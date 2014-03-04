Dynamos property goes under the hammer

DYNAMOS’ property was attached by the Deputy Sheriff early this month over an $8 000 debt to Motor Action in a deal involving striker William Kupera goes under the hammer next week.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The Messenger of Court who raided the Harare football giants’ offices at the National Sports Stadium early last month and attached property, said the attached furniture which includes office chairs, desks and a computer, would be auctioned next Tuesday.

“Duly instructed by the Messenger of Court, Harare, we shall sell by public auction the following assets to the highest bidder within our premises on Tuesday, 11th March 2014 at 2.30pm. Motor Action Football Club vs Dynamos Football Club, case number 7449/13: 2 x wooden two-door cabinets, wooden table, 4 x office desks, two-drawer filling cabinets, 2 x steel-framed tables, 4-piece computer set, boardroom table, photocopier, 15 x office chairs, HP office jet printer and 3-piece computer set,” read the Messenger of Court sale-in execution.

Motor Action are claiming $8 000 from the Zimbabwean champions Dynamos for Kupera. The striker, however, never made an impact at the time he was signed.

Dynamos, however, did not pay the debt as the deal involving the two parties was sealed before the three league title winning executive led by Keni Mubaiwa came into office.

In April 2013, Dynamos were issued with a court order to pay $8 000 as transfer fees for Kupera to Motor Action.

Dynamos secretary Webster Chikengezha could not be reached for comment yesterday.

