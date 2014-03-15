Cheeky lodger seeks peace order against landlady

A 28-YEAR-OLD Belvedere woman, Kristle Moyo, has approached the civil courts seeking a peace order against her landlady after her alleged bid to fraudulently take over her rented house hit a snag.
BY CHARLES LAITON
SENIOR COURT REPORTER
It is alleged that Moyo attempted to change ownership of her landlady Thandiwe Dube’s property at number 3 Hampden Road, Belvedere, at the time the latter was serving a jail term.
Unfortunately for her, Dube left prison much earlier than anticipated courtesy of the recent Presidential Amnesty and intercepted the alleged property transfer bid.
Moyo appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court last week facing the fraud charge and the matter was remanded to Wednesday next week.
She was remanded out of custody on $50 bail.
In her peace order application, Moyo accused Dube of interfering with her life and making false police reports against her.
“I am seeking for a peace order against Thandiwe Dube who is my landlord. She is always shouting at my family and causing trouble,” Moyo claimed.
“I have a two-year lease agreement with her, hence she is violating my rights as a tenant. Each time I ask her not to cause trouble or problems, she turns the story against me and makes false reports to police. I fear for the security of my three-year-old and one-year-old children together with my property.”
The peace order matter is set to be heard on Monday next week.
Dube told the court that her problems with Moyo started soon after her release from prison on February 17 this year when she realised Moyo had accumulated rental and rates arrears of over $11 900.
Dube further said she also discovered that Moyo had been fraudulently subletting the house to several other tenants and converting the money to her own use.
According to the court papers, Moyo allegedly lied to several homeseekers and duped them of cash after misrepresenting to them that she was the owner of the house through forged lease agreements.
The court heard that Moyo had since reimbursed Vimbai Dongo, Ronald Tawanda and Notisa Ganyani amounts ranging between $450 and $500 respectively, prompting the three to withdraw the matter against her.
Mental Gymnastics
Cheeky bastard. Uri roja ende uchafa uri roja iwe. Hauna imba pano! Hamba!
Trooper
Who is supposed to be applying for a peace order here?
raser costa
Pfutsek Roja
Peace order pamba pavo? You deserve to be locked away in prison yourself. Iwe ndiwe utori trouble pamba ipapo! Forged lease documents pamba pemuridzi? Hautonyari sure?
Enda nevana vako vauri kutyira kwawaimbogara…. I don’t think the landlady will follow you there.
zesa zesa
This lodger is a problem animal. She has to pay for all the arrears incurred whilst the landlady was in jail. If the responsible authorities claim from the lodger since the landlady was suffering in jail. Peace Order for what? Ngaabve pamba apa becoz avakutoshamisira.
Sista Ra
Moyo Kristle, Never ever forget that you sow what you reap.
Dube Thandiwe. Praise God for His Mercy and Grace.
You sow strife you reap strife.
You sow love you reap love.
When Dude was convicted Moyo you thought this is it ! Im shining like a CRYSTAL, little did you know that you are a FAKE.
Sorry my sister
Betied
gullu john
Tapiwa Gondo
Please save the readers from scamers who are advertising on comments section.
Munhu
I fully believe adverts have their own place. Here we looking for comments relevant to subject matter.
The lady (Roja) is cheeky indeed but I think one day she will meet her match. That’s when she will understand the meaning of her past and current actions towards the Landlady. Lord have mercy.
Banda
Roja risina musoro,haunyare kutengesa property yemunhu Lease yako becomes null and void kana paine element yekusabhadhara ma rents plus utsotsi.
notisa ganyani
I am one of the victims moyo is a crook mbavha kundirarisa panze nevana