargo. The manifest shows it to be umbilicals, placentas and yet 5 bottles with cork leads contain what i recognised as fore-skins in some preservative liquid. The staff was packaged in medical fashion with instructions to keep it below 10 degrees Celsius am doing that and any claimant please get in touch via the editor. My conclusion is there are medical experiments that happen after the job insome bottles the staff appears to be growing. No doubt I will charge a recovery lien.
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
@KUNDAI, yours is a very good comment.
charakupa
Shadreck, this a poor piece of journalism.Everyday at any hospital there are a lot of procedures and operations where tissues are removed. Hospitals have a stand out procedures of handling such tissues whether circumcission or not.
Yu have stooped very low
Thinkaboutit
Mt Bunhu.You did hit it right on the head.The foreskin was definetely put there for a purpose.This scientific nonsense of research proving that the Creator ir wrong by putting the foreskin not acceptable.Its the same as shaving the eyebrows and then use a black marker to draw artifitial eyebrows.We are not all identical in our thinking.Those that wanta to know where their foreskin go are 100% right.I suggest 1 thing,when the foreskin is removed,wrap it securely in an a plastic paper and hand it over to the owner.
B
Time wasted publishing superstition & science from cloud cackooland
pasi
Ichokwadi kuti vanoshandisa these foreskin for their money making things the same way they lie to us when taking body parts on the guise of post motem.This world is full of lies.We have been told a lot of lies and it will be like that
cbrian
cbrian
Mt Bhunu and Thinkabout it,if u r christians then u wld knw it is the Creator who said tt the foreskin shld be removed,t was at God’s command tt Abraham circumcised his son,and evry male Isralite child ws circumcised on th 8th day. So its not scientist who invented this,according to the bible,it is God. Evn Jesus was circumcised read Luke 2v21
Manhize
Zimbabweans are really getting confused with this so called education..honestly what the reporter is trying to highlight here is not really just a question of the foreskin,,he is only trying to highlight to us that someone is making a killing out of this,,because honestly circumscion does not help in the fighting against aids,,thats one big lie like the Y2K nonsense of 2000..if its not as effective as the condom then it is useless..hapana chainombopirwa so much space on air..ko munhu achatora machanceska just because he is circumcised HIV is not about chances but about 100 percent protection,, unganwe mvura inepoison here because pane machances ekuti haufe..this is big BS..honestly this is a nice and well written article..circumsicion hapana chainobatsira but iri kumanikidzwa vanhu why???..parikuitwa mari apa.. ,,hameno
mary mombe
Your foreskins are put in sealed plastic bags and sold as calamari in TM.
Matthew Hansen
No citations about the supposed studies here, so I don’t believe shit this editor claimed.