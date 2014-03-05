5 000 babies die in city hospitals

Over 4 000 children die before their first breaths while another 1 000 die within a week of birth in Harare every year, the Harare City Council health department has said.

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

Senior REPORTER



According to a health department report, health institutions in the capital city recorded 1 262 stillbirths and 2 746 premature births over the past year.

Further, the report stated that in 2012, 1 016 newly-born babies in Harare died within the first week of life and the number increased to 1 051 last year.

Data in the report is based on information from all death certificates filed at the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Harare District Office.

A total of 9 748 deaths were registered at the Harare office last year. Of these, about 41%, or just over 4 000, were stillbirths and premature births.

The population of Harare Urban was 1 616 909 in 2013 and the crude death rate was 6, 4 per 1 000 population.

The five leading causes of death in 2013 accounted for 4 392 of all deaths in Harare. In ranking order these were: HIV-related (21,2%), pneumonia (10,8%), cardiac failure (4,8%), cardiovascular accident (4,2%) and renal failure (4,1%). The country’s largest referral health centre, Harare Central Hospital, the report said, recorded the highest number of stillbirths at 646 in 2013.

The number of babies that died between the first week and first month of birth was 177 in 2012, but increased to 240 in 2013, while 789 died before reaching one year in 2012. However, the figures dropped to 560 in 2013. The suburbs which recorded the highest deaths in rank order of total deaths were: Southern Suburbs: 1 710 (17,5%), Northern Suburbs: 898 (9,2%), Kuwadzana: 699 (7,2%), Mbare: 690 (7,1%), and Highfield: 679 (7,0%). The report cited asphyxia/aspiration, congenital anomaly, gastroenteritis, septicaemia, respiratory distress, pneumonia and prematurity as the leading causes of death among new-born babies.

Prematurity was, however, the leading cause of death, accounting for 270 deaths in 2012 and 244 in 2013. The Medical Centre in Waterfalls had the least number of stillbirths having recorded just one out of the 95 births recorded last year.

Well-resourced private health institutions, including Harare municipal clinics, Queen of Peace Maternity Home, Belvedere Maternity Clinic, Baines Avenue Clinic and Pacific in Mabvuku, all recorded less than 12 stillbirth rates per 1 000 babies in 2013, according to the report.

Last September, Harare Central Hospital chief executive officer Peggy Zvavamwe told Health minister David Parirenyatwa during a tour of the institution that the hospital required massive funding to spruce up its facilities. Zvavamwe said infrastructural collapse, mass exodus of skilled staff and inadequate financial resources had contributed to its decay. “This is an old hospital which is literally falling to pieces and of concern are the floors which are peeling off. These harbour all sorts of bacteria and infection control becomes very critical,” she said.

Zvavamwe said the hospital catered for 1 500 deliveries every month and was struggling to offer quality services under such circumstances. Its maternity wing reportedly has slightly over 200 beds, forcing many women to crouch on the floor with their new-born babies. Some of the women who had given birth at Harare Central Hospital were discharged early to create room for others and yet they were supposed to be monitored after birth to avoid post-partum challenges like episiotomy (vaginal tears), bladder prolapse or vaginal bleeding.

