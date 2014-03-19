Bassist Tutani burial set for today

ACCOMPLISHED bass guitarist Cookie Tutani, who died in Dallas, Texas in the United States, in December last year, will be buried at the family farm, Nzondelelo, in Marirangwe (about 40km south-west of Harare towards Mhondoro) at 2pm today.
CONWAY TUTANI
ASSISTANT EDITOR
The body of Tutani arrived at Harare International Airport on Monday night.
Tutani’s versatility made him equally at home with the rock, soul and jazz genres.
Besides close relatives and friends, among those who received the body were Information Communication Technology and Courier Services minister Webster Shamu in both his official capacity as patron of the Zimbabwe Union of Musicians and personal capacity as he knew Tutani intimately from their shared pre-independence Mbare roots.
That time the suburb was community-spirited and a hive of culture, arts, sport and politics.
It produced luminaries such as Herbert Murerwa, Gibson Mandishona, bassist/saxophonist the late Smangaliso Tutani (who was a friend of both Murerwa and Mandishona and was Tutani’s uncle who inspired him to take up music at a young age), and inimitable comedian Safirio “Mukadota” Madzikatire.
Among youngsters Tutani embarked on the musical journey with David Marumahoko, Anselmo Ruzive, Ernest “Jacko” Hombasha, Manu Kambani, Hilton Mambo (all late), Clancy Mbirimi and David Ndoro. This was the golden age of Mbare.
After independence, Tutani jammed with the acclaimed South African pair of jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela and trombonist Jonas Gwangwa and our own Dorothy “Auntie Dot” Masuka, among other greats, as he performed with Smangaliso, soulful guitarist Jonah Marumahoko, nimble-fingered pianist Chris Chabuka and the “drummer of drummers” Jethro Shasha (all late) as Jazz Survivors and Body and Soul at top venues in and around Harare.
When he moved to South Africa in the late 1990s, Tutani occasionally jammed with famed drummer and saxophonist Sipho “Hotsix” Mabuso and other giants in that country at the legendary Kippie’s Night Club in Johannesburg.
Mourners were yesterday gathered at 141 Vito Street in Mbare for Tutani’s childhood neighbourhood to bid him the last farewell.
Transport has been lined up today at the following pick-up points: Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour along Herbert Chitepo Avenue at 8am; and Chitsere Primary School in Mbare, at 9am, to convey mourners to the funeral service at 14 Prince William Close in Waterfalls, before proceeding to Marirangwe for the burial.
Falcon
Modelled on the great Cream of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and another guy who does not immediately come to mind the Baked Beans were a marvel to watch in the 70s. They probably did the best rendition of Isaac Hayes’ “Use me” Some swore they did this better than Isaac Hayes himself!..The line up featured this fellow Cookie on bass guitar, Sowapi Louis Mhlanga and Jethro Shasha..Why, I can feel my feet going tap tap. I say to brother Cookie, rest in peace and many thanks for the memories! There were many others who we would die to know what happened to them..like Dr. Footswitch, Pied Pipers, Four Aces, Gypsey Caravan, Eye of Liberty, Eye Q, Jeff Harmony Kings, Runn and so on..While at it does anybody remember who played this “Ndianiko wakaita seni Munyorodo” and “Amai musawuye kuno handina imba ndinorara pamusika”
Conway Tutani
The third member of Cream was bassist Jack Bruce
Falcon
Many thanks…its been a while hasnt it?
Falcon
Rest in peace and thanks for the memories. I remember this guy when he was part of the genius trio called the Baked Beans in the mid-70s’ (Cookie, Louis Mhalanga and Jethro Shasha) rendition of Isaac Hayes’ ‘Use me’…Some swear they did it better than the original!
