Garanganga on the roll

ZIMBABAWE’S leading tennis player Takanyi Garanganga recorded one of the biggest wins of his professional tennis career after beating the big-serving Australian Samuel Groth at the Guadalajara Challenger in Mexico on Thursday.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The 23-year-old, who is currently ranked 349 on the ATP singles rankings, showed tremendous resilience against the man with the fastest serve, as he won the match 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 in two hours 31 minutes to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Groth, who whose highest ATP singles ranking is 157, is best known for hitting the fastest serve on record at 263 km/h in 2012 at the ATP Challenger in South Korea.

The 26-year-old Australian went into the match against Garanganga on the back of winning the Rimouski Challenger in Canada last week while Garanganga was still fresh from another stunning first round win over the 111th-ranked German Peter Gojowczyk.

Despite being one of the favourites to win the $100, 000 Guadalajara Challenger, Groth found his match in Garanganga, who defied the odds to record a stunning victory.

Thursday’s win was Garanganga’s fifth consecutive victory in Mexico after starting his campaign from the qualifying draw.

Garanganga also signalled a change of fortunes for the US-based star whose last quarter-final appearance on the Challenger Tour came in way back in January.

Since then, Garanganga had found the going tough, dropping out in the early stages of various different Challenger events.

