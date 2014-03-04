Dynamos property goes under the hammer

DYNAMOS’ property was attached by the Deputy Sheriff early this month over an $8 000 debt to Motor Action in a deal involving striker William Kupera goes under the hammer next week.
BY SPORTS REPORTER
The Messenger of Court who raided the Harare football giants’ offices at the National Sports Stadium early last month and attached property, said the attached furniture which includes office chairs, desks and a computer, would be auctioned next Tuesday.
“Duly instructed by the Messenger of Court, Harare, we shall sell by public auction the following assets to the highest bidder within our premises on Tuesday, 11th March 2014 at 2.30pm. Motor Action Football Club vs Dynamos Football Club, case number 7449/13: 2 x wooden two-door cabinets, wooden table, 4 x office desks, two-drawer filling cabinets, 2 x steel-framed tables, 4-piece computer set, boardroom table, photocopier, 15 x office chairs, HP office jet printer and 3-piece computer set,” read the Messenger of Court sale-in execution.
Motor Action are claiming $8 000 from the Zimbabwean champions Dynamos for Kupera. The striker, however, never made an impact at the time he was signed.
Dynamos, however, did not pay the debt as the deal involving the two parties was sealed before the three league title winning executive led by Keni Mubaiwa came into office.
In April 2013, Dynamos were issued with a court order to pay $8 000 as transfer fees for Kupera to Motor Action.
Dynamos secretary Webster Chikengezha could not be reached for comment yesterday.
Chigamba
Something is terribly wrong in our beloved Dynamos. What’s happening Mariot? Look now! a whopping 8000 USD dust being wasted. Ko hatina here ma coaches ekuzvibikra vatambi vedu? Of late, our team is losing again in the African safari to the As Vita of DRC because of a problem which was said over and over again but you don’t listen. Pasuwa is incompetent and will never be able to handle the coaching demands of the team. You are turning a deaf ear to this! very soon our team will be found in the dust bins of history like Zim Saints. Chiminya akaenda ne team here vakomana? Shame.
tonderai Chanakira
Taura hako shamwari. Zvinhu hazvina kumira zvakanaka mu Dembare. Something fishy is going on. Mari chaiyo team haina. Icho ndicho chokwadi wangu. Dynamos yacho ikati kuwomera ne mari!
granny
zanupf fc in trouble
SEEEEEEEE
i can bet my last dollar that somehow somewhere zanu pf is involved in this team. it might be that they have used it and are satisfied and ready to leave it to rot like those worms who eat an apple just to have it rot and they go for the next one.
Bemba
The same problems that PSMAS, ZIMRA, ZBC, NRZ, AIR ZIMBABWE, etc are facing also characterize Dynamos f.c. This is purely a Corporate Governance dilemma. Dynamos will never rise again to be a force to reckon with in International soccer if the same management at Dynamos remains in power. A holistic approach is required to clean up the mess at my beloved team. Madembare, lets protest and express our disapproval by boycotting matches until order prevails at Dynamos. Enough is enough, a single home match for Dynamos if properly managed will pay winning bonuses for players the whole season considering the peanuts these players are getting.
How can a team operate professionally without a club house, its own team bus, training ground and other necessary facilities. What improvements can we talk about since the team’s inception? Its only a few individuals fattening their pockets. Lets unit and end this rot.
Kana ririro bhora renyu remuZimbabwe rongai nekuona mega, ini handichadi marara andakaona Saturday kuNational Sports Staduim. Handichatodi zvachose.
chigaramboko
maDembare muri mboko, hee tiri maDembare, hee what what.. murikuitei Ku Supporter team yenyu other than kungotaura. mandinyadzisa kutadza kuita kana 25c zvayo pa supporter wega wega, zvikati ndimi makawanda. ndasvoda ini, hangu mu Bossolona.
gunguwo
Nobody is willing to contribute to a team that is prone to financial impropriety, no matter how die-hard they are. Dynamos needs to improve on financial issues before sponsors and supporters can contribute.
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
AS VITA- 3.
dynamos jujumos-0. AS VITA mejores deseos.
