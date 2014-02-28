Spin festival on tomorrow

By Tinotenda Samukange
- February 28, 2014

MOTORING enthusiasts are in for a treat tomorrow at the Spin Fest featuring top South African and local spinners at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO
OWN CORRESPONDENT

The South African spinners will be joined by seven local spinners like Goofa, Shannon, Taku, DJ Shy and Isac Mayor aka Fat Cat, among others.

The organisers have this year partnered with Eventworx, an events management company.

Speaking to NewsDay, Lydon Kapuya of Eventworx said the fun-filled day was open for all.

“We are urging motoring enthusiasts and anyone who wants to have fun to join us at the Spin Fest and experience this exhilarating high-octane sporting show,” Kapuya said.

“Besides the motoring extravaganza, there will also be fun and games for the younger members of the family with jumping castles, clowns and face painting on offer.”

The fest will see award-winning Channel O DJ Andy X rocking it on the turntables. After the show, DJ Andy X, who is currently resident DJ on Bassment Mix on Channel O, will perform at Club H2O at Sam Levy’s Village, Borrowdale.

Kapuya said the spinning of cars was now being more appreciated since it started in the 80s in and around the Arcadia area.

