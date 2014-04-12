AMHVoices pictures : Wild scenes as Killer T returns

Friday night, the streets of Mbare were raved-up with lively and loud scenes of celebration to mark the return of dancehall musician Killer T from his two-week United Kingdom tour.
Killer T, a former conductor who dumped the kombi door for the microphone, received a rather cordially raucous welcome that can only be aptly described in colloquial terms as ‘a ghetto-style salute’
Images sent to us by Simbarashe Chakare of Bodyslam Entertainment show in more ways than one that Killer T might have chosen the musical stage, but he still has not lost his touch as a ‘hwindi’ as in one picture, he is seen on top of a moving Mercedes Benz SUV saluting the large crowds that gathered to welcome him back home –kuMatapi.
Tapiwa Zivira, Online Reporter
shasha
so sad , what our country and celebrations now consist of…God help us all Zimbabwe
proudly zimbo
you are the one who need help. Can’t you be happy for your fellow Zimbabwean. let people celebrate each other. if it was Beyonce you would be growing wings, but because he is zimbabwean you say God help Zimbabwe for what. You are the one who need help.
bbb
Nice reply wangu…..
the patriot
taura hako
gunshut
hatingatadza kufarira gheto yut rikusimudzira matapi kwedu kuZion. Unedaka ndakuona manje isu hatirege kudziridza pfuti. Popopopopopoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Fireman
Iwe hauna zvekuita muupenyu, siya vanofara vafarire zvavanofarira…
MJ
iwe shamwari God has better things to do than stopping people from welcoming an achiever like Killer T. Inferiority mentality ndiyo inokunetsa. AKON zvaakauya kauya akabvisa hembe ari pamsoro pemota wakambonyora kuti chii. tibvire iwe. muchatinetsa maholier than thou
gunshut
welcum bek popopopopoooooooo musambomira kufaisa mangoma rasta. Siyanai nevanoda kuumba daka
Mukanya
Popopopopopopo makomborero hobho kunesu tisina daka
tasko
havana basa unosevenza ku gvt.vamwe gunners vakatengeeserwa bulgar vachit i fetereza
Bobby
Ko magetsi akadzoka tinofara wani. Respect kuna Killer T. Ngadzirire pfuti.
Fireman
hahaha!
King Dominic
welcome bek popopopopopo, the ambasador, avo vane godo manje hameno ikoko
LayanDee
Popopopopopopo one love rasta big up fo lifting Zim flag high out der..
shellazy
anosumudza marombe kubva muguruva…chirega kupedzera cash kumadrugs ita zvobatika sana souljah love…do someting..invest
keith
Varidzirei pfuti popopopooooooooooooooooo. Big up ghetto yut. Wakavasimbisa pamuzinda pana Smith ipapo
tj
good thatway to ma fella zimbos better to follow talent than wasting your time in schools education ain’t paying nomore in zim depend upon no1….popopopopopopopopo ….we ar in a jangle ….ita zvinoita dumbu riGute mhuri ifare kana Kuri Kuba iba …Kuimba imba Kutamba tamba….Kuponda….ponda…..@ the end unokumbira forgiveness…its a principle…if you ask for forgiveness your sins wil be forgiven..mwari works with principles….take advantage of them….popopopopopopopopo…but usazo tuka MWARI that’s the only sin God can not forgive ……popopopopopopopopo ….
svapata
popopopopopoppopo kumatapi ndiko ku zayani Block 6 C11 popopopopopopopopopop
mutuviwevana
Maiweee,nhamo zvainoita.kusaziva kufa shuwa, zvino iyeyu munhu wenyu wekumbare anorembera pamusoro pemota ndiko kudii.chinzwawo umwe avekuti chikoro hachina basa,ndiko kusaka muchiramba muchitambura kumbare ,mufakose,budiriro nedzimwe nzvimbo dzine tsvina. endayi kuchikoro ,hazvina future izvi,nyika yese ingaite basa rekuimba,haaaya ,mune nhamo kumbare kwenyu uku . Rega ndimboyenda hangu pasam levy 4 shopping apo,,,handingazvikwanisi zvetuvanhu twembare tunoramba mwenje wedzidzo.
Fireman
iwe enda unofa mhen…
munny
unogona kushamisira nekushoper kusam levy ,but isu hatina kana dhiri nazvo ,warwadziwa nei iwewe kutadza kungofarirawo mufana ari kusumuka pahupenyu.dont be surprised one day mufana killer t avakugara panext door pako,ngatiyemureiwo zvakanaka zvaitwa nevana vevamwe kwete kuda kungoshora
.
GOGODERA
Watsvaira here kuboy skie? Ko tsvina yembwa wabisa here? Unoshamisira nekuroja mubhoyiskayi. POPOPOPOPOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
soshea
Ya uri mutuvi zve shuwa. Wats so special about sam levy. Hauna nyaya.unoty kana uchigeza mota pa sam levy woda kutoshamisira be good to people on your way up the ladder coz yul meet em on your way down. Ini ndoswera ku ghetto ndokune yese.. Ghetto youths large up your self. Yuwa di best. Ndokwa ndiri kuenda so ku ghetto. Enda hako ku semi revhi
kankaring lion
the moment i heard this mixtape on youtube i knew killa t z the real deal.
m.youtube.com/watch?v=XrW5GuIZX84
will
rasta makaipa hatichade ktamba nemafeci asina zvigumwe mubutsu
apostle
hana kupinda illuminati here
bhobho
Udakuvhaira ne Semi Levi pfutsek mwana we roja hauna kumusha futi idiot mwana we bhachura chakusvota chii popopopopo asvotwa ngasrutse Big up Zimdancehall hanzi na Crystal takuto raiser
mutuviwevana
u can hate all you want,mugotuka nezvinyadzi zvese murimo mumatapi,(iwo maflats ese aya anonzi matapi here,wat a name),izvo andikurambidzeyi,its ur own fish to fry. asi kuti titi tine muimbi ane chiremerera asina chaanofundisa vana, message dzake always hee ndakatiza porisi ,hee maofficer marukazi,NO. he is a social deviant,thug ,koronyera.ndozvaari ,saka chero akayenda ku UK 70times,killer t i ny’any’a,mharapatsetsetse,nhundiramutsime,haana chaangatidzidzisa.asi wat can we expect from dz ,majubheki,mabvuku.varume,munofa muchitambura imi.
ras pj
mi seh nough respect mi yut.big up to all who nuh have daka pon di yut.
Dr C
Doesnt help to diss young man who have made a difference in their lives and others too.you see you might like to listen to Lil Wayne and the like but do you know kuti that is even worse than vacho vauri kushora in terms of moral vices.learn to appreciate.we cant all be academics,some are born to etnertain academics,some to cook for them,some to drive them,some to arrest them etc.GROW UP
Dr C
And ths guy fr Borrowdala(i suppose since he shops paVillage) your comments are pregnant with hate speech.it seems you dispise anyone who stays in high density areas.shame.Its your clout who seem to be dragging our country down.education is not the only avenue to a good future.you talk of future ,you think mari dzenyu dzemadhiri dzine future?from your comments I wuld reckon you are around 30 or so.honestly at 30 wanga washanda rinhi to b able to buy o house that side.if u stay in yo f fathers house just keep quite uzive zvekumuka uchigeza mota yadaddy vasati vaenda kubasa.nxa
Baba Ru
There is no evidence that the person who says he/she shops at Sam Levy is actually from Borrowdle. Vamwe venyu hamukete kuti stayera yedancehall is about dissing each other. Dhuze ari kutaura uyu iboyz repaChitingwiza risingakenerane naKiller T. Popopo!!
GOGODERA
No electricity in Mbare and most ghetto areas. Why? Some educated shefs who stay in Borrowdale mismanaged ZESA. Talk of social misfits who have made people suffer and cry. Killer T you bring smiles to our faces after a long day of being exploited by Borrowdale Sam Levy shoppers. Popopooooooooooooooooo!
Gandanga
Uyo anonzi shasha,ano zvonyongoka zvonyongoka kunge nyoka
salutekilla
zviri funny munhu anoti ehee killa anoimba rubbish iye achiteerera masongs ake kana isingaite unoiziva sei Popopopo
Bee
popopopopopopo all the way mafans awanda kudarika marukazi ska hate all you want but tirikungosimuka hezvo takasiira vamwe door reHiace takubhururuka kudarika hwiza nedzimwe nhunzi.
bigboi
Checker ma settings”
syt
Vanemari havataure guyz…..havana dzungu…..havashamisre…..they a well disciplined…avo vandishamisa avo….killer t ,keep up the good work mdara…
bollo billings
Ghetto yut rising ! Mbare , Fio,, Mfakse, DZ !!
Lemmy
Chairman,Checka ma settings, ma runnings. Hot Property!!!!