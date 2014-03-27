AMHVoices: Popopopo moments as Killer T leaves for UK

Dancehall chanter Killer T- the rising musician from Matapi, Mbare- has left for the United Kingdom where he will perform, for the first time, at the acclaimed Zimbabwe Cup Clash dancehall fete to be held on 29 March at the Dunstable Leisure Centre in the United Kingdom.
Pictures by Simbarashe Chakare of BodySlam Entertaimnent
muNinja
Saka achanoimba iyo popopopopo?
MuRasta
Haa endai munogona
wake
ezvee,Killert zvaazvinhu
B Inter
popopopopo paUK ipapo
Armygun Jnr
Never heard of this Little Dancehall Mafia before, ges ndizvo zvimaherere-herere zvavanongogwauta all the tym, iko kupfeka vanoda rubatsiro changamire ava!
Bla Mogo
Get away.. Siyai vafana vavaridzire pfuti.. popopopopopopopopopo
AChie
Ita Mushe iwe it’s better kunyarara kana pasina zvaunoziva.
TRINOS
PHUTSEKI.WHERE AR STAYING
Mhizha
Tsano kana pasina chamunoziva nyararai. Unombogarepiko iwewe usinga zivi Killer T.
Dzake hadzisi dzekuma deel deel, i pure gheto product. Manhamba ake atori manational anthem mughetto.
Pamwe uri mupositori uya asinga tereri radio, sorry hako haisi mhosva yako. Popopopopo
Beat Kings
Usarwadziwe iwe
Chikwama
popopopopo is good but one song is not good enough,you are still an uncircumcised virgin in dancehall
dez
Dude, he doesn’t hv 1 song kuti popopo is his trademark chant
Mhizha
Chimbotanga watenga Radio, wozocomment. kwete kuratidza boka rese kuti hauna chaunoziwa.
Lakas
kila’s age and his background showz he’s the best young artist he just need enough time to show up his talent. haters go hell
zimson
..killer T enda unoita the best u can bro and above all you are talented nekuti dai usiri talented usiri kukwira ndege izvozvi just be humble u’ll go places I tell u..
chandida
makarova ganaz popopo
beans
Hey view
Stanford
Pabiwa ndini ndainzi ndaba ndini uyauya wamanga makarasa show t
Steve
shava.
Varidzire ptuti ikoko. Isu tava veZimDancehall asingade haamanikidzwe plus akasara. Popopopopopopo
tich
popopopopopopopop ngaende mfana zvinhu uyu akaipa
killed
mfana wacho zvaanenge akasauka. mupei chikafu mafans munhu ane tarenda uyu.
Anesu
kkkkk isure iyoyo mfana wacho arikuda kumbo enda pafeeding zvake
Honorable
Ku England kwai faya, haiwa kuchando kwai faya….popopopo
tiver
popopopo varidzirei pfuti …
hfgfgj
Check check check check pakaipa mheni…………………….haasi mafaniz
real rasta
matuzvi ega ega…dzungu……plus urikudya nyama….mufama chirasta chinoda vari deep ichi….kwete dzungu
kupa
varrrriidzirei pfutttttttti auumpopoppppppppo ‘zissso rako rakandimaka hamheno ikoko popopopopopopopooooopo
popopopo
popopopopo killer
Beat Kings
Vanorwadziwa nemaghetto youths, mati madii
Vanofaya
Musarwadziwe popopopo varidzirei pfuti vane godo yemuraiwo
consciousman
picture iyo akabata plate yechikafu yakadhakwa.dai anga akagara pasi zviri nani.photographer next time tipe maserious.vafoira basa!
Ngwavava
Parizvino pfuti dzakurira kwese. Ziso rako rakandimaka , manje hameno ikoko. Makomborero hobho kunesu vasina daka. Popopopo
Zvipundu
kana kukosora kwakuendesawo kunze kwenyika……zvondodii zvaanoimba izvozvo.
evidanzo
England yese popopopopopopopo
Shepson
Killer T ndizvo
