AMHVoices pictures : Wild scenes as Killer T returns

Friday night, the streets of Mbare were raved-up with lively and loud scenes of celebration to mark the return of dancehall musician Killer T from his two-week United Kingdom tour.

Killer T, a former conductor who dumped the kombi door for the microphone, received a rather cordially raucous welcome that can only be aptly described in colloquial terms as ‘a ghetto-style salute’

Images sent to us by Simbarashe Chakare of Bodyslam Entertainment show in more ways than one that Killer T might have chosen the musical stage, but he still has not lost his touch as a ‘hwindi’ as in one picture, he is seen on top of a moving Mercedes Benz SUV saluting the large crowds that gathered to welcome him back home –kuMatapi.

You too can tell the story of your community.

Whatsapp to +263 773 245 709, +263 772 818 051

Tapiwa Zivira, Online Reporter