OVER AND OUT! : Zimbabwe in one of the best chases at Cricket T20

SYLHET, BANGLADESH — Netherlands on Friday pulled off one of the best chases in Twenty20 cricket, chasing 190 in 13,5 overs to break the hearts of their opponents Ireland and Group B rivals Zimbabwe, who were watching with bated breath, to progress to the Super-10 of the World T20.

Netherlands needed to achieve the formidable target in 14,2 overs to vault from No 3 to No 1 in the group on net run-rate, which meant they had to bat in high gear throughout.

Stephan Myburgh gave Netherlands belief that they could pull it off with an electric fifty; Tom Cooper proved the team had the back-up after Myburgh departed, and the final flourish was delivered by Wesley Barresi, who ensured qualification with a massive six over midwicket with three balls left.

After Cooper blazed six sixes in his 45, he pulled a short one from Tim Murtagh to Kevin O’Brien at deep square leg, giving Ireland a lifeline when they desperately needed one. Netherlands were anyway coasting towards the target, needing 29 off 52 balls, but merely attaining it wasn’t going to bring a smile to their faces. What mattered was if they could attain it in the next 18 balls. Only three more runs were scored when that Murtagh over ended, piling on the anxiety for Netherlands.

The first three balls in the next over were uneventful for Netherlands, but it all changed when Barresi edged O’Brien to the third-man boundary. Two balls later, Ben Cooper siphoned off six more from the runs required with a blow over deep midwicket. Ireland needed to keep them under control for the next eight deliveries but Murtagh and Ireland hadn’t yet seen all of the carnage.

Barresi made room and smashed the second ball of the over the sightscreen, making the equation a more manageable seven off six balls. He then clobbered a four over extra cover, bringing it down to less than a run a ball for the first time. A length ball was then biffed over deep midwicket and Netherlands had pulled off the improbable, leading to wild celebrations, having jumped from third place to first in the group.

Earlier, all-rounder Elton Chigumbura had struck a fiery half-century to help Zimbabwe achieve a five-wicket over United Arab Emirates in Sylhet, keeping their hopes of reaching the next round alive.

Chigumbura smashed three sixes and six boundaries in his 21-ball 53 not out to lift Zimbabwe from a struggling 34-4 and surpass a modest 117-run target in 13,4 overs.

The win also lifted Zimbabwe’s net run-rate over Ireland who face the Netherlands in the crucial match to decide which team qualifies for the Super-10 stage from Group B.

Bangladesh qualified for the Super-10 from Group A on Thursday.

Chigumbura added a match-winning 55 for the sixth wicket with Timycen Maruma who made 22 not out.

Before that Zimbabwe were jolted by left-arm paceman Manjula Guruge (2-18) who dismissed Hamilton Masakadza (two) and Sean Williams (nought) in successive overs.

Zimbabwe’s best batsman skipper Brendan Taylor also managed just 15.

The UAE owed their total to a 58-run third wicket stand between Khurram Khan (26) and Swapnil Patil (30) before left-arm spinner Williams took a career best 3-15 in four overs.

The UAE lost their way before a ninth wicket stand of 27 between Shadeep Silva (13 not out) and Kamran Shahzad (21) lifted them to 116-9 in their 20 overs.

Sikander Raza (2-15) and Tendai Chatara (2-21) were also among the wicket takers for Zimbabwe. — Cricinfo/Supersport

