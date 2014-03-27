#AMHVoices: Popopopo moments as Killer T leaves for UK

By Tinotenda Samukange
- March 27, 2014

Dancehall chanter Killer T- the rising musician from Matapi, Mbare- has left for the United Kingdom where he will perform, for the first time, at the acclaimed Zimbabwe Cup Clash dancehall fete to be held on 29 March at the Dunstable Leisure Centre in the United Kingdom.

killer t 3

Killer T was seen off by several fellow dance hall musicians including Shinsoman.
An official Killer T farewell event organised by BodySlam Entertainment took place this afternoon. The musician was seen off by several fellow dance hall musicians including the Mawaya-waya star Shinsoman (Second from Left)

killer t6

killer t
Popopopo! Killer T does a few lines of one of his songs just before checking in at Harare International Airport

Pictures by  Simbarashe Chakare of BodySlam Entertaimnent

37 Comments

  1. muNinja

    Saka achanoimba iyo popopopopo?

    Reply

  2. MuRasta

    Haa endai munogona

    Reply

  3. wake

    ezvee,Killert zvaazvinhu

    Reply

  4. B Inter

    popopopopo paUK ipapo

    Reply

  5. Armygun Jnr

    Never heard of this Little Dancehall Mafia before, ges ndizvo zvimaherere-herere zvavanongogwauta all the tym, iko kupfeka vanoda rubatsiro changamire ava!

    Reply

    1. Bla Mogo

      Get away.. Siyai vafana vavaridzire pfuti.. popopopopopopopopopo

      Reply

    2. AChie

      Ita Mushe iwe it’s better kunyarara kana pasina zvaunoziva.

      Reply

    3. TRINOS

      PHUTSEKI.WHERE AR STAYING

      Reply

    4. Mhizha

      Tsano kana pasina chamunoziva nyararai. Unombogarepiko iwewe usinga zivi Killer T.
      Dzake hadzisi dzekuma deel deel, i pure gheto product. Manhamba ake atori manational anthem mughetto.

      Pamwe uri mupositori uya asinga tereri radio, sorry hako haisi mhosva yako. Popopopopo

      Reply

    5. Beat Kings

      Usarwadziwe iwe

      Reply

  6. Chikwama

    popopopopo is good but one song is not good enough,you are still an uncircumcised virgin in dancehall

    Reply

    1. dez

      Dude, he doesn’t hv 1 song kuti popopo is his trademark chant

      Reply

    2. Mhizha

      Chimbotanga watenga Radio, wozocomment. kwete kuratidza boka rese kuti hauna chaunoziwa.

      Reply

  7. Lakas

    kila’s age and his background showz he’s the best young artist he just need enough time to show up his talent. haters go hell

    Reply

  8. zimson

    ..killer T enda unoita the best u can bro and above all you are talented nekuti dai usiri talented usiri kukwira ndege izvozvi just be humble u’ll go places I tell u..

    Reply

  9. chandida

    makarova ganaz popopo

    Reply

  10. beans

    Hey view
    1)cheryl picture video from:
    http://youtube/IoqholaBq0s

    2)download cheryl picture video from:
    http://kiwi6.com/file/r4ypcsngla

    3) the business [remix]audio from http://tindeck.com/listen/lerx

    4) the business [remix] from
    http://kiwi6.com/file/zvb0giuril

    Reply

  11. Stanford

    Pabiwa ndini ndainzi ndaba ndini uyauya wamanga makarasa show t

    Reply

  12. Steve

    worried you might be missing out in tech? don’t let thise worries eat you up, visit http://www.zimgadget.wordpress.com

    Reply

  13. shava.

    Varidzire ptuti ikoko. Isu tava veZimDancehall asingade haamanikidzwe plus akasara. Popopopopopopo

    Reply

  14. tich

    popopopopopopopop ngaende mfana zvinhu uyu akaipa

    Reply

  15. killed

    mfana wacho zvaanenge akasauka. mupei chikafu mafans munhu ane tarenda uyu.

    Reply

    1. Anesu

      kkkkk isure iyoyo mfana wacho arikuda kumbo enda pafeeding zvake

      Reply

  16. Honorable

    Ku England kwai faya, haiwa kuchando kwai faya….popopopo

    Reply

  17. tiver

    popopopo varidzirei pfuti …

    Reply

  18. hfgfgj

    Check check check check pakaipa mheni…………………….haasi mafaniz

    Reply

  19. real rasta

    matuzvi ega ega…dzungu……plus urikudya nyama….mufama chirasta chinoda vari deep ichi….kwete dzungu

    Reply

  20. kupa

    varrrriidzirei pfutttttttti auumpopoppppppppo ‘zissso rako rakandimaka hamheno ikoko popopopopopopopooooopo

    Reply

  21. popopopo

    popopopopo killer

    Reply

  22. Beat Kings

    Vanorwadziwa nemaghetto youths, mati madii

    Reply

  23. Vanofaya

    Musarwadziwe popopopo varidzirei pfuti vane godo yemuraiwo

    Reply

  24. consciousman

    picture iyo akabata plate yechikafu yakadhakwa.dai anga akagara pasi zviri nani.photographer next time tipe maserious.vafoira basa!

    Reply

  25. Ngwavava

    Parizvino pfuti dzakurira kwese. Ziso rako rakandimaka , manje hameno ikoko. Makomborero hobho kunesu vasina daka. Popopopo

    Reply

  26. Zvipundu

    kana kukosora kwakuendesawo kunze kwenyika……zvondodii zvaanoimba izvozvo.

    Reply

  27. evidanzo

    England yese popopopopopopopo

    Reply

  28. Shepson

    Killer T ndizvo

    Reply

