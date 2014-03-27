AMHVoices: Popopopo moments as Killer T leaves for UK

Dancehall chanter Killer T- the rising musician from Matapi, Mbare- has left for the United Kingdom where he will perform, for the first time, at the acclaimed Zimbabwe Cup Clash dancehall fete to be held on 29 March at the Dunstable Leisure Centre in the United Kingdom.

Pictures by Simbarashe Chakare of BodySlam Entertaimnent

