Bursar accused of $29k swindle

WESTLEA Primary School bursar Filda Chekera yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court accused of swindling the school of a total $29 387 in school fees.

CHARLES LAITON

The offence, according to the State, was discovered after an audit which was conducted by the school sometime in February last year.

Chekera (39), who resides in Westlea, Harare, was employed by City of Harare at the time when the offence was allegedly committed between January 2012 and March last year.

According to the State papers, Chekera’s duties included receiving, receipting and banking cash from pupils’ parents.

However, during the period in question, it is alleged, Chekera received a total of $328 575 from parents which she was supposed to reconcile and take for banking. But she is said to have banked only $299 188 and converted the remainder to her own use.

In her defence, through her lawyer Farai Nyamayaro, Chekera told provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe that she was a victim of circumstances and denied ever swindling the school of the alleged cash.

Chekera argued the school conducted its audit in her absence, as such she could not be held accountable of its findings.

She further argued it was not possible for her to misappropriate the said cash since the accounts books were regularly checked by the headmaster, Lennex Zinyandu.

However, the State maintained Chekera duped the school and at some point offered to reimburse the cash by making a part payment of $3 000.

According to the State’s allegations, sometime in February last year, the School Development Committee (SDC) discovered the offence through an annual audit conducted by an audit firm as per statutory requirement.

After the findings, it is alleged, the SDC summoned Chekera to explain the discrepancies.

The court heard, on March 4 last year Chekera allegedly brought $3 000 to the school headmaster’s office as part payment of the misused funds and she wrote a letter confirming the payment of the cash which she signed and was witnessed by the treasurer, deputy headmaster and the headmaster.

George Manokore appeared for the State.

